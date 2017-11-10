Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 10, 2017

Tennessee governor names Stephen Smith as new chief of staff

Updated 7:16AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has named senior adviser Stephen Smith as his new chief of staff.

Smith takes over that role from Jim Henry, who will continue to serve as deputy to the Republican governor.

Smith this year helped shepherd through Haslam's transportation funding measure called the Improve Act. The bill included Tennessee's first gas tax increase since 1989, but also cut taxes on groceries, investment income and manufacturers.

Before coming to Haslam's staff last year, Smith had been a lobbyist for the state Department of Education. He was previously a lobbyist for the Tennessee School Boards Association.

Smith earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and his law degree from the Nashville School of Law.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0