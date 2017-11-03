Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

Pigeon Gorge unveils tribute to wildfire first responders

PIGEON FORGE (AP) — A Tennessee city has reunited first responders to unveil its tribute to their work battling deadly wildfires last year.

Pigeon Forge tourism officials say 39 of the 64 fire stations that aided the city in November 2016 watched Tuesday as officials revealed a permanent tribute wall. More than 300 first responders were invited.

The artwork titled "For Those Who Answered the Call" is in the city's Patriot Park. Nashville-based designer Josh Ford etched images of Pigeon Forge, the Great Smoky Mountains and first responders inside of a heart within a 4,400-pound (1,995-kilogram), 10-foot-by-10-foot (3 meter-by-3-meter) stainless steel wall. The other side lists the agencies, businesses and organizations that aided the community.

The fire last year contributed to 14 deaths and up to $2 billion of damage around the Gatlinburg tourism region.

