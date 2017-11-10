Baker Donelson’s Severson named College fellow

VOL. 41 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 10, 2017

Severson

Adam C. Severson of Baker Donelson’s Nashville office has been named a fellow of the College of Law Practice Management.

The College of Law Practice Management was formed in 1994 to honor and recognize distinguished law practice management professionals, to set standards of achievement for others in the profession, and to fund and assist projects that enhance the highest quality of law practice management. The College and its Fellows inspire excellence and innovation in law practice management by honoring extraordinary achievement, developing, exchanging and disseminating knowledge, and stimulating innovation in the delivery of legal services.

Severson is Baker Donelson’s chief marketing and business development officer and a member of the firm’s Nashville office. In 2015, Severson served as president of the International Legal Marketing Association, the largest professional organization in the world dedicated to the advancement of the legal marketing and business development profession and composed of more than 3,000 members in more than 15 countries.

A nationally recognized presenter and leader in the legal marketing and business development community, Severson was named a “Top 200 Private Company Marketing Executive” by ExecRank in 2012.

Stites & Harbison adds attorney, pharacologist

Young

Summer Young has joined the Intellectual Property & Technology Service Group of Stites & Harbison, PLLC.

She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2017 and her Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Vanderbilt University in 2013. Young has served as a technical advisor for Stites & Harbison’s Intellectual Property & Technology Service Group since 2015.

Prior to joining the firm, she served as a law clerk for Vanderbilt Office of the General Council (summer 2015), a pharmacology research fellow at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (2013-14) and an intern for Vanderbilt University Center for Technology Transfer & Commercialization (2012-13).

YWCA names 2 to leadership team

Hoeft

Cathy Hoeft has been named vice president-controller for YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee.

In this newly created position, Hoeft manages the financial, technological and administrative activities of the YWCA. She is responsible for accounting, billing, financial planning and forecasting, IT/technology, treasury management, risk management, property and administration.

Prior to joining the YWCA, Hoeft served as senior director of finance and accounting for the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Originally from Wisconsin, Hoeft holds an MBA from Lakeland University and has numerous certified trainings in auditing, taxes, governance, operational management, and computer applications. She is a CPA candidate, scheduled to complete in 2017.

Holman

Sheila Holman was recently named senior director of human resources. Holman is responsible for providing strategic leadership for the organization’s employment and directing all people functions of the organization.

Prior to joining the YWCA, Holman spent the past decade improving the employee experience in the health care industry.

Most recently, she served as director of human resources and payroll for a Middle Tennessee-based Comprehensive Pain Specialists.

Holman is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and is an active member of the Society of Human Resource Management.

BBR Music promotes Ryan, hires Kaemmer

Ryan

BBR Music Group is excited to announce the promotion of Meg Ryan to senior publicity manager and the addition of Quinn Kaemmer as publicity manager to the team.

Ryan joined the BBR Music Group publicity team in 2015 as an associate publicist. She began her public relations career at NPG PR working with the company’s diverse roster of music and brand accounts like chart-topper Granger Smith and dick clark productions’ Miss America.

Kaemmer

Kaemmer joins the team bringing seven years of experience in the public relations field, working with an eclectic roster of entertainment, hospitality, corporate, television and event clients.

Her background includes stops at NPG PR, marlo marketing and most recently Reed PR, where she spearheaded the launch of Madame Tussauds Nashville and worked with notable brands like Pancake Pantry, and O’Charley’s.

Pinnacle adds Seadler to commercial banking team

Seadler

Pinnacle Financial Partners has added Rick Seadler as a financial advisor in the firm’s Symphony Place office in downtown Nashville.

Seadler has 30 years of experience in financial services, having started in the file room at First National Bank of Louisville, which later became National City. He then became president of the Bowling Green market and then senior vice president for Tennessee development.

Seadler most recently spent nine years as the Tennessee market president for Commerce Bank, working out of an office in Franklin but serving the entire state and Western Kentucky.

Seadler has worked with a diverse set of clients in Tennessee and Kentucky, often including small to middle market family-owned businesses in tight-knit communities like Jackson, Tennessee, and Paducah, Kentucky, that may be underserved by larger regional and national banks.

Seadler earned a degree in business administration and management from Bellarmine University in Louisville.

Messer Construction hires pair of project executives

Laker

Messer Construction Co. has hired Dan Jones and Adam Laker as project executives, who both formerly served as senior project managers.

Laker currently leads the Brown Forman Corporation Jack Daniel’s Homeplace Improvement project. This renovation includes a new visitor center, tasting room, bottling space, revamped tour paths, renovation of the Barrel House 1-14 and more.

Laker’s project experience includes several higher education projects, including the expansion of Motlow State Community College’s Smyrna Center, Middle Tennessee State University Student Union and Nashville State Community College.

Beginning his career in the Dayton, Ohio region in 2006, Laker was hired by Messer as a project engineer where he was involved in both the CareSource and the Mount Pleasant Assisted Living projects. In 2009, Laker moved to the Nashville region as a project manager and was promoted to senior project manager in 2014.

Jones

Most recently, Jones has led the Metro Nashville Police Department Headquarters and Family Justice Center projects in Nashville. The new headquarters, set to open next spring, is a four-story, 120,000 square-foot structure located on Murfreesboro Pike.

His project experience includes several Metro Government of Nashville & Davidson County projects, including six Nashville Fire Department Stations, Nashville Public Library Bellevue Branch, Metro Nashville Police Department Headquarters and Family Justice Center.

Jones steps into this role with more than 15 years of experience with Messer Construction Co. Upon his promotion to project executive for the Nashville region, Jones has served in several capacities in the Cincinnati, Lexington and Nashville regions.

Lipscomb names Phipps vets outreach coordinator

Phipps

Lipscomb University has recently named former U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Phipps, its new veterans services outreach coordinator in the Office of Veteran Services.

In his new role, Phipps will focus on recruitment efforts for veterans attending local two-year community colleges.

He will also place an emphasis on the great options available to Lipscomb’s veteran students including its yellow ribbon program, the benefits and rewards of earning a Lipscomb education and the camaraderie of the Lipscomb University veterans community.

A native of Memphis, Phipps is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and served between the years of 2012 to 2016 as an infantryman and earned the rank of Corporal prior to his departure from active duty. During his service, he had two deployments to Kuwait and Iraq.

He earned his undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Harding University in 2009, and is currently pursuing his master’s in business administration here at Lipscomb.

Phipps said the goal of veteran outreach at Lipscomb is to reach to the southeast region of the United States and network, promote and meet with U.S. military posts and personnel that include Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Benning, GA; Marine Corps Recruit Depot; Beaufort, South Carolina; and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; to name a few.

Currently, Lipscomb serves more than 200 students who have previously served or are currently serving in the armed forces.