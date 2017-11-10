VOL. 41 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 10, 2017

Veterans Day Parades. Nashville’s parade beginsSaturday at 11 a.m. on Broadway, beginning at 14th Avenue and concluding at Third Avenue. Gallatin Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Gallatin High School and travels west on East Main Street through the square to Nashville Pike and concludes at the high school. The Nolensville parade begins at 11 a.m. on Oldham Drive and goes through the Historic District, ending on Ballpark Road. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Murfreesboro’s parade winds through the Alvin C. York campus beginning at 11 a.m. Dickson’s parade will start at 2 p.m. at Dickson County High School and end at Dickson Middle School.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

Veterans Day Service

Travis Murphy, assistant commissioner with the State of Tennessee Department of Veterans Affairs, will be the keynote speaker. Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill. 2-3 p.m. Information: http://mauryalliance.chambermaster.com/events/details/veterans-day-service-560568

Columbia Noon Rotary Club Pancake Day

Memorial Building 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Eat in or carry out. Fee: $7, 3 for $20.

Nashville Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K

5th Ave. N. at First Tennessee Park. 7 a.m. Registration required. Benefitting Gilda’s Club. Fee: 5K $45 until Nov. 10, $50 race day; Half marathon $95 until Nov. 10, $100 race day; marathon $105 until Nov. 10, $110 race day. Information: http://whatdoyourunfor.com/races/2017-nashville-half-marathon

Sip TN Wine Festival

More than 25 producers from across the state will showcase their products at the first wine festival in Nashville made up entirely of Tennessee wineries. This event will feature live music, food artisans, local craftspeople, food trucks and local wine. Tickets include admission into the general festival area, a souvenir wine glass, access to wine tastings from all wineries present and the ability to buy bottles directly from the wineries. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $55. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. Information: https://www.siptn.com

Salon @ 615

Elizabeth Gilbert discusses her new book, “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear.” Montgomery Bell Academy, 10 a.m. Free. Note: There will be no signing line at this event. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo. Additional opportunity:

-- Tues. Nov. 14: Special Edition with Dan Rather. Rather will discuss his new book, “What Unites Us.” 6:15 p.m., War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Fee: $31.50, includes copy of the book.

Nashvember

An annual event to support small businesses and dedicated to helping the community’s homeless. More than 60 vendors and food trucks on site. Track One Event Space, 1211 4th Ave. South, Nashville. A portion of this year’s proceeds go to help People Loving Nashville, a local nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvember.com/

NOV. 10-12

Christmas Village

Christmas Village is Nashville’s oldest consumer show with more than 260 merchants. Nashville Fair Grounds, 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville. Tickets are $10 at the door or online and $8 in advance at select SunTrust Bank locations and the Vanderbilt Concierge. Return tickets are available for $5 at the door and must be purchased before you leave on your first day at Christmas Village. Children age 9 and younger are free. Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. No pets allowed. Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m. Information: http://www.christmasvillage.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

Trousdale Place Winter Open House

Featuring author Judith Morgan with her latest work, “Town in Turmoil,” a diary written by Mary Robertson Schell of Gallatin, 1862. Copies available for $10. Trousdale Place, 183 W Main Street, Gallatin. Noon- p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 13

Real Estate Investors Network

Landlording Focus Group. Discussion on management, marketing and repairs. Learn from seasoned landlords. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Main Event: Topic TBA. 7-8:45 p.m. West End Community Church Classroom Building, 3rd & 4th floor, 235 White Bridge Pike, Nashville. Fee: Members free, Guest $25 single, $40 couple. Preregister. Information & registration: reintn.org/calendar

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Topic: Update on Sumner Regional Medical Center. Speaker: Susan Peach, CEO, Sumner Regional Medical Center. Epic Events Center, 392 West Main Street, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

MONDAYS THROUGH DEC. 18

Frist Center Supports Second Harvest

Frist Center gives free admission on Monday’s thru Dec. 18 if you bring non-perishable food items for Second Harvest food bank of Middle Tennessee. Suggested items, peanut butter, canned meats, vegetables and fruits, pasta, cereal. Information: http://fristcenter.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

Chamber South Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Nashville Public Library Southeast Branch, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, #201, Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Complimentary to attend, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Crescent City, 102 North Water Avenue. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Annual Celebration Williamson, Inc.

Keynote speaker: Mark Johnson, President, Mars Petcare. Two Greenway, 301 Innovation Drive, Franklin. 5:30-8 p.m. Fee: $85 Business Partner, $100 guests, $1500 Table Sponsor. Registration required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/annual-celebration-355558

Cheatham County Democratic Party

Speaker Chas Uffelman, Middle Tennessee Region 1 Field Organizer for TNDP and a prime mover in the state party’s “Organize the South” campaign. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Street food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. Please note: road closure associated with this event. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Music City Yoga Festival

Yoga classes, vendors, food trucks and live music. Fee: $50-$65 in advance, $75 at door. Rocketown, 601 4th Ave. South, Nashville. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Proceeds benefit Small World Yoga. Information: http://www.musiccityyogafestival.com/

Rock Castle Concert Series

Come to experience our songwriter’s acoustic performance at Rock Castle. Kenny Hampton will begin the series. Light refreshments will be offered. Only 40 guests per event. Fee: $30 per concert or $100 series. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rockcastle Lane, Hendersonville. 6 p.m. Information: historicrockcastle.ecwid.com Additional dates:

-- Dec. 16 Amanda June & Cole Vosbury

-- Jan. 20 Jessie Clement

-- Feb. 17 Trevor & Sylvie

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

An Evening with Rudy & Friends

Celebrate Rudy Kalis’ 43-year career in Broadcast Television with proceeds benefiting the Nashville Humane Association. Bavarian Bierhaus, 121 Opry Mills Dr., Nashville. 5 p.m. cash bar, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show. Tickets: $50/ person, $320 table for 8. Information and purchase tickets: www.nashvillehumane.org

Joe Biden American Promise Tour

Joe Biden in conversation with presidential historian and bestselling author Jon Meacham connects people around the topics that matter most. Tickets includes a copy of Joe Biden’s forthcoming memoir, “Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose.” Fee: from $71. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville. 7:30 p.m. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/joe-biden-2017

Good Makers Market

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center and Nashville’s Social Enterprise Alliance chapter have partnered to present Good Makers Market in an effort to support local entrepreneurs with a focus on social innovation. This unique Nashville marketplace ensures that guests have the opportunity to make a difference in the world with every purchase made, creating a city of conscious consumers. Local social purpose businesses will set up their goods in a marketplace alongside local food trucks, exhibits and live music. Start your holiday shopping while supporting great causes. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 41 Peabody Street, Nashville. Information: http://www.goodmakersmarket.com

An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends

Ice show benefitting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, featuring Sheryl Crow. Co-hosted by special guest Peggy Fleming, this event will simultaneously feature live music and ice skating from Olympic, World and National Champions. Bridgestone Arena. 5 p.m. Tickets: $35-$75. Information: https://www.bridgestonearena.com/events/detail/an-evening-with-scott-hamilton-friends-1

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. This month’s small business spotlight will be Dismas House, a Nashville safe haven for former offenders transitioning out of prison. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

Small Business Saturday

A great opportunity to support local merchants at the outset of the holiday season! Find specials and a variety of gift options.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals Connect

Come rock around the tree at the Young Professionals Holiday Party. Mill Creek Brewery, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville. 5-7 p.m. Have some drinks, network with likeminded young professionals, and play some mini golf thanks to Holes-2-Go. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/young-professionals-holiday-party-355571

Illumination Ceremony to Commemorate Battle of Franklin

The ceremony to commemorate the battle’s anniversary will be at Carter Hill Battlefield Park. 4 p.m. Brief remarks followed by the names of causalities. Visitors are allowed to walk throughout the luminaries to experience the somber event. Carnton and Carter House will be open to the public for a free walk-through from 5-7 p.m. Information: 794-0903

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Holiday Open House

Tour historic Rock Castle and enjoy Christmas from a bygone era. Music, refreshments and more. 3-6 p.m. 139 Rock Castle Lane, Hendersonville. Information: 824-0502

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

DEC. 9-11

Appalachian Christmas Dinner

Feast on a traditional Appalachian dinner complete with moonshine, wine and stack cake. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rock Castle Lane, Hendersonville. Songs and dance with Sparky & Rhonda Rucker. Seating limited to 40 guests. 6 p.m. Fee: $40 each. Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/appalachian-dinner-tickets-36973852789

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 West Main Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000