A win is a win and a sale is a sale. Perfection is overrated

VOL. 41 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 10, 2017

With the thermometer striking 76 degrees at game time for the Titans game, it’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is around the corner.

Speaking of the Titans, they recently took a road game against the hapless Cleveland Browns, winning in an unimpressive fashion – no touchdown – on an overtime field goal.

Pundits were critical of the performance and of head coach Mike Mularkey for not sharing their ire. A win is a win, Mularkey argued.

Then the Titans beat the Ravens. They were not perfect, but they won. And they have won enough times to be in a first-place tie in their division halfway through the season with the tie-breaker in their favor.

On West End Avenue, Vanderbilt has four wins with three games remaining. That’s good news.

They lost to the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. Big deal. Supporters should celebrate four wins with three games to go.

And Tennessee State won 60-0 Saturday to better its record to 5-4. Let’s be thankful for Nashville football, which is winning (barely) more than it’s losing.

In Nashville real estate, some sellers are beginning to act like discontented football fans.

Buyers feel they are the Rodney Dangerfield’s of the new era, getting no respect.

They have the patience of Nick Saban at a press conference. One dumb move from the sellers, and it is over.

In this market of limited inventory, buyers are taking what they can get, and many are not happy about the results. They do not actually like the homes they have under contract and are one damp crawl space away from requesting an earnest money refund.

Sellers need to lose the swagger. Sales are high, but buyers are fragile and once ensnared in the contract, their requests should be met, lest the “back on the market” flag be unfurled.

You know, the one that comes right before “reduced.”

Sales are wins, and a win is a win in real estate. Sellers should get the contingencies removed, even if they take a couple of sacks along the way.

Sale of the Week

Susan Gregory, a perennial top producer with Parks, has listed and sold 1215B Sigler Street for $1,274,191 and no cents. Keep the change. And it was not that simple, as she explained in her Realtor remarks.

She wrote that the sales price “does not reflect the pool – paid out of pocket at $125,000.” She then noted that “last minute lender changes on seller concessions brought the recorded price down to $1,237,031, but the pool and the out-of-pocket would make the price around $1.4 million.”

At least at $1.4 million, the someone agreed to eat that pesky $31 that was hanging around during all of this finagling.

So, what does $1.4 million get a buyer on Sigler?

First things first, the buyer would need to find Sigler. It is a street near The Gulch but not engulfed in The Gulch. It’s on the other side of I-40/65, between 13th Avenue S. and 14th Avenue S., a two-minute walk to Music Circle South.

Susan Gregory labeled it as “Gulch/Music Square” and categorized the structure as an HPR-Detached-Residential, meaning it is a horizontal property regime that is not attached to its partner properties and that it cannot be used as commercial.

The 3,175-square-foot home has four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths, a three-car garage and is zoned for three highly regarded schools – Eakin Elementary, West End Middle and Hillsboro High School.

Gregory, who has sold hundreds of millions of dollars of residential real estate – much of it new construction – has made a seamless transition to the urban side of the real estate aisle with this new listing.

She noted that the home is a custom build with contemporary living, rooftop terrace views and an open design with upscale finishes.

The large guest suite has a separate entrance and its own bar for that nightcap after a night on the town.

At $401 per square foot, the home was a bargain for the owner, and the seller did not make out so badly, either.

A good deal all round for the Parks team.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Christianson, Patterson, Courtney, and Associates and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com