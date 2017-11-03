Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

Tennessee to offer retraining 'warranty' for technical grads

Updated 6:53AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee is introducing a warranty for its community and technical college programs by offering free retraining if an employer says a graduate's skills set comes up short.

Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings discussed the warranty program during budget hearings Tuesday.

For someone to be eligible, Tydings says an employer must document that someone they hired who has graduated from a technical program within a year lacks the skills that the institution sought to teach.

Beginning next year, Tydings says each graduate will receive a card that constitutes a warranty claim form.

Tydings says it's not an issue that comes up very often from employers, but if it does, the warranty will flag shortcomings within a program.

Gov. Bill Haslam said the warranty idea is accountability at its finest.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0