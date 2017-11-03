Kmarts closing in Nashville, Cookeville, Tullahoma

VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears Holdings Corp. says it will be closing another 63 stores as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company, struggling to keep up with its rivals, said it will shutter 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores in late January.

Liquidation sales will start as early as next Thursday.

The move comes in addition to the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.

Meanwhile, Sears launched a "holiday blowout" sale at both chains that began Wednesday and will last until Nov. 25, a day after Black Friday.

Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

Shares of Sears fell nearly 4 percent, or 20 cents, to $5.23 in trading Friday.

A list of the stores closing:

Tennessee

Kmart, Nashville

Kmart, Cookeville

Kmart, Tullahoma

Alabama

Kmart, Albertville

Sears(asterisk), Tuscaloosa

Arizona

Kmart, Casa Grande

Sears(asterisk), Mesa

Arkansas

Sears(asterisk), Fort Smith

Sears(asterisk), Fayetteville

Colorado

Sears(asterisk), Greeley

Florida

Kmart, Clearwater

Kmart, Milton

Kmart, Sebring

Georgia

Kmart, Macon

Kmart, Tifton

Kmart, Dalton

Sears(asterisk), Lithonia

Sears(asterisk), Valdosta

Idaho

Kmart, Ammon

Illinois

Kmart, Effingham

Kentucky

Kmart, Henderson

Kmart, Glasgow

Kmart, Versailles

Kmart, Frankfort

Maryland

Sears(asterisk), Baltimore

Massachusetts

Sears(asterisk), Lanesboro (Pittsfield)

Michigan

Kmart, Clinton Township

Kmart, Battle Creek

Kmart, Mount Pleasant

Minnesota

Kmart, Thief River Falls

Missouri

Kmart, Poplar Bluff

Kmart, Independence

Kmart, Sedalia

Kmart, St. Louis

New Jersey

Sears(asterisk), Phillipsburg

North Carolina

Kmart, Jacksonville

Ohio

Kmart, St. Marys

Kmart, Cleveland

Kmart, Oregon

Kmart, Austintown

Kmart, Hillsboro

Pennsylvania

Kmart, Moosic

Kmart, Moon Township / Coraopolis

Kmart, Shamokin Dam

Kmart, Clarion

Sears, State College

Sears(asterisk), Pennsdale/Muncy

Sears(asterisk), Indiana

South Dakota

Kmart, Aberdeen

Texas

Kmart, Texarkana

Sears, San Angelo

Sears(asterisk), Lufkin

Utah

Sears(asterisk), Salt Lake City

Virginia

Kmart, Richmond

Kmart, Abingdon

Kmart, Danville

Kmart, Lynchburg

Sears(asterisk), Colonial Heights

Wisconsin

Kmart, Stevens Point

West Virginia

Kmart, Vienna

Kmart, Martinsburg

Kmart, Beckley

Wyoming

Sears, Cheyenne

___

(asterisk)The Sears Auto Center at this store will close in early December 2017. The store itself will close in late January 2018.