Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

US trade deficit rose to $43.5 billion in September

Updated 7:38AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose in September to $43.5 billion as imports grew faster than exports.

The Commerce Department says the September trade gap in goods and services —the difference between exports and imports — was up from $42.8 billion in August. Exports rose 1.1 percent to $196.8 billion, highest since December 2014. But imports rose more: up 1.2 percent to $240.3 billion.

President Donald Trump views America's massive trade deficits as a sign of economic weakness and has vowed to bring them down. But so far this year, the U.S. trade gap of $405.2 billion this year is up more than 9 percent from January-September 2016.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0