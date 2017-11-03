Stocks closing mixed on Wall Street

VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing mixed as investors pore over House Republicans' tax proposals and a disappointing round of company results.

Rubbermaid owner Newell Brands plunged 27 percent Thursday and generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries dropped 20 percent. Both cut their annual forecasts following weak third quarter reports.

Homebuilders fell after Republicans proposed to limit a popular tax deduction on mortgage interest. Toll Brothers fell 6.1 percent.

As expected, President Donald Trump nominated Jerome Powell as the next Federal Reserve chair.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose less than a point to 2,579.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,516. The Nasdaq composite fell 1 point, or less than 0.1 percent, to 6,714.