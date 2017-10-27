Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 27, 2017

Guns to be allowed at new Tennessee legislative complex

Updated 1:50PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — People with state-issued handgun carry permits will be allowed to be armed within Tennessee's new legislative office complex.

Lawmakers and staff are beginning their move into the renovated Cordell Hull office building near the state Capitol this week. The facility is scheduled to open to the public this month.

House Speaker Beth Harwell and Senate Speaker Randy McNally announced Wednesday that people who wish to keep their guns on them inside the building will be required to present their permits at security checkpoints.

Earlier efforts to allow handguns within the old Legislative Plaza complex were thwarted because Gov. Bill Haslam's administration said it had oversight over the building and did not want to go along with the change.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0