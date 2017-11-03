Bass, Berry & Sims adds 5 attorneys in Nashville

VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

Climo

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has hired five attorneys to the firm’s Nashville office. They are:

Naughton

Powell

Sample

Wadlington

Christopher J. Climo, associate, represents clients involved in litigation at both trial and appellate levels and defends clients against government investigations. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Climo served as a law clerk to the Honorable Gilbert S. Merritt, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School (2016) and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University (2011).

Elaine C. Naughton, associate, provides health care regulatory counsel as it relates to compliance, operational and transactional matters. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Naughton served as a law clerk to the Hon. David J. Hale of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Naughton earned her J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law (2016) and a B.A. from the University of Chicago (2013).

Brianna R. Powell, associate, provides health care regulatory counsel as it relates to compliance, operational and transactional matters. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Powell served as a law clerk to the Hon. Julia Smith Gibbons of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and to the Honorable Bernice Bouie Donald for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Powell earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law (2015) and a B.S. from Loyola University (2011).

Taylor M. Sample, associate, represents clients in government actions, investigations and related litigation, particularly involving the False Claims Act, Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Sample served as a law clerk to the Hon. Sarah Evans Barker of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. Sample earned his J.D. from Indiana University Maurer School of Law (2015) and a B.A. from Lipscomb University (2011).

Tyler H . Wadlington, associate, counsels clients on corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions and securities regulations matters and filings. Prior to joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Wadlington served as a law clerk to the Hon. Eric G. Bruggink of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Wadlington earned his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law (2016) and a B.S. from the University of Tennessee (2012).

Four named to Public Ed Foundation board

Community leaders Alfonzo Alexander, Judge Sheila Calloway, Tony Heard and Juli Mosley have joined the Nashville Public Education Foundation board of directors to guide and shape the Foundation’s vision for Nashville’s public education system.

Alexander serves as chief relationship officer of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and president of NASBA’s Center for the Public Trust. He is a longtime supporter of education causes at the local and national levels, serving on the Board of Visitors for the Lipscomb University College of Business and as a member of The Memorial Foundation Board, as past chairman of 100 Black Men of Middle TN and as past chairman of the board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also is a graduate of public schools.

Calloway, a 2017 inductee to the NPEF’s Public Schools Hall of Fame, has served as Davidson County Juvenile Court judge since her election in 2014. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University Law School and American Baptist College. She is an advocate for Nashville’s youth outside the courtroom through her work as co-chairwoman of the Mayor’s Youth Violence Summit and Task Force and by having served on the Search Advisory Team tasked with recruiting a new director of schools. She is a graduate of public schools herself, and her son is currently an MNPS student.

Heard is a partner at InfoWorks, Inc., a business and technology solutions company. Previously, he had a 25-year career in finance and management, including five years as regional chairman of U.S. Bank and 18 years with SunTrust/Third National Bank in Nashville. Heard serves as board chairman for the Saint Thomas Health system, and also serves on the boards of United Way of Metropolitan Nashville and the Rotary Club of Nashville. He has served as board chairman for a number of organizations, including the United Way, the Saint Thomas Health Foundation, and The Housing Fund.

Mosley, previously an engineer for Barge Waggoner Sumner and Cannon, is actively involved with several prominent community organizations, including the Martha O’Bryan Center, the Nashville Public Library Foundation and the Cumberland Valley Girl Scout Council. Mosley and her husband, Ralph, received the Nelson C. Andrews Distinguished Service Award at the NPEF’s 2015 Public Schools Hall of Fame luncheon. Their children are MNPS graduates.

Other NPEF board members include:

Gregory Burns, Gregory Burns Consulting Group, LLC

Ashley Cook, community volunteer

Ron Corbin, RBBC Holdings

Ralph Davis, Cressey & Company

Chuck Denny, PNC Bank

Margaret Dolan, Local Shares

Annette Eskind, community volunteer

Jennifer Frist, community volunteer

Howard Gentry, Criminal Court clerk

Orrin Ingram, Ingram Industries

Lewis Lavine, Center for Nonprofit Management

Wanda Lyle, UBS Nashville Business Solutions

Robert McNeilly III, SunTrust Bank

Tom Sherrard, Sherrard & Roe

Jimmy Spradley, Standard Functional Food Group

Byron Trauger, Trauger & Tuke

David Williams, Vanderbilt University

Jerry Williams, Leadership Nashville

Brenda Wynn, Davidson County clerk

Wellview Health expands with 2 new team members

Denham

Wellview Health has announced the expansion of the health care company’s customer and consumer engagement team with the addition of Carla Denham as chief marketing & consumer experience officer, and Amanda Haeffner as director of client success.

Haeffner

Denham’s skill as a brand storyteller, consumer marketer and communications strategist have been honed through more than 30 years with marketing agencies, businesses and non-profit organizations nationwide, including Thomas Nelson Publishers, Philips Electronics, and Rowland Worldwide/Saatchi-Saatchi.

Haeffner brings a varied background in marketing for companies such as the Country Music Association and Enterprise Holdings, giving her a knowledge of outstanding consumer experience on a national scale.

National 911 board elects Tennessee exec. director

Sutton

Tennessee Emergency Communications Board Executive Director Curtis Sutton has been elected to the board of the Next Generation 911 Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit that promotes more effective 911 services across the nation.

Sutton, who has served as the TECB Executive Director since 2014, was elected as a member-at-large, public safety category, to the NG911 Institute board during the group’s October meeting.

TECB is a self-funded, nine-member board located within the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. TECB was created to establish emergency communications for citizens across the state and assist emergency communications districts (ECDs) in the areas of management, operations, and accountability.

Oakley Group now part of Pinnacle Asset Mgmt.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has added to its wealth services team with six new associates who will work as a group within Pinnacle Asset Management, the firm’s unit for investment management and securities trading and execution. All six come from SunTrust Investment Services, Inc. where they operated under the brand of The Oakley Group.

Sam Oakley joins Pinnacle as a managing director of Pinnacle Asset Management and leader of the Oakley group. With him will be Jon Lockmiller, Brian Dixon and Taylor Francis as financial advisors, Beverly Herbert as client services director for the group and Kerry Oakley as a sales associate. They will operate out of Pinnacle’s former office on Crestmoor Road in Green Hills, just a half-mile from their previous home base.

Oakley is a Nashville native and has spent nearly 34 years serving SunTrust Investment Services, Inc. as a private financial advisor. Under his leadership, SunTrust formed The Oakley Group, a team of investment professionals specializing in investment management, comprehensive financial planning, retirement and estate planning, business planning and more.

Oakley has been named one of Barron’s Top 1200 Advisors1 in the United States every year since the list began in 2009, coming in at No. 5 in 2017. He was also recognized as a top investment advisor by Bank Investment Consulting magazine from 2000-2006 and by Research magazine in 2005. Oakley graduated from the Haslam School of Business at the University of Tennessee and earned a master’s from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He has also earned the Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®) designation from the College for Financial Planning.

Nashville Humane Assn. appoints new director

Chavarria

Nashville Humane Association has named Laura B. Chavarria as its new executive director.

Chavarria, a lifelong animal advocate with nearly a decade of professional animal sheltering experience, will assume the role as executive director on November 20.

One of only several hundred individuals who hold a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator credential, Chavarria currently serves on the board of directors for the Animal Care and Control Association of Tennessee.

Chavarria will oversee the day-to-day operation of the shelter and lead the shelter in establishing and carrying out goals, strategies, plans and policies. Chavarria also will serve as the Nashville Humane Association’s chief spokesperson, advocate, outreach supervisor, and development officer.

MTSU horse science arena named for retired coach

Brzezicki

Murfreesboro resident and longtime MTSU equestrian team coach Anne Brzezicki knew all about a retirement celebration dinner planned for her in the James Union Building.

However, she was totally unaware friends planned a surprise that remained a secret for weeks and months: The large Horse Science Center indoor facility would bear her name.

Boulder, Colorado, residents Lanas and Julie Smith, MTSU alumni and longtime friends of both the program and Brzezicki, retained the naming rights for the Anne Brzezicki Arena through a gift to the MTSU Foundation to enclose the area.

In Brzezicki’s retirement, there’s an opportunity for the public “to support the work she holds dear” by giving to the Anne Brzezicki Equestrian Endowment, said Jared Bryson, development director for the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.