VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Organizational Bootcamp. This event allows you to focus on the critical issues of your business. Guest speakers: Valerie Dreier, certified public accountant, Dennis Jackson, WorX Solutions Management, and Kayla Curry, Organization Impact. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Salon @ 615

Tamora Pierce will discuss her new book, “Tortall: A Spy’s Guide,” with one of the book’s co-authors, Julie Holderman. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, #14. Free event. 6:15 p.m. Additional opportunities:

-- Mon. Nov. 6: Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis discuss, “The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid.” Main Library, 6:15 p.m.

-- Sat. Nov. 11: Elizabeth Gilbert discusses her new book, “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear.” Montgomery Bell Academy, 10 a.m. Free. Tickets available Oct. 2. Note: There will be no signing line at this event.

-- Tues. Nov. 14: Special Edition with Dan Rather. Rather will discuss his new book, “What Unites Us.” 6:15 p.m., War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Fee: $31.50, includes copy of the book.

Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo

Hendersonville Honey Soiree

This unique experience will benefit the Monthaven Arts and Cultural mission, vision and the future home of the Bees, Bugs & Butterfly Atrium. Monthaven Mansion, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. $50 per person. 6-8 p.m. Information and RSVP: 559-7035.

NOV. 3-4

The Christmas Sampler

More than 100 booths of quality art, crafts, jewelry, children’s clothing, antiques and more. Premier night, Nov. 3, 4-9 p.m. Fee: $10 (can be used for free entry on Sat.) Sat. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $5. The Center, 401 North Main Street, Springfield. Information: https://sites.google.com/site/thechristmassampler/home

NOV. 3-5

Nashville International Auto Show

View the newest cars, trucks, SUV’s, and crossovers on the market. Check out high-end exotics from duPont plus ultra-luxury cars or test drive as many as 35 new vehicles. Music City Center. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 adults (12+), $5 for seniors (62+) and military with any DOD ID. Advanced tickets purchased on line save $1. Information: www.autoshownashville.com

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Thousands of books, audio books, CD’s and DVD’s available from 50-cents to $5 each. 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sunday, 1-4:30 p.m. for the $5 a bag sale. Thursday only will be Members Only Preview Sale, 5-7 p.m. Information: http://wcpltn.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Meet Bill Lee

Robertson County Republican Party breakfast meeting. Bill Lee, president of the Lee Company and candidate for governor, will be guest speaker. Senior Center, 601 Locust Street. 8:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Ladies Extravaganza and Shopping Feztival

Craft vendors, jewelry makers, skin care and soap vendors, handbags and clothing are just a few of the things that can be found at the annual Shriner ladies event. Al Menah Shrine Center, 1354 Brick Church Pike, Nashville. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds to benefit programs for children. Fee: free and free parking. Information: www.nashvilleladiesfeztival.com

Sweet Taste of Beekeeping

An overview demonstration on beekeeping will be taught by Jay Williams of Williams Honey Farm. Monthaven Mansion, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 559-7035

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

NOV.4-5

Studio Tour and Art Show

Visit different studio locations in Gallatin and Hendersonville to meet over 30 artists displaying a wide range of art forms. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon- 5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: http://sumnercountystudiotour.com/

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

Hendersonville Veterans Parade

Celebrate Veterans from all conflicts by coming out to see the Hendersonville, TN Veterans Day Parade along Main St. from the park to Executive Pk. Dr. 2 p.m.

Jazz on the Move Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

The program features a lecture and a musical performance. Vocalist Sandra Dudley will be joined by Lori Mechem on piano, bassist Roger Spencer and drummer Derrek Phillips. Downtown Library Auditorium, 615 Church Street. Free and open to the public. 3 p.m. Information: www.nashvillejazz.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

Williamson 101

Learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc., partnership. Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Light refreshments served. This event is for new and current partners as well as those interested in joining. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamson-101

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group.: Learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:20 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: Members free. Non-members, $25. Prepay required. Information, registration: reintn.org/calendar. Additional opportunity:

-- Monday, Nov. 13: Landlording Focus Group. Discussion on management, marketing and repairs. Learn from seasoned landlords. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Main Event: Topic TBA. 7-8:45 p.m. West End Community Church Classroom Building, 3rd & 4th floor, 235 White Bridge Pike, Nashville. Fee: Members free, Guest $25 single, $40 couple. Preregister.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

Young Professionals Connect

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street is our host for this event. Learn to improve your listening and comprehension skills while doing improve. Featuring Rik Roberts, clean comedian and creative keynote. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fee: Free, Chamber members. Registration required. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

Business Studio: Values & Culture

The true success of any business begins with its core values and how effectively the employees embrace and deliver on them. Join us on a journey as we explore and establish what core values you need for your business and the attributes of successful dynamic company cultures. Guest Speakers: Jennell Evans, Strategic Interactions, Inc. and Tim Earnhart, Werkshop Branding. Registration: 2:45-3 p.m., Workshop: 3-4:30, Networking and discussion: 4:30-5 p.m. Fee: Complimentary. Registration required. Microsoft, 8 City Blvd., Nashville. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

Join the Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Nashville Area Chamber for the next Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee where we will hear from a panel focused on transportation options for downtown employees and residents. Guest speakers: Jennell Evans, Strategic Interactions, Inc. and Tim Earnhart, Werkshop Branding. Created this year in partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, Downtown Connect is the sixth Area Advisory Council. This council is focused on events and news relevant to business community in the downtown core and the Gulch. 8-8:30 a.m. Registration and networking 8:30-9:30 a.m. Panel Discussion. Fee: Complimentary to attend, but advance registration is required. A light breakfast served. Baker Donelson Event Center, 211 Commerce Street. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

Nashville Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K

5th Ave. N. at First Tennessee Park. 7 a.m. Registration required. Benefitting Gilda’s Club. Fee: 5K $45 until Nov. 10, $50 race day; Half marathon $95 until Nov. 10, $100 race day; marathon $105 until Nov. 10, $110 race day. Information: http://whatdoyourunfor.com/races/2017-nashville-half-marathon/

Gallatin Veterans Day Parade

From Calvin Short Football field parking lot to Gallatin High School parking lot. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Information: 478-1941

Nashvember

An annual event to support small businesses and dedicated to helping the community’s homeless. More than 60 vendors and food trucks on site. Track One Event Space, 1211 4th Ave. South, Nashville. A portion of this year’s proceeds go to help People Loving Nashville, a local nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvember.com/

NOV. 10-12

Christmas Village

Christmas Village is Nashville’s oldest consumer show with more than 260 merchants. Nashville Fair Grounds, 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville. Tickets are $10 at the door or online and $8 in advance at select SunTrust Bank locations and the Vanderbilt Concierge. Return tickets are available for $5 at the door and must be purchased before you leave on your first day at Christmas Village. Children age 9 and under are free. Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. No pets allowed. Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m. Information: http://www.christmasvillage.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 13

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Topic: Update on Sumner Regional Medical Center. Speaker: Susan Peach, CEO, Sumner Regional Medical Center. Epic Events Center, 392 West Main Street, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

Chamber South Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Nashville Public Library Southeast Branch, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, #201, Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Complimentary to attend, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Annual Celebration Williamson, Inc.

Keynote speaker: Mark Johnson, President, Mars Petcare. Two Greenway, 301 Innovation Drive, Franklin. 5:30-8 p.m. Fee: $85 Business Partner, $100 guests, $1500 Table Sponsor. Registration required.

Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Music City Yoga Festival

Yoga classes, vendors, food trucks and live music. Fee: $50-$65 in advance, $75 at door. Rocketown, 601 4th Ave. South, Nashville. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Proceeds benefit Small World Yoga. Information: http://www.musiccityyogafestival.com/

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

An Evening with Rudy & Friends

Celebrate Rudy Kalis’ 43-year career in Broadcast Television with proceeds benefiting the Nashville Humane Association. Bavarian Bierhaus, 121 Opry Mills Dr., Nashville. 5 p.m. cash bar, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show. Tickets: $50/ person, $320 table for 8. Information and purchase tickets: www.nashvillehumane.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. This month’s small business spotlight will be Dismas House, a Nashville safe haven for former offenders transitioning out of prison. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

NOV. 25

Small Business Saturday

A great opportunity to support local merchants at the outset of the holiday season! Find specials and a variety of gift options.