Ravens at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

Sunday, Nov. 5, Noon TV: CBS (WTVF, Channel 5) Radio: 104.5 FM

Let Marcus be Marcus. Mariota has not been able to run since injuring his hamstring against Houston four weeks ago. But with a bye week, Mike Mularkey pronounced him healthy and able to run again. The Titans need it to jumpstart the offense and find some consistency.

Involve Corey Davis. Davis has been on the shelf with a hamstring injury of his own for most of the year, playing just a game and a-half. The No. 5 overall pick now looks to be healthy and able to contribute. And while the Titans have to be careful not to overdo it, Davis has to provide some impact plays in the passing game.

Sack-o of Flacco. Ravens QB Joe Flacco took a questionable hit and was in the concussion protocol against Miami last week. But he appears to be on his way to getting past it and back on the field. The Titans’ pass rush has been inconsistent thus far, and they will need to get some pressure on Flacco to try and force some mistakes to change the tone of the game.

Protect the football. The Ravens seem to be back to their old ways of forcing turnovers, as they made life miserable for the Dolphins in a 40-0 rout last week. The Titans know they will have to win the turnover battle on Sunday to have a chance. Ray Lewis and Ed Reed aren’t coming through that door, but Baltimore’s defense can still rattle opponents, and the Titans will have to be cognizant of that.

3 key matchups

Taylor Lewan vs. Terrell Suggs. At 35, Suggs has found the fountain of youth with 4.5 sacks in eight games for the Ravens. Lewan has become one of the best in the business at left tackle, and the Titans have to keep Suggs at bay on Sunday.

Marcus Mariota vs. Ravens secondary. The Ravens have already picked off 10 passes this season, so they are plenty opportunistic in that regard. Mariota has done a good job of protecting the football, with only four interceptions in seven games thus far.

Jayon Brown vs. Ben Watson. Watson is another aging vet who has found some extra spring in his step, leading the Ravens with 33 catches from the tight end position. Brown has helped to shore up what had been a weakness for years with his ability to cover tight ends and running backs in the Titans nickel defense.