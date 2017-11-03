Upcoming maker events

VOL. 41 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 03, 2017

Handmade Nashville, is hosting its second annual Handmade Nashville Holiday Market on Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Red Caboose Park in Bellevue. Over 70 handmade artisans and crafters and food trucks will be featured. The event is free. Handmade Nashville is a group of over 900 artisans and crafters in the extended Nashville area. The group promotes handmade products and the idea of supporting small, local businesses.

Christmas Village, a Nashville tradition in its 57th year, is Nov. 10-12 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Approximately 260 merchants and 30,000 shoppers from all over the U.S. participate. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Children age 9 and younger are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Nashville-area branches of SunTrust Bank and at the Vanderbilt Concierge for $8. Online tickets are $10. Hours: Friday, Nov.10, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat. Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 12, Noon-6 p.m.

Nashville Curiosities Collective is hosting its first annual event, Merry Mayhem, at Fat Bottom Brewing in the Nations on Dec. 3, noon-6 p.m. The newly formed group of makers, artisans and collectors features geeky, nerdy, kitschy and unusual or weird handmade items. This is a free event. Fat Bottom Brewing will be offering $15 wristbands that entitles attendees to unlimited beer.

Porter Flea, long-running Nashville makers market, will holds its annual holiday market at The Nashville Fairgrounds (625 Smith Ave) Dec. 8-9, bringing more than 150 local and regional artists out to share their unique, local and handmade gifts. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A ticketed Preview Market ($25) offering early, intimate shopping access ahead of Saturday’s Main Market is scheduled for Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.