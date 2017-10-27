Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 27, 2017

Poll: White millennials split on whether Trump is racist

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds white millennials split on whether they think President Donald Trump is racist, while overwhelming percentages of their minority counterparts believe he is.

The GenForward poll released Tuesday shows 51 percent of white millennials believe Trump is racist, while 48 percent don't. Eighty-two percent of African-Americans, 78 percent of Latinos and 74 percent of Asian-Americans say they believe he is racist.

All millennials say racism is one of the top three problems, and agree African-Americans experience the most racial discrimination.

But white millennials are split on whether they think discrimination against whites is as much of a problem as discrimination against minorities. Fifty-one percent said no and 48 percent said yes.

GenForward is a survey of adults 18-to-34 conducted by the University of Chicago.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0