Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 27, 2017

Start of federal trial of Pilot Flying J executives delayed

Updated 11:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — The trial of former executives at the truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has been pushed back.

Originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the federal fraud trial of the four former Pilot Flying J staffers is now set to begin on Nov. 6. Court records don't indicate a reason for the delay.

Knoxville-based Pilot, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the country, is run by Jimmy Haslam. He and his brother have denied any prior knowledge of a diesel fuel rebate scam that caused Pilot to pay an $85 million settlement with defrauded customers an additional a $92 million penalty to the government.

Fourteen former members of the Pilot sales team have pleaded guilty.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0