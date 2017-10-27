Start of federal trial of Pilot Flying J executives delayed

VOL. 41 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 27, 2017

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — The trial of former executives at the truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has been pushed back.

Originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the federal fraud trial of the four former Pilot Flying J staffers is now set to begin on Nov. 6. Court records don't indicate a reason for the delay.

Knoxville-based Pilot, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the country, is run by Jimmy Haslam. He and his brother have denied any prior knowledge of a diesel fuel rebate scam that caused Pilot to pay an $85 million settlement with defrauded customers an additional a $92 million penalty to the government.

Fourteen former members of the Pilot sales team have pleaded guilty.