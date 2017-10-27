Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 27, 2017

Volkswagen raises profit forecast despite diesel charges

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen saw its profit drop by half in the July-September period due to expenses for fixing and buying back diesel cars in the United States, but otherwise had what it called a "strong third quarter" and raised its earnings outlook for the full year.

Profit after tax fell to 1.14 billion euros ($1.33 billion) from 2.33 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Based in Wolfsburg, Volkswagen had announced Sept. 29 that it would take around 2.5 billion euros in additional charges for complying with a settlement with U.S. authorities over diesel cars it had rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

Sales revenues, however, rose 5.8 percent to 55.0 billion euros. The company said the operating margin before special items will be "moderately higher" this year than the original 6-7 percent.

Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said that the diesel issue was nowhere near an end. Volkswagen admitted to equipping cars with software that turned diesel emission controls on during testing and off during everyday driving. Some 11 million cars worldwide were affected.

Witter said the company's performance over the first nine months of the year "makes us quite optimistic about the year as a whole." Despite cash outflows for the diesel scandal the company's automotive business still had an "adequate financial cushion" of 25 billion euros in cash.

Volkswagen will need its cash pile as it and other automakers sink billions into new technologies and approaches to getting from one place to another, including autonomous and electric vehicles and the practice of ordering transportation services through smartphone apps.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0