The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Sargent, finance chairman of Tennessee House, to retire

Updated 9:18AM
FRANKLIN (AP) — Republican state Rep. Charles Sargent, the chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee, says he won't seek another term in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Sargent says he plans to retire at the end of his 11th two-year term because of health concerns. The 72-year-old insurance agent from Franklin says he's dealt with skin cancer in the past, and that he has recently been diagnosed with a related condition.

Sargent, a New York native, was first elected to the House in 1996. As finance chairman he has played a key role in crafting the state's $37 billion budget.

Sargent survived a primary challenge by just 256 votes in 2014 after being targeted by gun rights activists. Two years later, he beat the same challenger by 35 percentage points.

