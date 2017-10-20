Applications for US jobless aid up modestly from 44-year low

VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. But the increase was modest and came after applications fell to the lowest level in 44 years the previous week.

The Labor Department says applications for jobless aid rose 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 233,000. Last week's figure was the lowest since 1973. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell to 239,500.

Damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria are still making it difficult for residents of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to file claims, the government said.

The data signals that employers are optimistic about the business outlook and are holding onto their workers. Applications are a proxy for layoffs. Earlier this month, the government said the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low of 4.2 percent.