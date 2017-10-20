Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Technology, banks lead early rebound

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by technology companies and banks as the market regains most of the previous day's losses.

McKesson jumped 5.2 percent after the prescription drug distributor had a better-than-expected second quarter.

Twitter soared 13.7 percent after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Drugmaker Celgene plunged 18.1 percent after it cut its profit forecast for this year and its estimates for the year 2020 as well.

Xerox dropped 6.1 percent after reporting disappointing sales for its third quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 6 points or 0.2 percent, to 2,563.

The Dow Jones industrial average leapt 101 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,432. The Nasdaq composite is up 1 point to 6,566.

