The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Blackburn names Gant Senate campaign treasurer

Updated 7:31AM
BRENTWOOD (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn has named southwestern Tennessee state Rep. Ron Gant as campaign treasurer for her bid for the Senate.

Blackburn joined the race for Senate following incumbent Republican Sen. Bob Corker's decision not to seek a third term and Gov. Bill Haslam's announcement that he wouldn't run for the seat. Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher has since joined the Senate race that also includes conservative activist Andy Ogles.

Gant was elected to the state House last year to represent Fayette, McNairy and the part of Hardeman counties. He is the president of an insurance company and is the chairman of the Rossville Christian Academy school board. He also serves as vice chairman of the Fayette County Carl Perkins Center for abused children.

