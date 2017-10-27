Urban will headline New Year’s celebration

VOL. 41 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 27, 2017

GRAMMY-winner Keith Urban will headline Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville for a second consecutive year.

Urban will lead a diverse lineup that includes CMA New Artist of the Year Maren Morris, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick, 2017 country music breakout artist Carly Pearce, R&B artist Jonny P and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The event at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is free and open to the public.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the raising of the Music Note will take place at 6:15 p.m. with the concert to follow.

The event will include the traditional Music Note Drop and accompanying fireworks display to ring in the New Year against the backdrop of the iconic State Capitol building and unique view of the Nashville skyline. Storme Warren and Kelly Sutton will serve as emcees.

Nashville is scheduled to be a featured location as part of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.”

Ticket and hotel package options are available for purchase at 800-657-6910 or visitmusiccity.com/nyepackages.

Franklin tackles litter, bless their clever hearts

The City of Franklin is launching an anti-litter campaign in response to some complaints from citizens about litter in the city.

The campaign to residents and visitors features a southern flair with humorous messages to grab people’s attention. One ad reads, “Bless your heart is a southern expression. Littering ain’t.” Another ad says, “Y’all ain’t right is a southern expression. Litter ain’t.”

The graphics show retro photos of southern women with the saying in a word bubble, and also a modern-day photo of litter or someone littering. The advertisement will be featured as a moving billboard on Franklin Sanitation trucks and social media and feature the hashtag #stayclassynottrashyfranklin. The campaign was created by the City’s Communications team.

The City is targeting contractors, as well as residents and visitors. Sustainability commission members recently completed a litter survey of Franklin. The Commission rated 62 street segments throughout the City on a scale of 0 to 4 with 0 being no debris and 4 being heavily littered. Franklin’s overall average was 1.5. The following segments contained the most observed litter:

-- Mack Hatcher between Columbia Pike and South Royal Oaks Boulevard

-- Highway 96 West between Carlisle Lane and Westhaven

-- Spencer Creek Road between Fieldstone Parkway and Mack Hatcher Parkway

-- Lewisburg Pike between the railroad tracks and Mack Hatcher Parkway

-- Murfreesboro Road between I-65 and Clovercroft Road.

The campaign to local contractors will feature signage at construction sites and the Franklin Sanitation drop-off station, as well as educational materials at the City’s Building and Neighborhood Services Department.

Information: www.franklintn.gov/litterprevention.

Peace, Love & Little Donuts looks to Midstate market

Peace, Love and Little Donuts brand, which serves a variety of flavors of little donuts, is looking to expand into Middle Tennessee, looking first to the Franklin area.

Jeff Bennett, chief operating officer, says site selection is under way. A typical location is generally 1,000 square feet, employs approximately 15 people and is adorned with the symbols and vibe from the 1970s – the height of the hippie era – and features an open, food-theater experience where customers can see the donuts being freshly prepared.

The brand’s “Funkadelic” specialty flavors include frosted donuts adorned with fresh toppings that make-up the famous maple bacon, s’mores, salted chocolate, cherry cheesecake and raspberry lemonade selections, to name a few.

Information: PeaceLoveandLittleDonuts.com.

TNECD announces 4 new Select Tennessee sites

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has announced four new Select Tennessee Certified Sites.

Launched in 2012, the Select Tennessee program helps communities prepare available industrial sites for private investment.

The program sets rigorous standards to give companies detailed and reliable information during the site selection process.

Fifty-two sites across Tennessee have been certified. The four newest certified sites and their local sponsoring agencies include:

-- Shipps Bend Industrial Site, Centerville

-- McKenzie Airport Industrial Park, McKenzie Industrial Development Board

-- 75 Regional Commerce Park, McMinn County Economic Development Authority

-- Washington County Industrial Park Parcel 31 – Pad Ready Site, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership

To date, 11 companies have invested more than $1 billion in capital to construct facilities on certified sites, accounting for nearly 4,100 job commitments.

The Select Tennessee certification process ensures that each certified site meets high-quality standards. Qualifications for certification include having at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, proper zoning to allow for ease of development, existing onsite utilities or a formal plan to extend utilities to the site, and truck-quality road access.

Program information: www.tnecd.com/sites/certified-sites/apply-now

Hankook celebrates Clarksville plant opening

Hankook Tire, with its North American headquarters in Nashville, recently held a grand opening ceremony at its new Clarksville plant, its first manufacturing facility in the U.S.

“The new Tennessee plant signifies Hankook Tire’s growing business in the United States and continued journey toward being a global leader in the tire industry,” says Seung Hwa Suh, global CEO of Hankook Tire.

“Our investment in the U.S. is part of our ongoing commitment to innovation, state-of-the-art technology and service for our customers. This high-tech, sustainable facility will enable Hankook to execute every phase of business in the U.S., from R&D to production and sales.”

The $800 million Clarksville plant is Hankook’s eighth worldwide. The plant’s first phase will produce 5.5 million units annually, enabling Hankook to more efficiently provide tire dealers and consumers with high-quality tires and industry-leading services to meet the demands of the American market, while supporting existing and future Original Equipment partners.

The plant has already brought nearly 1,000 jobs to the local economy as the company has ramped up gradually. The total is expected to climb to 1,800 as infrastructure expands.

Hankook incorporated sustainable design and construction practices into development of the 1.5 million square foot facility, which sits on 469 acres. Leveraging top-tier technology and highly automated processes, the Tennessee plant will produce Passenger Car Radial (PCR) and Light Truck Radial (LTR) tires from Hankook’s extensive North American lineup, including the KINERGY PT, a premium touring all-season tire and Hankook’s first tire made in the U.S.

When the second phase of development is complete, Hankook Tire will double its production capacity to 11 million units annually.