VOL. 41 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 27, 2017

Taste of Nashville 2017. Annual fundraising event, hosted by The Phoenix Club of Nashville, celebrating Music City’s love of food. The event will feature bites and drinks from some of Nashville’s top restaurants, breweries, distilleries and pastry chefs. Enjoy more than 30 restaurants and bars, plus the sounds of local band Them Vibes providing live entertainment. All of the proceeds will benefit The Phoenix Club’s growing list of partner organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee and more. Rocketown, 601 4th Ave. S. Fee: $70 general admission, $100 VIP. Friday, 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Information: http://www.tasteofnashville.com/

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Business Studio

Learn how to protect your company from cyber-attacks. Affinity Technology Partners, together with Constangy, Brooks, Smith and Prophete LLP and Business Studio, are looking to change the perception about cyber security and educate small business owners on best practices to protect their businesses. Nashville Bar Association, conference room. 150 4th Ave. N., Suite 1050. 11:30 a.m.-noon networking and complimentary lunch. Noon-1 p.m. Panel discussion with Q&A. Registration required for free event. Space limited. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Public Affairs Roundtable

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program/taping beings. Fee: No charge for Chamber members and Guests. Open to the general public. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Ghost Tours at Lotz House

Join Margie Thessin on Friday evenings as she shares stories of the Battle of Franklin at the historic Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue. Fee: $20. 14 and younger $10. Tours begin promptly at 6:30. Reservations required. Special tour times can be arranged for groups of six or more. Information: https://www.lotzhouse.com

OCT. 27-28

Tennessee History Trail

This unique timeline program spans 300 years of Tennessee history. Heritage interpreters and historian provide perspectives into the lives of everyday people from the past. Bledsoe Creek State Park, 400 Ziegler’s Fort Road, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $4; children under 10, free. Information: 452-3706

THROUGH OCT. 29

Green Hills Library Fall Book Sale

The sale includes approximately 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Merchandise will be half-price 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and the sale will conclude Sunday with the traditional $5 bag sale. Sale proceeds benefit the Friends’ community programs for the Green Hills branch. 3701 Benham Avenue in Green Hills. Information: https://library.nashville.org/locations/green-hills-branch

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Pumpkinfest in downtown Franklin

Dozens of artisan vendors, two stages of live entertainment, costume contest, pumpkin carving, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Main Street and connecting avenues. Information: www.historicfranklin.com/events

OCT. 28-29

Art for Inspiration Fine Art Show and Sale

Free event with live music and original art. More than 30 artists will showcase their work. St. Matthews Church and School, 535 Sneed Road, West, Franklin. Saturday 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: www.stmatthewtn.org

Hands on Creativity

This is a weekend for artists of all ages and skill levels to learn, create and sample free products. Discover new techniques, create fun make-and-take projects. Expert artists will demonstrate everything from pigment markers to screen printing, acrylic mediums, oil painting and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 633 Middleton Avenue. Information: 254-3368 or https://www.plazaart.com

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Robertson County Fall Festival

Many free events including, hayrides, jump houses, games, dance party, characters and Truck or Treat. Vendors and Food Trucks. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilkes Rd., Springfield. For ages 0-13. Information: 384-8160.

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Women’s Workshop: Negotiating Salary

The Nashville Area Chamber is partnering with Vanderbilt’s Margaret Cuninggim Women’s Center and the American Association of University Women (AAUW) to offer a workshop focused on negotiating salaries for women. Join fellow Nashville-area business leaders for this free workshop; space is limited to 40 women. 3-5 p.m. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. Registration required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Trick or Treat at the Boo-seum

Historic Amqui Station hosts the annual event for children ages 10 and younger. Costumes encouraged but not required. Free family event. 303 Madison Street, Madison. 4-7:30 p.m. Information: www.amquistation.org

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange with Three Time Options

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. A members-only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will fill quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s morning meeting, Hilton Garden Inn, 9150 Carothers Pkwy., 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150, with lunch provided by Wings & Rings. Afternoon meeting off-site, GBI a Knoll dealer, 7111 Commerce Way. They will provide food and drink. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a members-only event. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. East Police Precinct, 936 East Trinity Lane. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Salon @ 615

John Boyne, author of “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” will discuss his new book, “The Heart’s Invisible Furies.” Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, #14. Free. 6:30 p.m. Additional opportunities include:

-- Fri. Nov. 3: Tamora Pierce will discuss her new book, “Tortall: A Spy’s Guide”, with one of the book’s co-authors, Julie Holderman. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, #14. Free event. 6:15 p.m.

-- Mon. Nov. 6: Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis discuss, “The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid.” Main Library, 6:15 p.m.

-- Sat. Nov. 11: Elizabeth Gilbert discusses her new book, “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear.” Montgomery Bell Academy, 10 a.m. Free. Tickets available Oct. 2. Note: There will be no signing line at this event.

-- Tues. Nov. 14: Special Edition with Dan Rather. Rather will discuss his new book, “What Unites Us.” 6:15 p.m., War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Fee: $31.50, includes copy of the book.

Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Granny’s White’s Tavern and Other Neighborhood Folklore

The City of Forest Hills’ Cultural and Natural Resources Committee is hosting a lecture series to educate and entertain community residents about local history. Local historian, Jim Kay will be guest speaker and will share many stories of Granny White and her tavern. Free and open to the public. Registration is not required but encouraged. 5:30 p.m. Forest Hills City Hall, 6300 Hillsboro Pike. Information: http://cityofforesthills.com/cnr_committee.html

YP Nashville Leadership Series

YP Nashville is a partnership between the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and young professional organizations working to engage, connect and empower young professionals to actively shape the future of the Nashville region. Keynote speaker: Rob Touchstone, Co-founder and Chief Mission Officer of The Well. The session is centered on the topic of Social Entrepreneurship. 7:30-11 a.m. Fee: $45. Lipscomb University, Spark Downtown Nashville, 147 Fourth Avenue North. Registration required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Oct. 30. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Nonprofit Mixer

Come and go, come and stay – get to know local Williamson County nonprofits as we officially kickoff our CNM/Williamson, Inc. Partnership. Swankys Taco Shop, 1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106. Fee: Free. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/nonprotfit-mixer

Elder Law and Planning Information

A panel discussion on topics of importance to those making plans for their parents or themselves will be led by Barbara Moss, Elder Law of Nashville, Kerry Morris, Certified Financial Planner and Tim Henderson, Medical expert. 6:30-8 p.m., 4525 Harding Pike, #200, Nashville. Information: 852-5602

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Hendersonville Honey Soiree

This unique experience will benefit the Monthaven Arts and Cultural mission, vision and the future home of the Bees, Bugs & Butterfly Atrium. Monthaven Mansion, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. $50 per person. 6-8 p.m. Information and RSVP: 559-7035.

NOV. 3-5

Nashville International Auto Show

View the newest cars, trucks, SUV’s, and crossovers on the market. Check out high-end exotics from duPont plus ultra-luxury cars or test drive as many as 35 new vehicles. Music City Center. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 adults (12+), $5 for seniors (62+) and military with any DOD ID. Advanced tickets purchased on line save $1. Information: www.autoshownashville.com

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Thousands of books, audio books, CD’s and DVD’s available from 50-cents to $5 each. 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sunday, 1-4:30 p.m. for the $5 a bag sale. Thursday only will be a members-only preview sale, 5-7 p.m. Information: http://wcpltn.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Ladies Extravaganza and Shopping Feztival

Craft vendors, jewelry makers, skin care and soap vendors, handbags and clothing are just a few of the things that can be found at the annual Shriner ladies event. Al Menah Shrine Center, 1354 Brick Church Pike, Nashville. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds to benefit programs for children. Fee: free and free parking. Information: www.nashvilleladiesfeztival.com

Sweet Taste of Beekeeping

An overview demonstration on beekeeping will be taught by Jay Williams of Williams Honey Farm. Monthaven Mansion, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 559-7035

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

Hendersonville Veterans Parade

Celebrate Veterans from all conflicts by coming out to see the Hendersonville, TN Veterans Day Parade along Main St. from the park to Executive Pk. Dr. 2 p.m.

Jazz on the Move Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

The program features a lecture and a musical performance. Vocalist Sandra Dudley will be joined by Lori Mechem on piano, bassist Roger Spencer and drummer Derrek Phillips. Downtown Library Auditorium, 615 Church Street. Free and open to the public. 3 p.m. Information: www.nashvillejazz.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group.: Learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:20 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: Members free. Nonmembers, $25. Prepay required. Information, registration: reintn.org/calendar.

Additional opportunity:

Monday, Nov. 13: Landlording Focus Group. Discussion on management, marketing and repairs. Learn from seasoned landlords. 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Main Event: Topic TBA. 7-8:45 p.m. West End Community Church Classroom Building, 3rd & 4th floor, 235 White Bridge Pike, Nashville. Fee: Members free, Guest $25 single, $40 couple. Preregister.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

Business Studio: Values & Culture

The true success of any business begins with its core values and how effectively the employees embrace and deliver on them. Join us on a journey as we explore and establish what core values you need for your business and the attributes of successful dynamic company cultures. Guest Speakers: Jennell Evans, Strategic Interactions, Inc. and Tim Earnhart, Werkshop Branding. Registration: 2:45-3 p.m., Workshop: 3-4:30, Networking and discussion: 4:30-5 p.m. Fee: Complimentary. Registration required. Microsoft, 8 City Blvd., Nashville. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

Join the Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Nashville Area Chamber for the next Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee where we will hear from a panel focused on transportation options for downtown employees and residents. Guest speakers: Jennell Evans, Strategic Interactions, Inc. and Tim Earnhart, Werkshop Branding. Created this year in partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, Downtown Connect is the sixth Area Advisory Council. This council is focused on events and news relevant to business community in the downtown core and the Gulch. 8-8:30 a.m. Registration and networking 8:30-9:30 a.m. Panel Discussion. Fee: Complimentary to attend, but advance registration is required. A light breakfast served. Baker Donelson Event Center, 211 Commerce Street. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com

NOV. 10-12

Christmas Village

Christmas Village is Nashville’s oldest consumer show with more than 260 merchants. Nashville Fair Grounds, 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville. Tickets are $10 at the door or online and $8 in advance at select SunTrust Bank locations and the Vanderbilt Concierge. Return tickets are available for $5 at the door and must be purchased before you leave on your first day at Christmas Village. Children age 9 and under are free. Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. No pets allowed. Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m. Information: http://www.christmasvillage.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

An Evening with Rudy & Friends

Celebrate Rudy Kalis’ 43-year career in Broadcast Television with proceeds benefiting the Nashville Humane Association. Bavarian Bierhaus, 121 Opry Mills Dr., Nashville. 5 p.m. cash bar, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show. Tickets: $50/ person, $320 table for 8. Information and purchase tickets: www.nashvillehumane.org