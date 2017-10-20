CBO: Bipartisan health care bill would save money

VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional budget analysts say a bipartisan health care bill would save the government money and it isn't likely to have much impact — either way — on the number of people with coverage.

Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office issued its analysis of legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington. The bill's main goal is to stabilize insurance markets by restoring payments to insurers for copays and deductibles abruptly terminated by President Donald Trump.

It also would allow for broader availability of low-premium plans.

The CBO analysis found that the bill would reduce government deficits by $3.8 billion from 2018-2027, and would "not substantially change" the number of people with coverage.

Earlier Republican efforts to repeal "Obamacare" would have made millions uninsured.