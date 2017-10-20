Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Flake cites McCarthy, hopes there's 'tipping point' on Trump

Updated 7:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says he has no regrets about saying President Donald Trump has debased politics with his roughshod style and social media broadsides.

Flake told MSNBC, "You can't continue to just remain silent."

On NBC's "Today," Flake cited the 1950s era of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, whose smear tactics alleging Communist infiltration ultimately led to his censure. Flake says, "There is a tipping point...I hope we're reaching that tipping point."

Flake made the rounds of morning television news shows Wednesday to talk about his decision not to run for re-election and his impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Asked if he thought Trump should be declared unfit for office, the Arizona Republican said "the voters made their choice. He was elected fair and square."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0