US stocks closing lower on Wall Street

VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street as technology and industrial firms as well as banks take sharp losses amid weak quarterly earnings.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices sank 13.4 percent Wednesday and network equipment maker Juniper Networks fell 6.1 percent as their fourth-quarter forecasts disappointed investors.

Media and marketing information company Nielsen fell 6.3 percent after its third-quarter report and railroad operator Norfolk Southern sank 2.7 percent.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.43 percent and reached a seven-month high.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,557.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 112 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,329. The Nasdaq composite lost 35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,564.