Nashville police begin limited test of officer body cameras

VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville police say they have begun testing officer body cameras.

A Metro Nashville Police news release says 20 officers who volunteer are beginning field trials from four manufacturers this week and next.

Four officers received training on the same cameras Monday and are wearing them in the field.

Cameras from three other manufacturers will soon be issued to other volunteering officers.

Nashville police policy calls for officers to record vehicle stops, arrests, searches, observed criminal activity and questioning of suspects or witnesses.

Some exclusions may include natural death scenes, death notifications, interviews with children or sexual assault victims and footage from patient care areas of health facilities.

Officers will download recordings at workstations at the end of shifts. Ultimately, the department wants hotspots throughout Nashville for high-speed video downloading.