4 industrial sites in Tennessee chosen for state program

VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Officials say four industrial sites in Tennessee will receive help from the state to make them more attractive to companies looking to expand or relocate.

Department of Economic and Community Development officials say the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program helps communities prepare available industrial sites for private investment.

The four new sites are the Shipps Bend Industrial Site in Centerville; 75 Regional Commerce Park in McMinn County; the Washington County Industrial Park Parcel 31; and the McKenzie Airport Industrial Park.

Qualifications for certification include having at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, proper zoning to allow for ease of development and truck-quality road access.

Officials say 11 companies have invested more than $1 billion to build facilities on certified sites, accounting for nearly 4,100 job commitments.