Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Tennessee OL Jack Jones to end his career due to injuries

Updated 2:06PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee offensive guard Jack Jones is ending his playing career due to neck and shoulder injuries.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones, who isn't related to Jack, says that "after meeting with doctors, everyone felt it was in his best interest that he no longer play football." The coach adds that "obviously we hurt for Jack, we hurt for his great family."

Jack Jones, a junior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, started the Volunteers' first three games at left guard this year. He played a total of five games this season before missing the Volunteers' last two contests.

Jones had made nine career starts over the last three years.

Tennessee (3-4, 0-4 SEC) plays at Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0