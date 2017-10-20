Urban will again headline Nashville New Year's celebration

VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

GRAMMY-winner Keith Urban will headline Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville for a second consecutive year.

Urban will lead a diverse lineup that includes CMA New Artist of the Year Maren Morris, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick, 2017 country music breakout artist Carly Pearce, R&B artist Jonny P and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The event at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is free and open to the public.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the raising of the Music Note will take place at 6:15 p.m. with the concert to follow. The event will include the traditional Music Note Drop and accompanying fireworks display to ring in the New Year against the backdrop of the iconic State Capitol building and unique view of the Nashville skyline. Storme Warren and Kelly Sutton will serve as emcees.

Nashville is scheduled to be a featured location as part of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.”

Ticket and hotel package options are available for purchase at 800-657-6910 or visitmusiccity.com/nyepackages.