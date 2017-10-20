Pathway Lending president appointed to board

VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Gwin

President Donald Trump has appointed Clint Gwin, president of Pathway Lending, to serve as a member of the Community Development Advisory Board, which advises the U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institution’s Fund on policies and activities. Gwin will serve a term of four years on the board.

The CDFI Fund was created to promote economic development and revitalization in underserved and distressed low-income communities in America. Through its programs and resources, the CDFI Fund supports affordable housing, health care facilities, real estate developments, entrepreneurship and homeownership training, access to capital for small businesses, and job creation in urban and rural areas across the country.

Gwin has since 2003 led Nashville-based Pathway Lending, a CDFI that provides loans to small businesses lacking access to traditional financing options throughout Tennessee and, as of 2016, the state of Alabama.

During his tenure, the nonprofit lending and education organization has grown significantly, becoming the largest CDFI in the region with more than $118 million in assets. Pathway Lending has originated 1,100 loans totaling $195 million supporting over 600 businesses. In 2016 alone, the organization’s activities helped launch 45 new businesses, create 640 new jobs and retain 2,100 existing jobs.

The Advisory Board consists of at least 15 members, including the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the Secretary of the Department of the Interior, the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department and the Administrator of the Small Business Administration. Additionally, nine private citizens are appointed by the president to provide for national geographic representation and racial, ethnic and gender diversity.

Dean joins Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison

Dean

Attorney Rascoe Dean has joined Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison as an associate in the litigation practice group.

Dean was previously a federal prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office in Nashville, working in the criminal division. He previously served as judicial clerk to Judge Gilbert S. Merritt, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Nashville.

Dean is a 2015 graduate of Vanderbilt Law School where he served as articles editor for the Vanderbilt Law Review. He holds a B.A. in political science from the University of the South.

Tennessee Supreme Court honors Bradley’s Allen

Allen

The Tennessee Supreme Court has named Jeffrey L. Allen, an attorney in Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP’s Nashville office, an “Attorney for Justice” in recognition of his pro bono service in 2016.

The award honors licensed Tennessee attorneys who provide at least 50 hours of pro bono services annually to those who cannot afford legal costs.

Most of Allen’s pro bono work is through the Arts & Business Council’s Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals for the Arts program. Through VLPA, Allen assists singer-songwriters and other artists with various legal needs, including contract negotiation and resolving disputes.

A member of Bradley’s Intellectual Property Group, Allen focuses his practice on entertainment and intellectual property litigation, as well as entertainment transactional matters.

He earned his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. He is the co-chair of the Nashville Bar Association’s Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Committee and the immediate past chair of the Tennessee Bar Association’s Entertainment and Sports Law Section.

Also at Bradley:

Arth

Kristi Wilcox Arth has received a 2017 Outstanding Committee Chair Award from the DRI Young Lawyers Committee.

Arth was recognized at DRI’s annual meeting in October for her service as chair of the Wellness Subcommittee for the DRI Young Lawyers Committee over the last year. A member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group, Arth handles a wide variety of litigation and intellectual property matters for individuals, small and large companies, tax-exempt organizations and governmental entities.

Tennessee Bank & Trust announces exec. officers

Andrews

Tennessee Bank & Trust selected the bank’s team of executive officers, including Dan B. Andrews, Jr., president & CEO, Barbara J. Zipperian, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Roddy L. Story, Jr., executive vice president and chief lending officer, and James T. Kuntz, executive vice president and operations manager.

Andrews has more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry, including stops at Nashville City Bank, Commerce Union Bank and AmSouth Bank, where he started the Corporate Loan Office in Nashville. He has been affiliated with Tennessee Bank & Trust since 2005 and a board member of Farmers Bank & Trust Company since 2011. A native of Dickson, he is a 1979 graduate of Vanderbilt University with a degree in economics.

Zipperean

Zipperian has more than 37 years of experience in the banking industry. Before joining The Lawrence Group in mid-August 2016, Zipperian served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Avenue Bank in Nashville, of which she was a founder. Prior to joining Avenue, she served in several senior level financial positions at Regions Bank and its predecessor, Union Planters Bank in Memphis, where she held positions in both corporate and regional finance. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a degree in accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Story

Story, a Nashville native, began his banking career with Commerce Union Bank in Nashville in 1974. He left his post as SVP, manager of the Middle Market Banking Division in 1987 to go into private business. He joined The Bank of Nashville in March 2007 and was responsible for Commercial Banking until joining Tennessee Bank and Trust in March of 2011. He is on the advisory board of the Salvation Army and earned his B.A. and MBA from Vanderbilt University.

Kuntz

Kuntz joined Tennessee Bank & Trust in 2006. He manages branch activities and is responsible for banking operations. He spent 24 years as vice president of TRW, where he was responsible for key operational posts in both aerospace and automotive. He serves on the board of advisors for Financial Planning Consultants Inc. He earned his B.A. and MBA from Cal State in Dominquez Hills and his doctorate EED from Pepperdine University.

Bridgestone Americas taps new global sales leader

Vasuta

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has named John Vasuta senior vice president, global sales, Firestone Building Products. In this new, expanded leadership role, Vasuta will be responsible for developing a global sales strategy for FSBP to accelerate growth in key world markets, advancing the company’s organizational design.

Vasuta returns to FSBP after three years as president of GCR Tires & Service, a commercial tire and service business owned and operated by Bridgestone. Prior to joining GCR in 2014, he spent nine years at FSBP in various management roles, including general counsel and vice president of administration, vice president of strategic planning & corporate development, and vice president and managing director, international operations.

Also at Bridgestone:

Damien Harmon, current chief operating officer, Bridgestone Retail Operations, has been named president, GCR Tires & Service. Harmon succeeds Vasuta.

Harmon

As president, Harmon will drive the strategic growth of GCR commercial tire and service store locations in North America. He joined Bridgestone in June 2014 as vice president of operations for BSRO, and recently was promoted to COO where he leads service capability, customer retention, information technology, teammate training and business development for the company’s 2,200 consumer tire and automotive service locations. Before joining Bridgestone, Harmon spent nine years at Best Buy, where he developed business strategy, merchandising and marketing programming, vendor relationships and solutions initiatives for the U.S. business at the corporate and field levels.

Brantley named partner at MP&F Public Relations

Brantley

Jennifer Brantley, a 25-year communications veteran, has been named a partner at MP&F Public Relations.

Brantley began her career at MP&F as a student intern, working her way to the position of senior vice president, a title she has held since 2011.

The McMinnville native graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in public relations. During her tenure at MP&F, she has worked with a variety of clients, including BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, West Tennessee Healthcare, Colonial Pipeline and national home décor retailer Kirkland’s.

“Jennifer’s deep knowledge and contacts within the community have made her a valuable and productive member of our team,” said David Fox, managing partner. “I know I speak on behalf of all the partners here when I say Jennifer is a welcome addition to the ownership group.”

Brantley says she is looking forward to the challenge.

“The partners have grown this company from a one-person consultancy to one of the largest independent public relations firms in the Southeast,” Brantley said. “I hope I can have the same kind of impact in the coming years.”

Other partners are Fox, Katy Varney, Keith Miles, Alice Chapman and founder Mark McNeely.

Harris Eye Care acquired by Donelson EyeCare

Harris

Donelson EyeCare, an East Nashville provider of eye health and surgical care, has acquired Harris Eye Care.

Dr. Kendall Harris, founder of Harris Eye Care, and his team will be incorporated into the Donelson EyeCare practice location beginning January 1.

Harris is a board-certified optometrist who has been in practice for 36 years.