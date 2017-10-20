VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Fall to Table. Locally-sourced, fall-inspired small plates, wine and cocktails from local chefs, with live jazz. A fundraising event celebrating 10 years of community development in South Nashville. Harvest Hands, 155B Old Hermitage Ave., Nashville. 6-9 p.m. $40 per person, $500 per table. Information: http://www.harvesthandscdc.com/falltotable/

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m. Information: http://nashvillefarmersmarket.org/event/calendar

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk

Walk to pay tribute and bring hope to people battling cancer. There is no registration fee, but registration is required. Nissan Stadium, lot R, 1 Titans Way. 5:30 p.m. Event features local mascots, food, music, kids zone, and activities for all ages. Free parking in lots A, B and D. Note: Road Closures associated with this event. Information: http://www.lightthenight.org/tennessee

OCT. 20-21

Tennessee History Festival

This festival invites visitors to embark on a journey through 200 years of state history. Multiple displays, demonstrations and reenactments will occur at Bicentennial Mall. Kid’s tent with all sorts of activities suited to the younger set. Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

FRIDAYS THROUGH OCT. 27

Ghost Tours at Lotz House

Join Margie Thessin on Friday evenings as she shares stories of the Battle of Franklin at the historic Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue. Fee: $20. 14 and younger $10. Tours begin promptly at 6:30. Reservations required. Special tour times can be arranged for groups of six or more. Information: https://www.lotzhouse.com

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Nashville Symphony Free Day of Music

Enjoy free performances all day and into the night at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The day will feature more than 25 performers, including the Nashville Symphony. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with music 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The event will also include food vendors, beer garden, crafts and kids’ zone featuring an instrument petting zoo. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org

Breast Cancer Walk

Join the fight against breast cancer in this 4.5-mile, non-competitive fundraising walk benefiting the American Cancer Society. This walk honors and celebrates breast cancer survivors and supports the organization’s mission to save lives by finding cures and fighting back against the disease. Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. 8 a.m. Note: road closures associated with this event, 5 a.m.- noon. Information: http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer

Haunted Museum

Tennessee State Museum’s annual ghost story festival, Haunted Museum. Children can listen to historic ghost stories and receive prizes as they follow along the ghost trail. Wear your costume. Refreshments served. Free event. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennessee State Museum, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville. Parking is free at the state employee lots to the west of the capitol. Information: http://www.tnmuseum.org/

Free Day of Music at Schermerhorn

Over 20 Performances of classical, country, rock and jazz on four stages. Fun for the entire family. Doors open 10:30 a.m. Music 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Kids Zone in East Lobby featuring our Instrument Petting Zoo, crafts and more. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/free-day-of-music-2017

Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival

This annual event features an extensive list of breweries, with wines, food vendors and live entertainment. The non-profit festival raises funds for local organizations in the hermitage and Donelson communities. Two Rivers Mansion, 3130 McGavock Pike. Fee: $35 for on-line prior to event, $45 onsite. $15 for designated driver. Noon-5 p.m. Information: www.tennesseebeerandwinefestival.com

Bacon and Beer Classic

Explore the home of the Tennessee Titans while indulging in all-inclusive suds and grub. Sample 50-plus craft beers from regional breweries, eat 25-plus original bacon dishes and unlimited bacon strips, play giant Jenga and cornhole, compete in a bacon-eating contest and more. Noon-4 p.m., Nissan Stadium. $49-$79. Information: www.baconandbeerclassic.com/nashville-bacon-and-beer-classic-2017-tickets

JBF Celebrity Chef Tour

Nashville welcomes James Beard Foundation Celebrity Chef tour for the first time. Hosted by Ryan and Matthew Poli – The Catbird Seat. First Tennessee Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville. Tickets: $140 and up. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Information: https://www.jamesbeard.org

Gallatin Ghost Walk

Learn about the history of Sumner County through spine-tingling tales of ghosts and the supernatural. Gallatin Public Square. $15 per person over 12, $10 under age 12. Reservations required. Space is limited and meet up information received on reservation. Information: 512-5299. 7-8 p.m. Other dates: Oct. 27, 28, 29, 31, Nov. 4

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

Fall Crush

This annual farm-to-table event hosted by The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mid-South Chapter brings a locally-scoured dinner by some of Nashville’s top chef’s. Grand Barn at Green Door Gourmet, 7011 River Road Pike, Nashville. 5-9 p.m. Tickets: $150 per person. Space is limited. Information: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/TNS/Fundraising-Events/Fall-Crush-Nashville

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Learn to lead using the most powerful performance enhancer known to mankind. Guest speaker Amanda Blanck, Managing Partner, Deviate, will show the primary tool behind every major success. Brentwood United Methodist, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $30 Business Partner, $50 Guest. Registration requires. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-luncheon-354446

Business After Hours

Grab a drink and connect with fellow Chamber members after work at the next Business After Hours at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. Join us in the distillery’s Oak Room to enjoy a taste of Nelson’s bourbon, chat with new businesses and devour delicious hors d’oeuvres from your favorite restaurants around town. Come as an individual or purchase a display table to endorse your business. Table space is limited - register early. Cost: Chamber member-$30, Future member-$55, Display table-$250 (includes admission for 4, a 6’ table and additional promotion among attendees). Pre-registration is required. Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, 1414 Clinton Street. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Real Estate Investors Network

Self-Directed IRA Class. Mike Todd will teach you how to buy real estate through IRAs. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste 200, Nashville. Fee: $20 deadline Oct. 23, Day of- $25 members and $50 Guests. Information, registration: reintn.org/calendar.

OCT. 24-29

Friends of the Green Hills Library Fall Book Sale

The sale includes approximately 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Merchandise will be half-price 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and the sale will conclude Sunday with the traditional $5 bag sale. Sale proceeds benefit the Friends’ community programs for the Green Hills branch. 3701 Benham Avenue in Green Hills. Information: https://library.nashville.org/locations/green-hills-branch

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

Nonprofit Mixer

Come and go, come and stay – get to know local Williamson County nonprofits as we officially kickoff our CNM/Williamson, Inc. Partnership. Swankys Taco Shop, 1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106. Fee: Free. 3:30-5 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Robertson County 2017 State of the Schools

The annual State of the Schools lunch and learn event features Director of Schools, Dr. Chris Causey and his leadership team as keynote speakers. Details on their plans for the future and an overview of the recently released test scores will be discussed. Stokes Brown Public Library, 405 White Street, Springfield. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $10 Chamber members, $15 general admission. Registration required. Information: http://robertsonchamber.chambermaster.com

Salon @ 615

Billy Collins will discuss “The Rain in Portugal”, his latest volume of poetry. 6:15 p.m. Blair School of Music, 2400 Blakemore Ave. Fee: $18, includes copy of book. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org

Black Business Mixer

Hosted by Williamson, Inc., the chamber of commerce and office of economic development in Williamson County. Let’s chat about how the Williamson Chamber can work for you and engage with more than 40 black-owned businesses in the area. Light refreshments. Free. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Register by Oct. 24. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Public Affairs Roundtable

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program/taping beings. Fee: No charge for Chamber members and Guests. Open to the general public. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Taste of Nashville 2017

Annual Taste of Nashville fundraising event, hosted by The Phoenix Club of Nashville, celebrating Music City’s love of food. The event will feature bites and drinks from some of Nashville’s top restaurants, breweries, distilleries and pastry chefs. Enjoy more than 30 restaurants and bars, plus the sounds of local band Them Vibes providing live entertainment. All of the proceeds will benefit The Phoenix Club’s growing list of partner organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee and more. Rocketown, 601 4th Ave. S. Fee: $70 general admission, $100 VIP. 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Information: http://www.tasteofnashville.com/

OCT. 27-28

Tennessee History Trail

This unique timeline program spans 300 years of Tennessee history. Heritage interpreters and historian provide perspectives into the lives of everyday people from the past. Bledsoe Creek State Park, 400 Ziegler’s Fort Road, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $4; children under 10, free. Information: 452-3706

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Robertson County Fall Festival

Many free events including, hayrides, jump houses, games, dance party, characters and Truck or Treat. Vendors and Food Trucks. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilkes Rd., Springfield. For ages 0-13. Information: 384-8160.

OCT. 28-29

Art for Inspiration Fine Art Show and Sale

Free event with live music and original art. More than 30 artists will showcase their work. St. Matthews Church and School, 535 Sneed Road, West, Franklin. Saturday 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: www.stmatthewtn.org

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Trick or Treat at the Boo-seum

Historic Amqui Station hosts the annual event for children ages 10 and younger. Costumes encouraged but not required. Free family event. 303 Madison Street, Madison. 4-7:30 p.m. Information: www.amquistation.org