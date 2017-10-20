Top Middle Tennessee residential transactions for September 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Top residential real estate sales, September 2017, for Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports. Due to technical issues, Davidson County sales are unavailable for September.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Williamson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Price Per Sq Ft 14 Carmel 37027 9/1 Full Circle Properties Trust Marconcini Glen; Marconcini Kimberley A $2,990,000 $201 4215 Two Rivers 37069 9/15 Logan Chine; Logan Kaylene J Alexander Angela J; Alexander F Shane $2,200,000 $273 9218 Concord 37027 9/27 Dayal Raman G; Dayal Suresh G Slusser David Andrew; Slusser Karen F $1,925,000 $411 1204 Round Grove 37027 9/27 1204 Round Grove Trust Trace Const Inc $1,924,900 $0 204 Yorkshire Garden 37067 9/28 Gwaltney Grayson Gordon; Gwaltney Kristin Carole Price Bobby E Jr (Estate Of) $1,900,000 $0 7222 Shagbark 37046 9/29 Allison Family Trust Shelby Jill; Shelby Michael $1,625,000 $0 101 Becky 37064 9/25 Thomas Shawn Sams Dean; Sams Kim $1,600,000 $1,569 8547 Heirloom 37046 9/1 Lee David J; Lee Jeanette Beasley Const & Assoc LLC $1,568,201 $0 1803 Barnstaple 37027 9/22 Logan Deeann R; Logan Norman Bradley Hidden Valley Homes LLC $1,549,759 $0 1611 Edgewater 37069 9/11 Sandstrom Living Trust Jones Gary Frank; Jones Karen Tina $1,450,000 $198 1005 Buena Vista 37069 9/14 Ballard Mary M; Ballard Stephen H Owens Jerry W $1,390,000 $0 5251 McGavock 37027 9/27 National Residential Nominee Services Inc Reidy Gregory David; Reidy Tara $1,362,500 $231 3247 Kinnard Springs 37064 9/6 Vinoski Ken; Vinoski Monica Scott Chaney Rae $1,310,000 $241 1252 Windsong 37027 9/27 Devincenzo Enzo Smith Geoffrey Wade; Smith Melissa Jordan $1,300,000 $171 1038 Buena Vista 37069 9/6 Martin Cinda; Martin Victor Lee Hidden Valley Homes LLC $1,290,422 $0 4648 Haislip 37064 9/5 Chatham Family Revocable Trust Haislip Marcus D $1,200,000 $177 400 Horseshoe 37221 9/11 Bandyopadhyay Arup; Bandyopadhyay Nandita; Bandyopadhyay Reeta Nichols Walter E $1,200,000 $116 513 Bonaire 37064 9/14 Hutchison Alethea L; Hutchison Chad R Legend Homes LLC $1,197,509 $0 8431 Heirloom 37046 9/18 Rondeau Dana; Rondeau Steven Castro Michael J; Castro Regina $1,197,500 $0 7 Camel Back 37027 9/7 Kubiak Stanley F; Sanford Patricia A Kelley Joe; Kelley Margaret C $1,195,000 $269 1721 Ravello 37027 9/19 Fisher Pamela K; Fisher Prescott III Arnold Homes LLC $1,187,873 $0 7097 Lanceleaf 37046 9/7 Cooper Carlos G; Cooper Katherine B Old South Const LLC $1,162,500 $0 3 Vellano 37027 9/27 Gangaputra Sapna; Gunasekaran Sanjay Gipson Bradford T; Gipson Heather R $1,120,000 $267 514 Rochester Close 37064 9/25 Crawford Kristina Dawn Stonegate Homes LLC $1,104,600 $0 144 Governors 37027 9/20 Lawrence Amy L; Lawrence William W Walker Stacy Talbott $1,100,000 $192 1873 Barnstaple 37027 9/21 Hayes William F; Yamashita Rie Turnberry Homes L L C $1,065,846 $0 6000 Belle Rive 37027 9/7 Egg Properties LLLP Shack R Bruce; Shack Wanda Kaye $1,039,000 $155 1739 Ravello 37027 9/14 Khamphengphet Johnny; Khamphengphet Songnakhone Arnold Homes LLC $1,035,000 $0 8525 Highland Rim 37046 9/19 Thompson Kimberly Kuehn; Young David Alan Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,017,945 $0 540 Grand Oaks 37027 9/15 Felber Jan M; Felber Robert Paul Jr Hausman Jeffrey J; Stoffer Dolores A $1,012,500 $187 207 Cavanaugh 37064 9/27 Nuckolls Jerimi D; Nuckolls Kelly E Zurich Homes Inc; Zurich Nashville $987,850 $0 6061 Pelican 37046 9/6 Agee John Emery Eric $985,000 $0 335 4th 37064 9/8 Rose Herbert Charles III Thuma Martha A; Thuma Richard S $980,000 $290 712 Legends Crest 37069 9/19 Marcum Charlene; Marcum Steven Reinfeldt Michael R $965,000 $161 1007 Falling Leaf 37027 9/1 Boozer Eric L; Boozer Shirley G Musgrove Charles M; Musgrove Nancy B $960,300 $201 9140 Saddlebow 37027 9/28 Walton Jason D; Walton Jennifer Bennett David S; Bennett May E $958,000 $178 9104 Heritage 37027 9/18 George Hannah Kay; George Jeremy Richard Ilchert David T Family Trust $953,500 $230 1011 Doveland 37027 9/25 Raymont Angela Dawn; Raymont Douglas Paul Rothamel Leslie L; Rothamel William J $925,000 $166 1531 Championship 37064 9/25 Foltynewicz Gary; Frizzell Mona Gail Crawford Eric Lee; Crawford Kristina D $915,000 $0 9246 Wardley Park 37027 9/1 Kaplan Ventures LLC Chun Christopher Y; Chun Hwa Soon $915,000 $184 821 Singleton 37027 9/28 Hilton Mary; Hilton V D Turnberry Homes L L C $892,345 $0 108 Sweethaven 37069 9/5 Newman Ellen; Newman Kenneth Scott Knestrick Anne H $888,625 $210 9232 Moon Glow 37067 9/27 Blackshear Joseph NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $886,645 $0 1846 Burland 37027 9/5 Bukowski Bryan C; Bukowski Carolyn Marie Whitaker; Whitaker Bukowski Carolyn Marie NSH Nashville LLC $875,482 $0 6 Portrush 37027 9/15 Monroe Family Land Trust Remy Smith Laura M Revocable Trust; Smith Scott D Revocable Trust $873,000 $210 8206 Boxmere 37027 9/19 Manning Ian T; Manning Monica M Morello Carol Leann $870,000 $216 4620 Nadine 37064 9/1 Storey Joseph; Storey Joseph D; Storey Pamela; Storey Pamela D Rich Michael Don; Rich Revonda S $870,000 $0 1901 Championship 37064 9/5 Musgrove Charles M; Musgrove Nancy B Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $861,207 $0 6204 Mapleton 37027 9/5 Cavin John T; Cavin Sherrie Morrison David Christopher; Morrison Valerie S $829,200 $206 228 Prospect 37064 9/19 Kelley Cory C; Kelley Katherine F Hackett Kristi; Hackett Thomas $823,000 $199 1346 Eliot 37064 9/11 Wickware Christina C; Wickware Samuel T Davenport Mark J; Davenport Tanya M $820,000 $216 312 Pennystone 37067 9/7 Campbell Stephanie Margarete; Campbell William Fraser Theiss Dora; Theiss Richard $820,000 $263 1859 Longmoore 37027 9/19 Haney Cordell D; Haney Enni Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership $813,965 $0 3057 Trotters 37067 9/8 Copeland Billy; Copeland Leslie A Weckesser Family Revocable Living Trust $810,000 $175 5173 Donovan 37064 9/22 Emons Margaret; Emons Michael Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $802,241 $0 416 Pearre Springs 37064 9/14 Otte Thomas C Leanna Julie Nicole $795,000 $199 411 Brickenhall 37069 9/20 Huggins Adam; Huggins Elizabeth Poe Monte J; Poe Tonia F $792,000 $169 429 Oldenburg 37135 9/22 Gipson Bradford T; Gipson Heather GP Luxury LLC $775,000 $0 1028 Lawson 37135 9/18 Allen Edward V; Allen Wendy A Turnberry Homes L L C $769,655 $0 9039 Clovercroft Preserve 37067 9/21 Edwards Howard; Edwards Tiffany NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $767,058 $0 2680 Benington 37135 9/19 Swaffer Christopher R; Swaffer Marta Dac Homebuilders LLC $755,542 $0 1098 Lansdowne Approach 37027 9/8 Oshea Denis; Oshea Lisa Nicole Lilly David R; Lilly Kim $750,000 $180 197 Carronbridge 37067 9/5 Molinar Aidee; Trevino Ivan Clydesdale Celeste; Clydesdale David $742,000 $195 417 Melba 37064 9/29 Dukes Buddy R; Dukes Suzanne H Williams Jonathan T; Williams Laura B $740,000 $0 1634 Grassmere 37064 9/28 Hemrick Bill; Hemrick Linda Fitzsimmons James; Fitzsimmons Lisa $735,000 $206 3528 Creamery Bridge 37179 9/1 Osborn Jeanine Marie; Osborn Matt Bradford GP Luxury LLC $735,000 $0 9319 Lake Shore 37027 9/28 Ward James IV; Ward Tara Taylor Gayle N; Taylor William H $732,500 $210 1926 Championship 37064 9/1 Ramirez Neil Andrew; Ramirez Tiffany Leigh Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $730,820 $0 9229 Foxboro 37027 9/15 Price Anthony Todd; Price Susan Magnusson George Hannah Kay; George Jeremy R $730,000 $187 714 Split Rail 37027 9/19 Sheehan Billy; Sheehan Elisabetta Meyers Janet; Meyers Richard $729,000 $172 768 Alameda 37135 9/15 McDuffie Jeremy Scott DR Horton Inc $725,829 $0 807 Delaware 37135 9/5 Oleson Jess A; Oleson Sherry A Hermann Robert H; Hermann Susan N $722,000 $0 538 Hope 37067 9/13 Redd James T Jr Fleenor Bill B; Fleenor Eleanor P $720,000 $182 1999 Ivy Crest 37027 9/15 Singanmalli Bhargavi; Tanjore Harikrishna Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership $716,564 $0 3508 Robbins Nest 37179 9/13 Dea David; Dea Sheila Geasley Kimberlee J; Geasley Theodore W $715,000 $179 4043 Old Light 37014 9/25 Hockenbery David J; Hockenbery Sherie J Atkins & Associates Homebuilders Inc $710,662 $0 1207 Brentwood 37027 9/14 Cannon Chadwick; Cannon Julie K Herron Emily C; Herron Mason J $710,000 $195 3558 Creamery Bridge 37179 9/6 Bennett Iris; Bennett Tyrone A TN Valley Homes Inc $704,583 $0 1006 Montpier 37069 9/11 Shumate Thomas IV Bowen Christie C; Bowen Jerry W $700,000 $197 338 Beamon 37064 9/19 Johnson Kimberly Gomer; Johnson Michael G Brenley Crossing Partners LLC $696,198 $0 83 Governors 37027 9/8 Hershkowitz Dena; Hershkowitz Kory Douglas Towill R M Corporation $688,300 $187 1139 Stonebridge Park 37069 9/5 Deblock Dennis Bruce Jr; Deblock Shannon Annette Clark Ana M; Clark Peter E $685,000 $134 1877 Erlinger 37135 9/18 Philpot Janet; Philpot Wayne Campbell Andrea G; Campbell Haven D $685,000 $158 9089 Chardonnay 37067 9/6 Kirch Brittany; Kirch Timothy Wilson Donna B; Wilson William Lonnie $680,000 $173 1129 Eckerton 37135 9/18 Morris Carolyn Davidson; Morris Daniel Craig Drees Premier Homes Inc $679,900 $0 9715 Mountain Ash 37027 9/12 Hauter Arwa; Hauter Naser Minson Lynette; Minson Ronald C $677,000 $153 2083 McAvoy 37064 9/1 Kurtz Pamela; Kurtz Phillip Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $676,440 $0 7036 Wikle 37027 9/5 Alatas Mehmet M Meadows Kenneth Ryan; Meadows Michelle $675,000 $181 2027 Daylily 37067 9/1 Kessenger Betty; Kessenger Jd Thompson Jamie L; Thompson Kirk C $674,900 $181 4144 Banner Square 37014 9/28 Diring Eric; Diring Karen E TN Valley Homes Inc $674,188 $0 207 Cheltenham 37064 9/1 Ockey Carissa Mosley Celi; Mosley Seth $660,000 $191 2494 Titans 37027 9/26 Wilson Clifford Matlock Scott; Matlock Teri $652,000 $166 1103 Eckerton 37135 9/29 Higgins Elaine B; Higgins Thomas J Drees Premier Homes Inc $644,980 $0 9439 Highwood Hill 37027 9/14 Lohrding Brian; Lohrding Leslie Rice Melvin Thomas Jr; Rice Valerie C Montgomery $640,000 $125 4209 Buckeye 37014 9/25 Tlumak Robert Leslie; Tlumak Theresa A Drees Premier Homes Inc $639,900 $0 1984 Eulas 37135 9/26 Boernke Brianne; Boernke Eric Regent Homes LLC $639,900 $0 1018 Buddleia 37067 9/26 Moore Blair E; Moore Jeffrey A Barber Michael A And Tara C Barber Trust $639,000 $181 737 Alameda 37135 9/29 Singh Baljinder DR Horton Inc $636,205 $0 1632 Sunset Park 37135 9/15 Wesolowski Derek; Wesolowski Elizabeth Buttles Barton Christopher; Buttles Michelle A $629,900 $183 2000 Berrys Chapel 37069 9/21 Thompson Julie; Thompson William B Rowland Garland; Rowland Gretel $628,000 $239 3748 Ronstadt 37179 9/22 Shanahan Howard F; Shanahan Tracy M Shaw Enterprises Inc $626,800 $0 4815 Scenic Hills Oaks 37179 9/11 Wolf Living Trust Choate Donna L; Choate Kenneth H Jr $625,000 $0 2976 Stewart Campbell 37174 9/14 Bailey Hayley Jill; Bailey Paul Shane RG Custom Homes LLC $625,000 $0 9532 Whitby Crest 37027 9/28 Wilder Dana; Wilder Greg Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership $624,000 $0 305 Whitewater 37064 9/22 Maynard Ken; Maynard Morlee H Trotter Revocable Trust $621,000 $154 1726 Charity 37027 9/15 Hodgin Matthew; Hodgin Molly Newman Ellen B; Newman Kenneth S $620,000 $170 201 Terri Park 37067 9/11 Carroll James David Doque Estrada Deise Mari Ronchi; Duque Estrada Carlos Augusto Jatahy Jr $620,000 $163 1617 Diamond 37064 9/1 Miranda David; Miranda Lita Minger Andrea Margaret D; Andrea Robert J $619,900 $151 9127 Barred Owl 37067 9/1 Martin Angela; Martin Philip J Nvr Inc; Ryan Homes $617,657 $0 9562 Dresden 37027 9/6 Sequoia Revocable Trust Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership $617,500 $0 4092 Camberley 37064 9/19 Cesario Gabrielle SLC Homebuilding LLC $616,384 $0 600 Lockwood 37064 9/11 Greaves Heather L; Greaves Kevin K Mallard Homes LLC $615,900 $0 1526 Copperstone 37027 9/15 Bercik David; Bercik Kelli Powers Mary B; Powers Roy V Jr $615,000 $171 233 Poteat 37064 9/15 Melichar Charles; Melichar Kristen Weir Declan N; Weir Jean Marie $615,000 $159 906 Loggers 37069 9/21 Peck Seana S; Peck Stephen C II Underwood Deborah; Underwood James D $615,000 $141 545 Fort Lee 37135 9/7 Koehler Diane M; Koehler Edwin T Jannes Christopher; Jannes Erin $615,000 $0 4019 Blossom Trail 37064 9/15 Smith Danielle; Smith James Insignia Homes LLC $613,126 $0 9492 Waterfall 37027 9/7 Christiano Silva Ann Marie; Christiano Silva Leandro G Fortman Belinda; Fortman Karl $610,800 $164 5113 Meadowlake 37027 9/25 Dotson Andrew Cothern Dennis Q; Cothern Suzanne J $610,000 $264 1212 Boxthorn 37027 9/6 La Alex; Lu Cindy Beazer Homes LLC $610,000 $0 1501 Towne Park 37067 9/8 Atema Revocable Trust Bingen Richard D; Bingen Richard D Trust; Bingen Ruth A; Bingen Ruth Trust $606,000 $152 808 Walridge 37135 9/13 Jenkins Margaret E; Jenkins Robert B Drees Premier Homes Inc $604,083 $0 2806 Manning 37064 9/12 Solomon Linda L; Solomon Thomas L Reuter Jane; Reuter Scott $603,000 $160 813 Stone Meadow 37135 9/13 Wagner Jospeh P III; Wagner Samantha O Beazer Homes LLC $602,552 $0 308 Mansfield 37069 9/28 Ozier Andrew J; Ozier Julie A Brown Christopher M; Brown Holly C $600,000 $176

Rutherford County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Price Per Sq Ft 1518 Riverview 37129 9/18 Gencsi Regina D; Smith Terry C Bryan Stephanie L Family Trust $817,000 $195 443 Annadel 37128 9/5 Happy Homes LLC Gershom Medical Properties LLC $770,000 $119 5860 Weakley 37122 9/22 Dickerson Ira A; Holloway Christopher B; Holloway Melanie D Painter Doris P; Painter James $750,000 $0 111 Arcadia 37130 9/5 Wakham Anna M; Wakham Joe C Jr Gian Andrea; Gian Victor G $730,000 $185 3431 Meadowcrest 37129 9/25 Lotito Louis; Lotito Rhee Cantrell Fonda D $700,000 $149 7515 Twelve Corners 37085 9/1 Dittman Brooke Taylor; Dittman Christopher Keith Carney Charles R; Carney Lisa G $625,000 $201 1946 Central Park 37130 9/6 Bates Dinah S; Bates Lanny Dee Davis Kevin S; Davis Sonya $549,000 $136 1166 Rucker 37037 9/20 Burrell Christopher Sean; Burrell Erin Hepper Burns John Const Inc $539,900 $0 2100 Irby 37127 9/6 Getz Keith Allen McElroy Larry K; McElroy Nancye W $531,500 $171 525 Maney 37130 9/8 Chamblee Andrea Lynne; Chamblee Daren Edward Blue Sky Const Inc $529,900 $186 10307 Taylor 37153 9/28 Davis Michael; Schuh Rachel Hulshof Chadwick L $525,000 $204 434 Creekview 37128 9/1 Reese Darrell; Reese Lyvonn McPherson Lisa M; McPherson Stephen J $520,000 $130 2229 Brandywood 37130 9/6 Davis Kevin S; Davis Sonya Jackson James A; Jackson Joyce W $515,000 $126 1184 Rucker 37037 9/5 Foster Amy R; Foster Paul S Burns John Const Inc $505,000 $0 1920 Fairhaven 37128 9/11 Huynh Ngoc C; Huynh Phuoc Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $504,569 $0 1626 Buckingham 37129 9/1 Bell Jennifer Weaver; Bell William Alan; Weaver Dalton Glenn Mitchell John G III; Mitchell Sandra M $495,000 $144 3843 Eady 37046 9/28 Raines James M; Raines Lisa Mae Lofton Caren Calden; Lofton Gregory Kyle $490,000 $261 1625 Lovvorn 37037 9/18 Andrade Daniel W; Douthitt Karen L Mowery Nick E; Mowery Shirley J $485,000 $170 139 Dobson Knob 37135 9/12 Lee Deloris H; Lee Philip Karl Michaels Homes LLC $476,235 $0 2819 Presley 37128 9/11 Champaneria Pushpa T; Champaneria Thakor K Excel Builders LLC $475,000 $0 1207 Ben Hill 37135 9/15 Pollock Abbey; Pollock Jordan Hollis Colleen M; Hollis James C $474,947 $150 825 Stone Mill 37130 9/28 Jansen Janice R; Jansen Jeffrey T Diliberti John; Diliberti Julie $473,000 $0 2711 Crowne Pointe 37130 9/29 Brown Herbert T; Brown Mary Christine Showers Rollins Family Trust $465,000 $136 4424 Attleboro 37128 9/20 Gordon Norma; Gordon O T Jr Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $461,271 $0 194 Beverly Randolph 37129 9/1 Chittaphong Chanpheng; Chittaphong Toune Heritage Custom Homes Inc $450,677 $0 1617 Constellation 37129 9/6 Hughes Madelyn; Hughes Wesley Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $442,580 $0 1667 Constellation 37129 9/1 Su Jason; Su Wei Chi Chen Excel Builders LLC $440,100 $0 3393 Compton 37130 9/25 Hannah Dabney Dawn; Hannah Theodore James Reeds Remodeling & Const Inc $438,000 $0 199 Beverly Randolph 37129 9/11 Hiraprayoonpong Alongkot; Sivilaylack Inthila Heritage Custom Homes Inc $435,235 $0 13033 Halls Hill 37118 9/11 Davis Jennifer E; Davis Tyler E Carroll Mary Frances; Carroll Phillip Tyler $430,000 $152 1313 Blackpool 37128 9/5 Puglise Lori; Puglise Michael Spry Baudi R; Spry Gary $429,997 $131 8005 Shelly Plum 37128 9/1 Trent Alicia Maddox; Trent Steven Harney Homes LLC $429,900 $0 616 Gardenia 37130 9/22 Burton Matthew Thomas; Burton Melanie Ruth Parker Jack J; Parker Theresa L $429,000 $121 2712 Bertram 37129 9/1 Sanders Brandon Keith; Sanders Flora Michelle Michaels Homes LLC $425,000 $0 504 Tybarber 37129 9/14 Keeton Ronald; Keeton Wendi Richardson Group LLC The $424,900 $0 2019 Watercolor 37128 9/13 Moore Aaron; Moore Melissa Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $420,381 $0 1418 Northfield 37129 9/1 King Coreen; King Seth Edmund McAlister Andrew R; McAlister Brittni L $420,000 $112 2331 Lionheart 37130 9/11 Stephens Nickolas Michaels Homes LLC $419,900 $0 3451 Red Oak 37130 9/5 Miller Edward; Miller Gwyn Wakham Anna M; Wakham Joe C Jr $419,500 $135 4543 Garcia 37128 9/20 Pryor Lynn H; Pryor Mary C Comfort Design Homes LLC $418,900 $0 710 Promise 37128 9/28 Vargas Elbin D; Vargas Luisa Lennar Homes of TN LLC $418,707 $0 718 Dallas 37130 9/26 Carey Abbey; Carey William Ray III Jackson Const LLC $413,000 $0 100 Saltville 37167 9/13 Xaysongkham John Crescent Homes Tn LLC $411,872 $0 100 Bluetick 37167 9/1 Membreno Irma Y Aleman Johnson Dennis F Jr; Johnson Jennifer W $409,500 $588 4235 Victory 37122 9/26 Sharpnack Caleb M; Sharpnack Jacquelyn L Allotto Rhonda; Allotto Steven $407,500 $162 702 Sergio 37128 9/29 Littleton Christopher M; Littleton Kimberly A Abner Alan Noble; Abner Diane Mackay $407,000 $154 2729 Avington 37128 9/5 Coward Craig; Coward Denella Throneberry Calvin Dwight; Throneberry Gloria Jean $403,000 $110 1709 Florence 37129 9/8 Floyd John D; Hunter Caryl Hunt Larry Wayne; Hunt Thelma $400,000 $203 2206 Clays Mill 37129 9/12 Earwood Annelise; Earwood Joshua G Burrell Christopher; Burrell Erin $400,000 $0 1205 Corina 37128 9/12 Mejia Maria Del Pilar Banda Devault Homes Inc $399,900 $0 7331 Grainfield 37085 9/5 Junkins Heather J; Junkins Michael S Southern Venture Properties LLC $399,900 $0 525 Piccadilly 37128 9/19 Taveres Acassio Millican Jacqueline; Millican James $399,900 $0 5616 Glenalden 37167 9/7 Beauchamp Lisa; Beauchamp Richard A DR Horton Inc $399,615 $0 523 Liberty 37167 9/15 Russell Brandon W; Russell Jodi G Gipson Danny $399,000 $114 2011 Harvest 37085 9/5 Gerard Lisa D; Gerard Robert F Dittman Brooke; Dittman Christopher $396,500 $0 535 Council Bluff 37127 9/14 Barnes David Williams Chadrick D; Williams Jaclyn H $395,000 $124 2018 Watercolor 37128 9/6 Donegan Deborah M; Donegan Tracy Lee Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $389,402 $0 807 Stovers 37128 9/29 Lloyd Justin; Lloyd Lena Waldron Charles K $389,400 $0 13672 Highway 99 37060 9/26 Carline Cary G Thompson Family Revocable Trust $389,000 $185 4815 Kingdom 37128 9/1 Davis Brenda Monet; Davis Stephen Jon Lennar Homes of TN LLC $385,228 $0 517 Piccadilly 37128 9/12 Degregory Cristy June; Degregory Nathan Anthony Vance Lauren Bray; Vance Matthew Scott $385,000 $0 5121 Saint Ives 37128 9/5 Berrios Benjamin III; Berrios Rochelle Avello Sabatto; Avello Sandra $384,900 $107 702 Burgundy 37167 9/18 Williams Duryea; Williams Kayla Butler Justin S $384,900 $0 805 Twin View 37128 9/22 Moccia Kelly L Obrien; Moccia Salvatore J; Obrien-Moccia Kelly L Shadrick Brannon; Shadrick Christina $383,500 $0 2654 Jim Houston 37129 9/13 Clark Gerald S; Clark Julie Y Bell Sheena Brown $380,000 $108 1014 Empire 37130 9/22 James George H Jr; James Sheryl Millennium Roofing & Const LLC $379,900 $0 7982 Richpine 37128 9/26 Belles Alexandria Nicole; Belles Justin Peter Harney Homes LLC $379,900 $0 5406 High Jump 37167 9/18 Peterson Kirk D; Peterson Taryn J DR Horton Inc $379,535 $0 5602 Glenalden 37167 9/5 Patel Hiren K; Patel Krimaben H DR Horton Inc $376,025 $0 1710 Jose 37130 9/22 Johnson Diane Wright Summit Builders Corp $376,000 $0 888 Baker 37167 9/1 Todd Robert B Hopkins Thomas $375,500 $325 1455 Winterberry 37130 9/29 Fisher Caitlin R; Fisher Chad R Dunn Bradford Dwight; Dunn Caroline $375,000 $140 3914 Rowland 37128 9/28 Racz Edward Imre King Jeff; King Nora $375,000 $126 7989 Richpine 37128 9/6 Asche Darrell; Asche Janae Harney Homes LLC $374,600 $0 1219 Charleston 37130 9/21 Wilson Deborah; Wilson Jack Landmark Homes of TN Inc $372,835 $0 115 Laural Hill 37167 9/18 Sellers Michael; Sellers Natalie Darnell Candace R; Darnell Richard $370,000 $114 603 Jim Cedar 37128 9/12 Miller Donald; Miller Shawna Cleveland Erica; Cleveland Jeremy $369,900 $0 7670 Knobdate 37167 9/5 Mohammed Akifullah Khan; Salma Shugufta Southwest Prop LLC $368,000 $0 3019 Stow 37128 9/18 Gunderson Eric C; Lyle Belinda A Dunbar Glenn Andrew; Dunbar Patricia Ann $368,000 $116 7327 Grainfield 37085 9/12 Pearcy Benjamin; Pearcy Rebecca Harmon Home Company LLC $368,000 $0 2322 Garrison 37130 9/15 Vandevender Steven Scott Beasley Frank W Jr Estate; Beesley Frank W Jr Estate; Beesley Jonetta D $365,000 $113 6509 Corinth 37122 9/8 Lawson Cassandra; Lawson Ryan Ensley Edward L; Ensley Lisa D Ray; Ray-Ensley Lisa D $365,000 $160 6330 Birchtree 37128 9/22 Tucker Laura R; Tucker Samuel T DR Horton Inc $362,150 $0 148 Dobson Knob 37135 9/27 Lavender Jessica; Lavender William Michaels Homes LLC $360,230 $0 1328 Stewart Creek 37129 9/12 Davenport Amanda; Davenport Jeffrey Scott Jr Neas Bradley A; Neas Leah C $359,900 $132 2163 Alexander 37130 9/1 Carney Charles R; Carney Lisa G King Coreen E; King Seth E $359,000 $151 104 Mercedes 37167 9/19 Kiser Casper Ray; Kiser Sarah Clarita Fields Alana; Fields Gregory K $357,000 $146 7315 Grainfield 37085 9/14 McLaury Ashlie J; McLaury Michael D Harmon Home Company LLC $355,000 $0 2680 Rucker 37037 9/12 Oldenburg Danial L; Oldenburg Stephanie D Sheppard Sharon $355,000 $135 620 Excalibur 37167 9/21 Lance Sterling H Jr; Lance Vicki V Pruitt Roger A; Pruitt Sharon A $355,000 $121 5033 Lady Thatcher 37129 9/8 Claflin Danielle; Claflin Joshua Michaels Homes LLC $355,000 $0 1219 Matheus 37128 9/11 Miller Craig; Miller Vallie Millennium Roofing And Const LLC $354,900 $0 313 Constitution 37167 9/11 Crotts Tara Jill; Porter Jamie Law J Scott; Law Kathy A; Law Kathy Ann $354,900 $135 1507 Oak 37128 9/5 Green Daniel L; Green Keeambra J NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $353,075 $0 8039 Vineyard 37086 9/25 McKinney Marilyn K Bingham Brad $352,500 $123 1013 Crowell 37037 9/11 Poston Clinton R; Poston Regina M Tidewater Const LLC $352,000 $0 3432 Lantern 37128 9/1 Brooks Diane E; Brooks Lawrence A Beazer Homes LLC $351,959 $0 1116 Friendswood 37037 9/1 Wilson Henry G Jr; Wilson Trina L Fumarola Brian A; Squibb Linda $351,000 $117 4558 Weakley 37122 9/26 Irvine Amanda; Irvine Andrew Moss Thomas J III; Moss Tracie L; Moss Tracie M $350,000 $205 3281 Shores 37128 9/12 Tanner Michael Braddy Brandy M $350,000 $174 1631 Elliston 37129 9/12 Bates Amy B Lane Sebrina C $350,000 $184 1804 Cabe 37135 9/21 Weybright Denise; Weybright Paul Stephens Jason $350,000 $123

Sumner County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Price Per Sq Ft 1447 Boardwalk 37066 9/22 Mary K Junkroski 2000 Trust Campbell Cynthia C; Campbell H Neil Jr $1,350,000 $360 1050 Isaac Franklin 37066 9/18 Blackwell Jill; Blackwell Scott Odell Karen; Odell William T $1,100,000 $339 105 Affirmed 37075 9/1 Smith Amanda D; Smith Christopher A Tenut Jeffrey E; Tenut Veronica W $790,000 $159 2079 Morgans 37066 9/27 Kanaby Alison D; Kanaby Robert J Runyon Lisa S; Runyon Rodney D $755,000 $214 1170 Plantation 37066 9/28 Schirmers Carmen; Schirmers Gary R Cook Linda C; Cook Paul S $710,000 $143 338 Ab Wade 37148 9/5 Hunnicutt Frances P; Hunnicutt Julie; Hunnicutt Richard P Jones Frances B; Jones Jewell Jackson $610,000 $121 2170 Gorden 37066 9/22 Ellison Daniel R; Ellison Eileen S Byron Timothy J; Byron Verneda M $599,000 $96 1154 Chloe 37066 9/25 Armstrong Joe R; Armstrong Reba W Sweeney James S Jr; Sweeney Paula R $525,000 $94 498 Aplin Branch 37048 9/19 Hyde J Darren; Hyde Kimberly K Stryker Kimberly; Stryker Steven D $525,000 $103 131 Spy Glass 37075 9/18 Harris Jenny; Pericht Steven Kitzman Edward; Kitzman Johnye $518,000 $107 105 Crestwood 37075 9/6 Zager Larry; Zager Lydia Hinricher Anita C; Hinricher Mike R $515,000 $257 829 Main 37066 9/5 Oneal Ellis Dwight; Oneal Melissa McCormick Smith Gwynn K; Smith Mark T $515,000 $97 1049 Somerset Downs 37075 9/12 Gopalasamudram Tonya L; Narayan Sriram S Wilson Ashley Elizabeth Aldridge; Wilson Leonard R Jr $511,000 $141 1067 Roys Private 37066 9/21 Lazy J Investments Davis Angela D; Davis Steven $500,000 $184 1067 Dorset 37075 9/15 Bradley Barbara M; Patton Timothy K Kifer Bradley M; Kifer Courtney B $491,600 $130 118 Timber Hills 37075 9/18 Bliss Jacob R; White Kathryn D Jackson Evelyn; Jackson Wilbur Robert $480,000 $137 160 Montgomery 37072 9/5 Cook Gavin; Cook Jennifer Voland Brooke Elaine; Voland Randall Patrick $469,900 $207 138 Mulberry 37066 9/28 Woodcock Brittany; Woodcock Darrell Dean Jr Brown Family Revocable Trust $465,000 $134 2523 Grassland 37066 9/7 Fields Jeffrey W; Warden Judith A Canaday Fred W; Canaday Margie R $465,000 $125 101 Joshuas 37072 9/5 Narayan Raj; Patel Daksha Burke Deloris $459,500 $109 118 Copper Creek 37072 9/5 Christian John; Christian Mary Georgiou Alicia A $445,000 $131 1189 Fairvue Village 37066 9/6 Daniel T Knowles Revocable Trust; Elizabeth B Knowles Revocable Trust Ogden Pam $440,000 $114 114 Manor 37075 9/29 Scalf Aaron B; Scalf Mary C Yaeger Timothy J $437,000 $99 200 Keene 37075 9/21 Smith Diane; Smith Richard J Bryant Ivan; Bryant Kerri M $427,000 $123 136 Ervin 37075 9/29 Eckert Robert A Huffman Harold; Kaiga Anne $425,000 $160 459 Bay Point 37066 9/20 Wood Brandt Hoffman Rosemary W; Hoffman William G $425,000 $123 123 Caudill 37075 9/14 Atwood Carroll Joseph; McKinney Charlotte Parker Connie S; Vandiver Connie Sue $417,500 $127 1013 Shoreside 37075 9/12 Sutt Edward G; Sutt Melissa A Durant Tina L; Robinson Bernard; Robinson Tina L; Robinson Tina L Durant $417,000 $229 2028 Crencor 37072 9/22 Smith Damon A; Smith Melianie M Carnahan Stacey L; Leonardis Bonnie L $415,000 $146 1002 Del Ray 37075 9/27 Dever Robert; Meyers Terri Adkins Dwayne K; Adkins Joann A $408,000 $116 1216 Bayview 37066 9/18 Lenos John R; Lenos Melissa W Lam John S $405,000 $675 114 Ewing 37148 9/28 Patel Chirag; Patel Parul C Scruggs Connie L; Scruggs Dewel B $400,000 $136 814 Harris 37066 9/25 McGuire Andrea; McGuire Terrence Caldwell Linda B $400,000 $114 108 Meadowpointe 37075 9/27 Zaletel Christine A; Zaletel James Snyder Casey $399,000 $116 322 Nelms 37066 9/18 Bui Trang T; Tran Chan H Feathers Donna L; Feathers Timothy J $399,000 $88 805 Turnbo 37066 9/29 Patel Nirali; Patel Viral Wells Reginald J $390,000 $84 127 Pembroke 37075 9/27 Grimme Brandy; Grimme Kent Bruchas Linda Hargis; Bruchas Mark Edward $384,000 $105 113 Stoddard 37066 9/15 Rector Andrea; Rector Kevin Buentello-Gowen Kathrine; Gowen Stephen L $383,500 $94 100 Chadwick 37075 9/5 Bowman Brandy W; Bowman Sloan C Philpot Joseph $381,000 $91 1003 Abberley 37075 9/29 Easterling Jan; Easterling Scott Jennings Jamice M $380,000 $105 1079 Inneswood 37066 9/5 Brooks John Daniel; Brooks Melanie Maxwell Escue Cynthia Albright; Escue James Clifford $376,000 $110 1128 Longview 37075 9/11 Beck James Terry; Beck Mary Nell Andrews Edna P; Andrews Michael B $375,000 $98 1504 Seminole 37066 9/11 Wiley Brenda; Wiley Craig Crunk Richette Ann; Crunk William Oneal; Torok Richette Ann $375,000 $145 1008 Whispering Wind 37075 9/1 Franke Kenneth V Moore John; Moore Sharon $367,000 $116 1005 Peck 37075 9/20 Janan W Meyer Trust Judith & Charles Konesky Revocable Trust $364,900 $87 1005 Winton 37075 9/19 Hobbs Ruth Nixon Karl J; Nixon Patsy W $360,000 $125 735 Keytown 37148 9/25 Ball-Tubert Gregory; Tubert Shara Anya Faye Zimmerman Revocable Trust; Nunley Anya F; Nunley Anya Faye Zimmerman; Zimmerman Anya Faye $359,900 $95 119 Lake Ridge 37075 9/11 Denslow Jay C; Denslow Rebecca F Taylor Bruce M; Taylor Diana $358,900 $118 1078 Sunset 37066 9/20 Riggs Jeremy; Riggs Stephanie Flowers Larry B; Flowers Maureen A $350,000 $133 1103 Fairvue Village 37066 9/5 Khan Ali; Khan Lara Sharp Joe R Jr; Sharp Vicki L $349,900 $161 106 Windham 37075 9/5 Wright Brooke A; Wright Erica B Cansler Darrell D $349,500 $122 869 Loretta 37072 9/27 Leidy Marjorie G; Leidy Robert W Jr Bokesch Frank S III; Bokesch Jennifer $349,000 $120 106 Herons Nest 37075 9/14 Duarte Brenda; Hernandez Salvador Mendoza Padgett Brett Leon; Padgett Wendy $340,000 $118 712 New Shackle Island 37075 9/5 Fann Steve; Hale A Danny Kennedy Johnnie Faye $340,000 $146 107 Nathan Forest 37075 9/21 McCrary Jason L; McCrary Veronica L Ho Calvin; Ho Erica $339,900 $116 1003 Pittman 37066 9/12 Koerner Denise T; Lowder Robert III Johnson Linda; Johnson Robert $335,000 $83 108 Fountain Brooke 37075 9/6 Prairie Melissa Laurie; Prairie Timothy Joseph Wilbert Windia $330,000 $99 140 Captain Bell 37066 9/1 Troller Amanda; Troller Scott P Blakeslee Catherine; Blakeslee Crimm $330,000 $196 113 Terry 37048 9/14 Clements Daniel L; Clements Rebekah A Luckshis Dustin; Luckshis Nicole $329,000 $123 101 Chaparral 37075 9/28 Caloz Samantha Y; Giglio Michael V Frensley Elizabeth; Frensley William C $328,900 $166 102 Foxwood 37075 9/5 Hood Melissa; Hood Robin Everett Richardson Cody E; Richardson Marilyn C $325,000 $146 1619 Cairo 37066 9/19 Braase Darren B; Braase Tamra T Doyle Jeffrey Paul $325,000 $168 110 Wyncrest 37075 9/18 Martin David B; Martin Karen D Lyon John Douglas; Lyon John Scott $324,900 $107 2315 Cages Bend 37066 9/11 Nash Andrew W Richardson Brenda; Richardson Robert $320,000 $123 112 Fairways 37075 9/7 Wiggins James D; Wiggins Tamie C Sevigny Brenda L; Sevigny Roger J $320,000 $151 475 Ab Wade 37148 9/25 Grimm Kathleen; Grimm Richard Alan Escue Thomas B $319,900 $179 108 Strassle 37188 9/28 Garrett Nathan; Garrett Shari Johnson Kerry L; Johnson Leighann $319,900 $137 127 Cedar Ridge 37075 9/25 Csh Property One LLC Liu Li Fang; Zhuo Sheng Liang $318,000 $97 107 Judson 37075 9/11 Turnage Kendric; Turnage Anquinette Alarid Alicia A; Alarid Joseph C $317,500 $102 335B Palmers Chapel 37048 9/22 McKenzie John III Braswell Haley; Braswell John $315,000 $110 668 Cumberland Hills 37075 9/1 Odum Chelsey; Odum Michael Waldrum Cornelia C; Waldrum Joseph W $312,000 $137 133 Wyncrest 37075 9/5 Schultz Robert; Schultz Samantha Walkner Ashley; Walkner Joshua Christopher $311,000 $124 130 Ballentrae 37075 9/28 Wanke Theresa Jrr Holdings LLC $310,000 $105 209 Buffalo 37072 9/29 Rutherford Jeremy Scott; Rutherford Tracy Ridings Mary V; Ridings Ted L $310,000 $113 120 Country Club 37075 9/25 Browning Emily; Quinn Linda Kruckenberg Mark A; Kruckenberg Teresa S $310,000 $140 626 Cumberland Hills 37075 9/21 Pedigo Derek; Pedigo Shannon McCullough Tyler H; McCullough William C Jr $309,900 $103 913 Cynthia 37072 9/29 Alvarez Amanda; Romero Jose Sweeney Joy P; Sweeney Phillip P $309,900 $154 731 Starpoint 37066 9/7 King Nathaniel; King Rosemary Drummond Delane; Washington Sandra $308,000 $125 125 Allen 37075 9/11 Sarver Ronald C; Sarver Stacey L Satty Judy C; Satty William I $304,900 $188 1328 Dickerson Bay 37066 9/29 Powell Daniel; Powell Linda Shepherd Eugene III; Shepherd Jennifer A $300,000 $146

Wilson County