Top Middle Tennessee residential transactions for September 2017

|14 Carmel
|37027
|9/1
|Full Circle Properties Trust
|Marconcini Glen; Marconcini Kimberley A
|$2,990,000
|$201
|4215 Two Rivers
|37069
|9/15
|Logan Chine; Logan Kaylene J
|Alexander Angela J; Alexander F Shane
|$2,200,000
|$273
|9218 Concord
|37027
|9/27
|Dayal Raman G; Dayal Suresh G
|Slusser David Andrew; Slusser Karen F
|$1,925,000
|$411
|1204 Round Grove
|37027
|9/27
|1204 Round Grove Trust
|Trace Const Inc
|$1,924,900
|$0
|204 Yorkshire Garden
|37067
|9/28
|Gwaltney Grayson Gordon; Gwaltney Kristin Carole
|Price Bobby E Jr (Estate Of)
|$1,900,000
|$0
|7222 Shagbark
|37046
|9/29
|Allison Family Trust
|Shelby Jill; Shelby Michael
|$1,625,000
|$0
|101 Becky
|37064
|9/25
|Thomas Shawn
|Sams Dean; Sams Kim
|$1,600,000
|$1,569
|8547 Heirloom
|37046
|9/1
|Lee David J; Lee Jeanette
|Beasley Const & Assoc LLC
|$1,568,201
|$0
|1803 Barnstaple
|37027
|9/22
|Logan Deeann R; Logan Norman Bradley
|Hidden Valley Homes LLC
|$1,549,759
|$0
|1611 Edgewater
|37069
|9/11
|Sandstrom Living Trust
|Jones Gary Frank; Jones Karen Tina
|$1,450,000
|$198
|1005 Buena Vista
|37069
|9/14
|Ballard Mary M; Ballard Stephen H
|Owens Jerry W
|$1,390,000
|$0
|5251 McGavock
|37027
|9/27
|National Residential Nominee Services Inc
|Reidy Gregory David; Reidy Tara
|$1,362,500
|$231
|3247 Kinnard Springs
|37064
|9/6
|Vinoski Ken; Vinoski Monica
|Scott Chaney Rae
|$1,310,000
|$241
|1252 Windsong
|37027
|9/27
|Devincenzo Enzo
|Smith Geoffrey Wade; Smith Melissa Jordan
|$1,300,000
|$171
|1038 Buena Vista
|37069
|9/6
|Martin Cinda; Martin Victor Lee
|Hidden Valley Homes LLC
|$1,290,422
|$0
|4648 Haislip
|37064
|9/5
|Chatham Family Revocable Trust
|Haislip Marcus D
|$1,200,000
|$177
|400 Horseshoe
|37221
|9/11
|Bandyopadhyay Arup; Bandyopadhyay Nandita; Bandyopadhyay Reeta
|Nichols Walter E
|$1,200,000
|$116
|513 Bonaire
|37064
|9/14
|Hutchison Alethea L; Hutchison Chad R
|Legend Homes LLC
|$1,197,509
|$0
|8431 Heirloom
|37046
|9/18
|Rondeau Dana; Rondeau Steven
|Castro Michael J; Castro Regina
|$1,197,500
|$0
|7 Camel Back
|37027
|9/7
|Kubiak Stanley F; Sanford Patricia A
|Kelley Joe; Kelley Margaret C
|$1,195,000
|$269
|1721 Ravello
|37027
|9/19
|Fisher Pamela K; Fisher Prescott III
|Arnold Homes LLC
|$1,187,873
|$0
|7097 Lanceleaf
|37046
|9/7
|Cooper Carlos G; Cooper Katherine B
|Old South Const LLC
|$1,162,500
|$0
|3 Vellano
|37027
|9/27
|Gangaputra Sapna; Gunasekaran Sanjay
|Gipson Bradford T; Gipson Heather R
|$1,120,000
|$267
|514 Rochester Close
|37064
|9/25
|Crawford Kristina Dawn
|Stonegate Homes LLC
|$1,104,600
|$0
|144 Governors
|37027
|9/20
|Lawrence Amy L; Lawrence William W
|Walker Stacy Talbott
|$1,100,000
|$192
|1873 Barnstaple
|37027
|9/21
|Hayes William F; Yamashita Rie
|Turnberry Homes L L C
|$1,065,846
|$0
|6000 Belle Rive
|37027
|9/7
|Egg Properties LLLP
|Shack R Bruce; Shack Wanda Kaye
|$1,039,000
|$155
|1739 Ravello
|37027
|9/14
|Khamphengphet Johnny; Khamphengphet Songnakhone
|Arnold Homes LLC
|$1,035,000
|$0
|8525 Highland Rim
|37046
|9/19
|Thompson Kimberly Kuehn; Young David Alan
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,017,945
|$0
|540 Grand Oaks
|37027
|9/15
|Felber Jan M; Felber Robert Paul Jr
|Hausman Jeffrey J; Stoffer Dolores A
|$1,012,500
|$187
|207 Cavanaugh
|37064
|9/27
|Nuckolls Jerimi D; Nuckolls Kelly E
|Zurich Homes Inc; Zurich Nashville
|$987,850
|$0
|6061 Pelican
|37046
|9/6
|Agee John
|Emery Eric
|$985,000
|$0
|335 4th
|37064
|9/8
|Rose Herbert Charles III
|Thuma Martha A; Thuma Richard S
|$980,000
|$290
|712 Legends Crest
|37069
|9/19
|Marcum Charlene; Marcum Steven
|Reinfeldt Michael R
|$965,000
|$161
|1007 Falling Leaf
|37027
|9/1
|Boozer Eric L; Boozer Shirley G
|Musgrove Charles M; Musgrove Nancy B
|$960,300
|$201
|9140 Saddlebow
|37027
|9/28
|Walton Jason D; Walton Jennifer
|Bennett David S; Bennett May E
|$958,000
|$178
|9104 Heritage
|37027
|9/18
|George Hannah Kay; George Jeremy Richard
|Ilchert David T Family Trust
|$953,500
|$230
|1011 Doveland
|37027
|9/25
|Raymont Angela Dawn; Raymont Douglas Paul
|Rothamel Leslie L; Rothamel William J
|$925,000
|$166
|1531 Championship
|37064
|9/25
|Foltynewicz Gary; Frizzell Mona Gail
|Crawford Eric Lee; Crawford Kristina D
|$915,000
|$0
|9246 Wardley Park
|37027
|9/1
|Kaplan Ventures LLC
|Chun Christopher Y; Chun Hwa Soon
|$915,000
|$184
|821 Singleton
|37027
|9/28
|Hilton Mary; Hilton V D
|Turnberry Homes L L C
|$892,345
|$0
|108 Sweethaven
|37069
|9/5
|Newman Ellen; Newman Kenneth Scott
|Knestrick Anne H
|$888,625
|$210
|9232 Moon Glow
|37067
|9/27
|Blackshear Joseph
|NVR Inc; Ryan Homes
|$886,645
|$0
|1846 Burland
|37027
|9/5
|Bukowski Bryan C; Bukowski Carolyn Marie Whitaker; Whitaker Bukowski Carolyn Marie
|NSH Nashville LLC
|$875,482
|$0
|6 Portrush
|37027
|9/15
|Monroe Family Land Trust
|Remy Smith Laura M Revocable Trust; Smith Scott D Revocable Trust
|$873,000
|$210
|8206 Boxmere
|37027
|9/19
|Manning Ian T; Manning Monica M
|Morello Carol Leann
|$870,000
|$216
|4620 Nadine
|37064
|9/1
|Storey Joseph; Storey Joseph D; Storey Pamela; Storey Pamela D
|Rich Michael Don; Rich Revonda S
|$870,000
|$0
|1901 Championship
|37064
|9/5
|Musgrove Charles M; Musgrove Nancy B
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$861,207
|$0
|6204 Mapleton
|37027
|9/5
|Cavin John T; Cavin Sherrie
|Morrison David Christopher; Morrison Valerie S
|$829,200
|$206
|228 Prospect
|37064
|9/19
|Kelley Cory C; Kelley Katherine F
|Hackett Kristi; Hackett Thomas
|$823,000
|$199
|1346 Eliot
|37064
|9/11
|Wickware Christina C; Wickware Samuel T
|Davenport Mark J; Davenport Tanya M
|$820,000
|$216
|312 Pennystone
|37067
|9/7
|Campbell Stephanie Margarete; Campbell William Fraser
|Theiss Dora; Theiss Richard
|$820,000
|$263
|1859 Longmoore
|37027
|9/19
|Haney Cordell D; Haney Enni
|Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership
|$813,965
|$0
|3057 Trotters
|37067
|9/8
|Copeland Billy; Copeland Leslie A
|Weckesser Family Revocable Living Trust
|$810,000
|$175
|5173 Donovan
|37064
|9/22
|Emons Margaret; Emons Michael
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$802,241
|$0
|416 Pearre Springs
|37064
|9/14
|Otte Thomas C
|Leanna Julie Nicole
|$795,000
|$199
|411 Brickenhall
|37069
|9/20
|Huggins Adam; Huggins Elizabeth
|Poe Monte J; Poe Tonia F
|$792,000
|$169
|429 Oldenburg
|37135
|9/22
|Gipson Bradford T; Gipson Heather
|GP Luxury LLC
|$775,000
|$0
|1028 Lawson
|37135
|9/18
|Allen Edward V; Allen Wendy A
|Turnberry Homes L L C
|$769,655
|$0
|9039 Clovercroft Preserve
|37067
|9/21
|Edwards Howard; Edwards Tiffany
|NVR Inc; Ryan Homes
|$767,058
|$0
|2680 Benington
|37135
|9/19
|Swaffer Christopher R; Swaffer Marta
|Dac Homebuilders LLC
|$755,542
|$0
|1098 Lansdowne Approach
|37027
|9/8
|Oshea Denis; Oshea Lisa Nicole
|Lilly David R; Lilly Kim
|$750,000
|$180
|197 Carronbridge
|37067
|9/5
|Molinar Aidee; Trevino Ivan
|Clydesdale Celeste; Clydesdale David
|$742,000
|$195
|417 Melba
|37064
|9/29
|Dukes Buddy R; Dukes Suzanne H
|Williams Jonathan T; Williams Laura B
|$740,000
|$0
|1634 Grassmere
|37064
|9/28
|Hemrick Bill; Hemrick Linda
|Fitzsimmons James; Fitzsimmons Lisa
|$735,000
|$206
|3528 Creamery Bridge
|37179
|9/1
|Osborn Jeanine Marie; Osborn Matt Bradford
|GP Luxury LLC
|$735,000
|$0
|9319 Lake Shore
|37027
|9/28
|Ward James IV; Ward Tara
|Taylor Gayle N; Taylor William H
|$732,500
|$210
|1926 Championship
|37064
|9/1
|Ramirez Neil Andrew; Ramirez Tiffany Leigh
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$730,820
|$0
|9229 Foxboro
|37027
|9/15
|Price Anthony Todd; Price Susan Magnusson
|George Hannah Kay; George Jeremy R
|$730,000
|$187
|714 Split Rail
|37027
|9/19
|Sheehan Billy; Sheehan Elisabetta
|Meyers Janet; Meyers Richard
|$729,000
|$172
|768 Alameda
|37135
|9/15
|McDuffie Jeremy Scott
|DR Horton Inc
|$725,829
|$0
|807 Delaware
|37135
|9/5
|Oleson Jess A; Oleson Sherry A
|Hermann Robert H; Hermann Susan N
|$722,000
|$0
|538 Hope
|37067
|9/13
|Redd James T Jr
|Fleenor Bill B; Fleenor Eleanor P
|$720,000
|$182
|1999 Ivy Crest
|37027
|9/15
|Singanmalli Bhargavi; Tanjore Harikrishna
|Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership
|$716,564
|$0
|3508 Robbins Nest
|37179
|9/13
|Dea David; Dea Sheila
|Geasley Kimberlee J; Geasley Theodore W
|$715,000
|$179
|4043 Old Light
|37014
|9/25
|Hockenbery David J; Hockenbery Sherie J
|Atkins & Associates Homebuilders Inc
|$710,662
|$0
|1207 Brentwood
|37027
|9/14
|Cannon Chadwick; Cannon Julie K
|Herron Emily C; Herron Mason J
|$710,000
|$195
|3558 Creamery Bridge
|37179
|9/6
|Bennett Iris; Bennett Tyrone A
|TN Valley Homes Inc
|$704,583
|$0
|1006 Montpier
|37069
|9/11
|Shumate Thomas IV
|Bowen Christie C; Bowen Jerry W
|$700,000
|$197
|338 Beamon
|37064
|9/19
|Johnson Kimberly Gomer; Johnson Michael G
|Brenley Crossing Partners LLC
|$696,198
|$0
|83 Governors
|37027
|9/8
|Hershkowitz Dena; Hershkowitz Kory Douglas
|Towill R M Corporation
|$688,300
|$187
|1139 Stonebridge Park
|37069
|9/5
|Deblock Dennis Bruce Jr; Deblock Shannon Annette
|Clark Ana M; Clark Peter E
|$685,000
|$134
|1877 Erlinger
|37135
|9/18
|Philpot Janet; Philpot Wayne
|Campbell Andrea G; Campbell Haven D
|$685,000
|$158
|9089 Chardonnay
|37067
|9/6
|Kirch Brittany; Kirch Timothy
|Wilson Donna B; Wilson William Lonnie
|$680,000
|$173
|1129 Eckerton
|37135
|9/18
|Morris Carolyn Davidson; Morris Daniel Craig
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$679,900
|$0
|9715 Mountain Ash
|37027
|9/12
|Hauter Arwa; Hauter Naser
|Minson Lynette; Minson Ronald C
|$677,000
|$153
|2083 McAvoy
|37064
|9/1
|Kurtz Pamela; Kurtz Phillip
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$676,440
|$0
|7036 Wikle
|37027
|9/5
|Alatas Mehmet M
|Meadows Kenneth Ryan; Meadows Michelle
|$675,000
|$181
|2027 Daylily
|37067
|9/1
|Kessenger Betty; Kessenger Jd
|Thompson Jamie L; Thompson Kirk C
|$674,900
|$181
|4144 Banner Square
|37014
|9/28
|Diring Eric; Diring Karen E
|TN Valley Homes Inc
|$674,188
|$0
|207 Cheltenham
|37064
|9/1
|Ockey Carissa
|Mosley Celi; Mosley Seth
|$660,000
|$191
|2494 Titans
|37027
|9/26
|Wilson Clifford
|Matlock Scott; Matlock Teri
|$652,000
|$166
|1103 Eckerton
|37135
|9/29
|Higgins Elaine B; Higgins Thomas J
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$644,980
|$0
|9439 Highwood Hill
|37027
|9/14
|Lohrding Brian; Lohrding Leslie
|Rice Melvin Thomas Jr; Rice Valerie C Montgomery
|$640,000
|$125
|4209 Buckeye
|37014
|9/25
|Tlumak Robert Leslie; Tlumak Theresa A
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$639,900
|$0
|1984 Eulas
|37135
|9/26
|Boernke Brianne; Boernke Eric
|Regent Homes LLC
|$639,900
|$0
|1018 Buddleia
|37067
|9/26
|Moore Blair E; Moore Jeffrey A
|Barber Michael A And Tara C Barber Trust
|$639,000
|$181
|737 Alameda
|37135
|9/29
|Singh Baljinder
|DR Horton Inc
|$636,205
|$0
|1632 Sunset Park
|37135
|9/15
|Wesolowski Derek; Wesolowski Elizabeth
|Buttles Barton Christopher; Buttles Michelle A
|$629,900
|$183
|2000 Berrys Chapel
|37069
|9/21
|Thompson Julie; Thompson William B
|Rowland Garland; Rowland Gretel
|$628,000
|$239
|3748 Ronstadt
|37179
|9/22
|Shanahan Howard F; Shanahan Tracy M
|Shaw Enterprises Inc
|$626,800
|$0
|4815 Scenic Hills Oaks
|37179
|9/11
|Wolf Living Trust
|Choate Donna L; Choate Kenneth H Jr
|$625,000
|$0
|2976 Stewart Campbell
|37174
|9/14
|Bailey Hayley Jill; Bailey Paul Shane
|RG Custom Homes LLC
|$625,000
|$0
|9532 Whitby Crest
|37027
|9/28
|Wilder Dana; Wilder Greg
|Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership
|$624,000
|$0
|305 Whitewater
|37064
|9/22
|Maynard Ken; Maynard Morlee H
|Trotter Revocable Trust
|$621,000
|$154
|1726 Charity
|37027
|9/15
|Hodgin Matthew; Hodgin Molly
|Newman Ellen B; Newman Kenneth S
|$620,000
|$170
|201 Terri Park
|37067
|9/11
|Carroll James David
|Doque Estrada Deise Mari Ronchi; Duque Estrada Carlos Augusto Jatahy Jr
|$620,000
|$163
|1617 Diamond
|37064
|9/1
|Miranda David; Miranda Lita Minger
|Andrea Margaret D; Andrea Robert J
|$619,900
|$151
|9127 Barred Owl
|37067
|9/1
|Martin Angela; Martin Philip J
|Nvr Inc; Ryan Homes
|$617,657
|$0
|9562 Dresden
|37027
|9/6
|Sequoia Revocable Trust
|Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership
|$617,500
|$0
|4092 Camberley
|37064
|9/19
|Cesario Gabrielle
|SLC Homebuilding LLC
|$616,384
|$0
|600 Lockwood
|37064
|9/11
|Greaves Heather L; Greaves Kevin K
|Mallard Homes LLC
|$615,900
|$0
|1526 Copperstone
|37027
|9/15
|Bercik David; Bercik Kelli
|Powers Mary B; Powers Roy V Jr
|$615,000
|$171
|233 Poteat
|37064
|9/15
|Melichar Charles; Melichar Kristen
|Weir Declan N; Weir Jean Marie
|$615,000
|$159
|906 Loggers
|37069
|9/21
|Peck Seana S; Peck Stephen C II
|Underwood Deborah; Underwood James D
|$615,000
|$141
|545 Fort Lee
|37135
|9/7
|Koehler Diane M; Koehler Edwin T
|Jannes Christopher; Jannes Erin
|$615,000
|$0
|4019 Blossom Trail
|37064
|9/15
|Smith Danielle; Smith James
|Insignia Homes LLC
|$613,126
|$0
|9492 Waterfall
|37027
|9/7
|Christiano Silva Ann Marie; Christiano Silva Leandro G
|Fortman Belinda; Fortman Karl
|$610,800
|$164
|5113 Meadowlake
|37027
|9/25
|Dotson Andrew
|Cothern Dennis Q; Cothern Suzanne J
|$610,000
|$264
|1212 Boxthorn
|37027
|9/6
|La Alex; Lu Cindy
|Beazer Homes LLC
|$610,000
|$0
|1501 Towne Park
|37067
|9/8
|Atema Revocable Trust
|Bingen Richard D; Bingen Richard D Trust; Bingen Ruth A; Bingen Ruth Trust
|$606,000
|$152
|808 Walridge
|37135
|9/13
|Jenkins Margaret E; Jenkins Robert B
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$604,083
|$0
|2806 Manning
|37064
|9/12
|Solomon Linda L; Solomon Thomas L
|Reuter Jane; Reuter Scott
|$603,000
|$160
|813 Stone Meadow
|37135
|9/13
|Wagner Jospeh P III; Wagner Samantha O
|Beazer Homes LLC
|$602,552
|$0
|308 Mansfield
|37069
|9/28
|Ozier Andrew J; Ozier Julie A
|Brown Christopher M; Brown Holly C
|$600,000
|$176