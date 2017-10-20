Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 20, 2017

Top Middle Tennessee residential transactions for September 2017

Top residential real estate sales, September 2017, for Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports. Due to technical issues, Davidson County sales are unavailable for September.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Williamson County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPricePrice Per Sq Ft
14 Carmel 37027 9/1 Full Circle Properties Trust Marconcini Glen; Marconcini Kimberley A $2,990,000 $201
4215 Two Rivers 37069 9/15 Logan Chine; Logan Kaylene J Alexander Angela J; Alexander F Shane $2,200,000 $273
9218 Concord 37027 9/27 Dayal Raman G; Dayal Suresh G Slusser David Andrew; Slusser Karen F $1,925,000 $411
1204 Round Grove 37027 9/27 1204 Round Grove Trust Trace Const Inc $1,924,900 $0
204 Yorkshire Garden 37067 9/28 Gwaltney Grayson Gordon; Gwaltney Kristin Carole Price Bobby E Jr (Estate Of) $1,900,000 $0
7222 Shagbark 37046 9/29 Allison Family Trust Shelby Jill; Shelby Michael $1,625,000 $0
101 Becky 37064 9/25 Thomas Shawn Sams Dean; Sams Kim $1,600,000 $1,569
8547 Heirloom 37046 9/1 Lee David J; Lee Jeanette Beasley Const & Assoc LLC $1,568,201 $0
1803 Barnstaple 37027 9/22 Logan Deeann R; Logan Norman Bradley Hidden Valley Homes LLC $1,549,759 $0
1611 Edgewater 37069 9/11 Sandstrom Living Trust Jones Gary Frank; Jones Karen Tina $1,450,000 $198
1005 Buena Vista 37069 9/14 Ballard Mary M; Ballard Stephen H Owens Jerry W $1,390,000 $0
5251 McGavock 37027 9/27 National Residential Nominee Services Inc Reidy Gregory David; Reidy Tara $1,362,500 $231
3247 Kinnard Springs 37064 9/6 Vinoski Ken; Vinoski Monica Scott Chaney Rae $1,310,000 $241
1252 Windsong 37027 9/27 Devincenzo Enzo Smith Geoffrey Wade; Smith Melissa Jordan $1,300,000 $171
1038 Buena Vista 37069 9/6 Martin Cinda; Martin Victor Lee Hidden Valley Homes LLC $1,290,422 $0
4648 Haislip 37064 9/5 Chatham Family Revocable Trust Haislip Marcus D $1,200,000 $177
400 Horseshoe 37221 9/11 Bandyopadhyay Arup; Bandyopadhyay Nandita; Bandyopadhyay Reeta Nichols Walter E $1,200,000 $116
513 Bonaire 37064 9/14 Hutchison Alethea L; Hutchison Chad R Legend Homes LLC $1,197,509 $0
8431 Heirloom 37046 9/18 Rondeau Dana; Rondeau Steven Castro Michael J; Castro Regina $1,197,500 $0
7 Camel Back 37027 9/7 Kubiak Stanley F; Sanford Patricia A Kelley Joe; Kelley Margaret C $1,195,000 $269
1721 Ravello 37027 9/19 Fisher Pamela K; Fisher Prescott III Arnold Homes LLC $1,187,873 $0
7097 Lanceleaf 37046 9/7 Cooper Carlos G; Cooper Katherine B Old South Const LLC $1,162,500 $0
3 Vellano 37027 9/27 Gangaputra Sapna; Gunasekaran Sanjay Gipson Bradford T; Gipson Heather R $1,120,000 $267
514 Rochester Close 37064 9/25 Crawford Kristina Dawn Stonegate Homes LLC $1,104,600 $0
144 Governors 37027 9/20 Lawrence Amy L; Lawrence William W Walker Stacy Talbott $1,100,000 $192
1873 Barnstaple 37027 9/21 Hayes William F; Yamashita Rie Turnberry Homes L L C $1,065,846 $0
6000 Belle Rive 37027 9/7 Egg Properties LLLP Shack R Bruce; Shack Wanda Kaye $1,039,000 $155
1739 Ravello 37027 9/14 Khamphengphet Johnny; Khamphengphet Songnakhone Arnold Homes LLC $1,035,000 $0
8525 Highland Rim 37046 9/19 Thompson Kimberly Kuehn; Young David Alan Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,017,945 $0
540 Grand Oaks 37027 9/15 Felber Jan M; Felber Robert Paul Jr Hausman Jeffrey J; Stoffer Dolores A $1,012,500 $187
207 Cavanaugh 37064 9/27 Nuckolls Jerimi D; Nuckolls Kelly E Zurich Homes Inc; Zurich Nashville $987,850 $0
6061 Pelican 37046 9/6 Agee John Emery Eric $985,000 $0
335 4th 37064 9/8 Rose Herbert Charles III Thuma Martha A; Thuma Richard S $980,000 $290
712 Legends Crest 37069 9/19 Marcum Charlene; Marcum Steven Reinfeldt Michael R $965,000 $161
1007 Falling Leaf 37027 9/1 Boozer Eric L; Boozer Shirley G Musgrove Charles M; Musgrove Nancy B $960,300 $201
9140 Saddlebow 37027 9/28 Walton Jason D; Walton Jennifer Bennett David S; Bennett May E $958,000 $178
9104 Heritage 37027 9/18 George Hannah Kay; George Jeremy Richard Ilchert David T Family Trust $953,500 $230
1011 Doveland 37027 9/25 Raymont Angela Dawn; Raymont Douglas Paul Rothamel Leslie L; Rothamel William J $925,000 $166
1531 Championship 37064 9/25 Foltynewicz Gary; Frizzell Mona Gail Crawford Eric Lee; Crawford Kristina D $915,000 $0
9246 Wardley Park 37027 9/1 Kaplan Ventures LLC Chun Christopher Y; Chun Hwa Soon $915,000 $184
821 Singleton 37027 9/28 Hilton Mary; Hilton V D Turnberry Homes L L C $892,345 $0
108 Sweethaven 37069 9/5 Newman Ellen; Newman Kenneth Scott Knestrick Anne H $888,625 $210
9232 Moon Glow 37067 9/27 Blackshear Joseph NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $886,645 $0
1846 Burland 37027 9/5 Bukowski Bryan C; Bukowski Carolyn Marie Whitaker; Whitaker Bukowski Carolyn Marie NSH Nashville LLC $875,482 $0
6 Portrush 37027 9/15 Monroe Family Land Trust Remy Smith Laura M Revocable Trust; Smith Scott D Revocable Trust $873,000 $210
8206 Boxmere 37027 9/19 Manning Ian T; Manning Monica M Morello Carol Leann $870,000 $216
4620 Nadine 37064 9/1 Storey Joseph; Storey Joseph D; Storey Pamela; Storey Pamela D Rich Michael Don; Rich Revonda S $870,000 $0
1901 Championship 37064 9/5 Musgrove Charles M; Musgrove Nancy B Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $861,207 $0
6204 Mapleton 37027 9/5 Cavin John T; Cavin Sherrie Morrison David Christopher; Morrison Valerie S $829,200 $206
228 Prospect 37064 9/19 Kelley Cory C; Kelley Katherine F Hackett Kristi; Hackett Thomas $823,000 $199
1346 Eliot 37064 9/11 Wickware Christina C; Wickware Samuel T Davenport Mark J; Davenport Tanya M $820,000 $216
312 Pennystone 37067 9/7 Campbell Stephanie Margarete; Campbell William Fraser Theiss Dora; Theiss Richard $820,000 $263
1859 Longmoore 37027 9/19 Haney Cordell D; Haney Enni Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership $813,965 $0
3057 Trotters 37067 9/8 Copeland Billy; Copeland Leslie A Weckesser Family Revocable Living Trust $810,000 $175
5173 Donovan 37064 9/22 Emons Margaret; Emons Michael Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $802,241 $0
416 Pearre Springs 37064 9/14 Otte Thomas C Leanna Julie Nicole $795,000 $199
411 Brickenhall 37069 9/20 Huggins Adam; Huggins Elizabeth Poe Monte J; Poe Tonia F $792,000 $169
429 Oldenburg 37135 9/22 Gipson Bradford T; Gipson Heather GP Luxury LLC $775,000 $0
1028 Lawson 37135 9/18 Allen Edward V; Allen Wendy A Turnberry Homes L L C $769,655 $0
9039 Clovercroft Preserve 37067 9/21 Edwards Howard; Edwards Tiffany NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $767,058 $0
2680 Benington 37135 9/19 Swaffer Christopher R; Swaffer Marta Dac Homebuilders LLC $755,542 $0
1098 Lansdowne Approach 37027 9/8 Oshea Denis; Oshea Lisa Nicole Lilly David R; Lilly Kim $750,000 $180
197 Carronbridge 37067 9/5 Molinar Aidee; Trevino Ivan Clydesdale Celeste; Clydesdale David $742,000 $195
417 Melba 37064 9/29 Dukes Buddy R; Dukes Suzanne H Williams Jonathan T; Williams Laura B $740,000 $0
1634 Grassmere 37064 9/28 Hemrick Bill; Hemrick Linda Fitzsimmons James; Fitzsimmons Lisa $735,000 $206
3528 Creamery Bridge 37179 9/1 Osborn Jeanine Marie; Osborn Matt Bradford GP Luxury LLC $735,000 $0
9319 Lake Shore 37027 9/28 Ward James IV; Ward Tara Taylor Gayle N; Taylor William H $732,500 $210
1926 Championship 37064 9/1 Ramirez Neil Andrew; Ramirez Tiffany Leigh Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $730,820 $0
9229 Foxboro 37027 9/15 Price Anthony Todd; Price Susan Magnusson George Hannah Kay; George Jeremy R $730,000 $187
714 Split Rail 37027 9/19 Sheehan Billy; Sheehan Elisabetta Meyers Janet; Meyers Richard $729,000 $172
768 Alameda 37135 9/15 McDuffie Jeremy Scott DR Horton Inc $725,829 $0
807 Delaware 37135 9/5 Oleson Jess A; Oleson Sherry A Hermann Robert H; Hermann Susan N $722,000 $0
538 Hope 37067 9/13 Redd James T Jr Fleenor Bill B; Fleenor Eleanor P $720,000 $182
1999 Ivy Crest 37027 9/15 Singanmalli Bhargavi; Tanjore Harikrishna Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership $716,564 $0
3508 Robbins Nest 37179 9/13 Dea David; Dea Sheila Geasley Kimberlee J; Geasley Theodore W $715,000 $179
4043 Old Light 37014 9/25 Hockenbery David J; Hockenbery Sherie J Atkins & Associates Homebuilders Inc $710,662 $0
1207 Brentwood 37027 9/14 Cannon Chadwick; Cannon Julie K Herron Emily C; Herron Mason J $710,000 $195
3558 Creamery Bridge 37179 9/6 Bennett Iris; Bennett Tyrone A TN Valley Homes Inc $704,583 $0
1006 Montpier 37069 9/11 Shumate Thomas IV Bowen Christie C; Bowen Jerry W $700,000 $197
338 Beamon 37064 9/19 Johnson Kimberly Gomer; Johnson Michael G Brenley Crossing Partners LLC $696,198 $0
83 Governors 37027 9/8 Hershkowitz Dena; Hershkowitz Kory Douglas Towill R M Corporation $688,300 $187
1139 Stonebridge Park 37069 9/5 Deblock Dennis Bruce Jr; Deblock Shannon Annette Clark Ana M; Clark Peter E $685,000 $134
1877 Erlinger 37135 9/18 Philpot Janet; Philpot Wayne Campbell Andrea G; Campbell Haven D $685,000 $158
9089 Chardonnay 37067 9/6 Kirch Brittany; Kirch Timothy Wilson Donna B; Wilson William Lonnie $680,000 $173
1129 Eckerton 37135 9/18 Morris Carolyn Davidson; Morris Daniel Craig Drees Premier Homes Inc $679,900 $0
9715 Mountain Ash 37027 9/12 Hauter Arwa; Hauter Naser Minson Lynette; Minson Ronald C $677,000 $153
2083 McAvoy 37064 9/1 Kurtz Pamela; Kurtz Phillip Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $676,440 $0
7036 Wikle 37027 9/5 Alatas Mehmet M Meadows Kenneth Ryan; Meadows Michelle $675,000 $181
2027 Daylily 37067 9/1 Kessenger Betty; Kessenger Jd Thompson Jamie L; Thompson Kirk C $674,900 $181
4144 Banner Square 37014 9/28 Diring Eric; Diring Karen E TN Valley Homes Inc $674,188 $0
207 Cheltenham 37064 9/1 Ockey Carissa Mosley Celi; Mosley Seth $660,000 $191
2494 Titans 37027 9/26 Wilson Clifford Matlock Scott; Matlock Teri $652,000 $166
1103 Eckerton 37135 9/29 Higgins Elaine B; Higgins Thomas J Drees Premier Homes Inc $644,980 $0
9439 Highwood Hill 37027 9/14 Lohrding Brian; Lohrding Leslie Rice Melvin Thomas Jr; Rice Valerie C Montgomery $640,000 $125
4209 Buckeye 37014 9/25 Tlumak Robert Leslie; Tlumak Theresa A Drees Premier Homes Inc $639,900 $0
1984 Eulas 37135 9/26 Boernke Brianne; Boernke Eric Regent Homes LLC $639,900 $0
1018 Buddleia 37067 9/26 Moore Blair E; Moore Jeffrey A Barber Michael A And Tara C Barber Trust $639,000 $181
737 Alameda 37135 9/29 Singh Baljinder DR Horton Inc $636,205 $0
1632 Sunset Park 37135 9/15 Wesolowski Derek; Wesolowski Elizabeth Buttles Barton Christopher; Buttles Michelle A $629,900 $183
2000 Berrys Chapel 37069 9/21 Thompson Julie; Thompson William B Rowland Garland; Rowland Gretel $628,000 $239
3748 Ronstadt 37179 9/22 Shanahan Howard F; Shanahan Tracy M Shaw Enterprises Inc $626,800 $0
4815 Scenic Hills Oaks 37179 9/11 Wolf Living Trust Choate Donna L; Choate Kenneth H Jr $625,000 $0
2976 Stewart Campbell 37174 9/14 Bailey Hayley Jill; Bailey Paul Shane RG Custom Homes LLC $625,000 $0
9532 Whitby Crest 37027 9/28 Wilder Dana; Wilder Greg Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership $624,000 $0
305 Whitewater 37064 9/22 Maynard Ken; Maynard Morlee H Trotter Revocable Trust $621,000 $154
1726 Charity 37027 9/15 Hodgin Matthew; Hodgin Molly Newman Ellen B; Newman Kenneth S $620,000 $170
201 Terri Park 37067 9/11 Carroll James David Doque Estrada Deise Mari Ronchi; Duque Estrada Carlos Augusto Jatahy Jr $620,000 $163
1617 Diamond 37064 9/1 Miranda David; Miranda Lita Minger Andrea Margaret D; Andrea Robert J $619,900 $151
9127 Barred Owl 37067 9/1 Martin Angela; Martin Philip J Nvr Inc; Ryan Homes $617,657 $0
9562 Dresden 37027 9/6 Sequoia Revocable Trust Pulte Homes TN Inc; Pulte Homes TN Limited Partnership $617,500 $0
4092 Camberley 37064 9/19 Cesario Gabrielle SLC Homebuilding LLC $616,384 $0
600 Lockwood 37064 9/11 Greaves Heather L; Greaves Kevin K Mallard Homes LLC $615,900 $0
1526 Copperstone 37027 9/15 Bercik David; Bercik Kelli Powers Mary B; Powers Roy V Jr $615,000 $171
233 Poteat 37064 9/15 Melichar Charles; Melichar Kristen Weir Declan N; Weir Jean Marie $615,000 $159
906 Loggers 37069 9/21 Peck Seana S; Peck Stephen C II Underwood Deborah; Underwood James D $615,000 $141
545 Fort Lee 37135 9/7 Koehler Diane M; Koehler Edwin T Jannes Christopher; Jannes Erin $615,000 $0
4019 Blossom Trail 37064 9/15 Smith Danielle; Smith James Insignia Homes LLC $613,126 $0
9492 Waterfall 37027 9/7 Christiano Silva Ann Marie; Christiano Silva Leandro G Fortman Belinda; Fortman Karl $610,800 $164
5113 Meadowlake 37027 9/25 Dotson Andrew Cothern Dennis Q; Cothern Suzanne J $610,000 $264
1212 Boxthorn 37027 9/6 La Alex; Lu Cindy Beazer Homes LLC $610,000 $0
1501 Towne Park 37067 9/8 Atema Revocable Trust Bingen Richard D; Bingen Richard D Trust; Bingen Ruth A; Bingen Ruth Trust $606,000 $152
808 Walridge 37135 9/13 Jenkins Margaret E; Jenkins Robert B Drees Premier Homes Inc $604,083 $0
2806 Manning 37064 9/12 Solomon Linda L; Solomon Thomas L Reuter Jane; Reuter Scott $603,000 $160
813 Stone Meadow 37135 9/13 Wagner Jospeh P III; Wagner Samantha O Beazer Homes LLC $602,552 $0
308 Mansfield 37069 9/28 Ozier Andrew J; Ozier Julie A Brown Christopher M; Brown Holly C $600,000 $176

Rutherford County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPricePrice Per Sq Ft
1518 Riverview 37129 9/18 Gencsi Regina D; Smith Terry C Bryan Stephanie L Family Trust $817,000 $195
443 Annadel 37128 9/5 Happy Homes LLC Gershom Medical Properties LLC $770,000 $119
5860 Weakley 37122 9/22 Dickerson Ira A; Holloway Christopher B; Holloway Melanie D Painter Doris P; Painter James $750,000 $0
111 Arcadia 37130 9/5 Wakham Anna M; Wakham Joe C Jr Gian Andrea; Gian Victor G $730,000 $185
3431 Meadowcrest 37129 9/25 Lotito Louis; Lotito Rhee Cantrell Fonda D $700,000 $149
7515 Twelve Corners 37085 9/1 Dittman Brooke Taylor; Dittman Christopher Keith Carney Charles R; Carney Lisa G $625,000 $201
1946 Central Park 37130 9/6 Bates Dinah S; Bates Lanny Dee Davis Kevin S; Davis Sonya $549,000 $136
1166 Rucker 37037 9/20 Burrell Christopher Sean; Burrell Erin Hepper Burns John Const Inc $539,900 $0
2100 Irby 37127 9/6 Getz Keith Allen McElroy Larry K; McElroy Nancye W $531,500 $171
525 Maney 37130 9/8 Chamblee Andrea Lynne; Chamblee Daren Edward Blue Sky Const Inc $529,900 $186
10307 Taylor 37153 9/28 Davis Michael; Schuh Rachel Hulshof Chadwick L $525,000 $204
434 Creekview 37128 9/1 Reese Darrell; Reese Lyvonn McPherson Lisa M; McPherson Stephen J $520,000 $130
2229 Brandywood 37130 9/6 Davis Kevin S; Davis Sonya Jackson James A; Jackson Joyce W $515,000 $126
1184 Rucker 37037 9/5 Foster Amy R; Foster Paul S Burns John Const Inc $505,000 $0
1920 Fairhaven 37128 9/11 Huynh Ngoc C; Huynh Phuoc Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $504,569 $0
1626 Buckingham 37129 9/1 Bell Jennifer Weaver; Bell William Alan; Weaver Dalton Glenn Mitchell John G III; Mitchell Sandra M $495,000 $144
3843 Eady 37046 9/28 Raines James M; Raines Lisa Mae Lofton Caren Calden; Lofton Gregory Kyle $490,000 $261
1625 Lovvorn 37037 9/18 Andrade Daniel W; Douthitt Karen L Mowery Nick E; Mowery Shirley J $485,000 $170
139 Dobson Knob 37135 9/12 Lee Deloris H; Lee Philip Karl Michaels Homes LLC $476,235 $0
2819 Presley 37128 9/11 Champaneria Pushpa T; Champaneria Thakor K Excel Builders LLC $475,000 $0
1207 Ben Hill 37135 9/15 Pollock Abbey; Pollock Jordan Hollis Colleen M; Hollis James C $474,947 $150
825 Stone Mill 37130 9/28 Jansen Janice R; Jansen Jeffrey T Diliberti John; Diliberti Julie $473,000 $0
2711 Crowne Pointe 37130 9/29 Brown Herbert T; Brown Mary Christine Showers Rollins Family Trust $465,000 $136
4424 Attleboro 37128 9/20 Gordon Norma; Gordon O T Jr Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $461,271 $0
194 Beverly Randolph 37129 9/1 Chittaphong Chanpheng; Chittaphong Toune Heritage Custom Homes Inc $450,677 $0
1617 Constellation 37129 9/6 Hughes Madelyn; Hughes Wesley Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $442,580 $0
1667 Constellation 37129 9/1 Su Jason; Su Wei Chi Chen Excel Builders LLC $440,100 $0
3393 Compton 37130 9/25 Hannah Dabney Dawn; Hannah Theodore James Reeds Remodeling & Const Inc $438,000 $0
199 Beverly Randolph 37129 9/11 Hiraprayoonpong Alongkot; Sivilaylack Inthila Heritage Custom Homes Inc $435,235 $0
13033 Halls Hill 37118 9/11 Davis Jennifer E; Davis Tyler E Carroll Mary Frances; Carroll Phillip Tyler $430,000 $152
1313 Blackpool 37128 9/5 Puglise Lori; Puglise Michael Spry Baudi R; Spry Gary $429,997 $131
8005 Shelly Plum 37128 9/1 Trent Alicia Maddox; Trent Steven Harney Homes LLC $429,900 $0
616 Gardenia 37130 9/22 Burton Matthew Thomas; Burton Melanie Ruth Parker Jack J; Parker Theresa L $429,000 $121
2712 Bertram 37129 9/1 Sanders Brandon Keith; Sanders Flora Michelle Michaels Homes LLC $425,000 $0
504 Tybarber 37129 9/14 Keeton Ronald; Keeton Wendi Richardson Group LLC The $424,900 $0
2019 Watercolor 37128 9/13 Moore Aaron; Moore Melissa Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $420,381 $0
1418 Northfield 37129 9/1 King Coreen; King Seth Edmund McAlister Andrew R; McAlister Brittni L $420,000 $112
2331 Lionheart 37130 9/11 Stephens Nickolas Michaels Homes LLC $419,900 $0
3451 Red Oak 37130 9/5 Miller Edward; Miller Gwyn Wakham Anna M; Wakham Joe C Jr $419,500 $135
4543 Garcia 37128 9/20 Pryor Lynn H; Pryor Mary C Comfort Design Homes LLC $418,900 $0
710 Promise 37128 9/28 Vargas Elbin D; Vargas Luisa Lennar Homes of TN LLC $418,707 $0
718 Dallas 37130 9/26 Carey Abbey; Carey William Ray III Jackson Const LLC $413,000 $0
100 Saltville 37167 9/13 Xaysongkham John Crescent Homes Tn LLC $411,872 $0
100 Bluetick 37167 9/1 Membreno Irma Y Aleman Johnson Dennis F Jr; Johnson Jennifer W $409,500 $588
4235 Victory 37122 9/26 Sharpnack Caleb M; Sharpnack Jacquelyn L Allotto Rhonda; Allotto Steven $407,500 $162
702 Sergio 37128 9/29 Littleton Christopher M; Littleton Kimberly A Abner Alan Noble; Abner Diane Mackay $407,000 $154
2729 Avington 37128 9/5 Coward Craig; Coward Denella Throneberry Calvin Dwight; Throneberry Gloria Jean $403,000 $110
1709 Florence 37129 9/8 Floyd John D; Hunter Caryl Hunt Larry Wayne; Hunt Thelma $400,000 $203
2206 Clays Mill 37129 9/12 Earwood Annelise; Earwood Joshua G Burrell Christopher; Burrell Erin $400,000 $0
1205 Corina 37128 9/12 Mejia Maria Del Pilar Banda Devault Homes Inc $399,900 $0
7331 Grainfield 37085 9/5 Junkins Heather J; Junkins Michael S Southern Venture Properties LLC $399,900 $0
525 Piccadilly 37128 9/19 Taveres Acassio Millican Jacqueline; Millican James $399,900 $0
5616 Glenalden 37167 9/7 Beauchamp Lisa; Beauchamp Richard A DR Horton Inc $399,615 $0
523 Liberty 37167 9/15 Russell Brandon W; Russell Jodi G Gipson Danny $399,000 $114
2011 Harvest 37085 9/5 Gerard Lisa D; Gerard Robert F Dittman Brooke; Dittman Christopher $396,500 $0
535 Council Bluff 37127 9/14 Barnes David Williams Chadrick D; Williams Jaclyn H $395,000 $124
2018 Watercolor 37128 9/6 Donegan Deborah M; Donegan Tracy Lee Southern Lifestyle Homes LLC $389,402 $0
807 Stovers 37128 9/29 Lloyd Justin; Lloyd Lena Waldron Charles K $389,400 $0
13672 Highway 99 37060 9/26 Carline Cary G Thompson Family Revocable Trust $389,000 $185
4815 Kingdom 37128 9/1 Davis Brenda Monet; Davis Stephen Jon Lennar Homes of TN LLC $385,228 $0
517 Piccadilly 37128 9/12 Degregory Cristy June; Degregory Nathan Anthony Vance Lauren Bray; Vance Matthew Scott $385,000 $0
5121 Saint Ives 37128 9/5 Berrios Benjamin III; Berrios Rochelle Avello Sabatto; Avello Sandra $384,900 $107
702 Burgundy 37167 9/18 Williams Duryea; Williams Kayla Butler Justin S $384,900 $0
805 Twin View 37128 9/22 Moccia Kelly L Obrien; Moccia Salvatore J; Obrien-Moccia Kelly L Shadrick Brannon; Shadrick Christina $383,500 $0
2654 Jim Houston 37129 9/13 Clark Gerald S; Clark Julie Y Bell Sheena Brown $380,000 $108
1014 Empire 37130 9/22 James George H Jr; James Sheryl Millennium Roofing & Const LLC $379,900 $0
7982 Richpine 37128 9/26 Belles Alexandria Nicole; Belles Justin Peter Harney Homes LLC $379,900 $0
5406 High Jump 37167 9/18 Peterson Kirk D; Peterson Taryn J DR Horton Inc $379,535 $0
5602 Glenalden 37167 9/5 Patel Hiren K; Patel Krimaben H DR Horton Inc $376,025 $0
1710 Jose 37130 9/22 Johnson Diane Wright Summit Builders Corp $376,000 $0
888 Baker 37167 9/1 Todd Robert B Hopkins Thomas $375,500 $325
1455 Winterberry 37130 9/29 Fisher Caitlin R; Fisher Chad R Dunn Bradford Dwight; Dunn Caroline $375,000 $140
3914 Rowland 37128 9/28 Racz Edward Imre King Jeff; King Nora $375,000 $126
7989 Richpine 37128 9/6 Asche Darrell; Asche Janae Harney Homes LLC $374,600 $0
1219 Charleston 37130 9/21 Wilson Deborah; Wilson Jack Landmark Homes of TN Inc $372,835 $0
115 Laural Hill 37167 9/18 Sellers Michael; Sellers Natalie Darnell Candace R; Darnell Richard $370,000 $114
603 Jim Cedar 37128 9/12 Miller Donald; Miller Shawna Cleveland Erica; Cleveland Jeremy $369,900 $0
7670 Knobdate 37167 9/5 Mohammed Akifullah Khan; Salma Shugufta Southwest Prop LLC $368,000 $0
3019 Stow 37128 9/18 Gunderson Eric C; Lyle Belinda A Dunbar Glenn Andrew; Dunbar Patricia Ann $368,000 $116
7327 Grainfield 37085 9/12 Pearcy Benjamin; Pearcy Rebecca Harmon Home Company LLC $368,000 $0
2322 Garrison 37130 9/15 Vandevender Steven Scott Beasley Frank W Jr Estate; Beesley Frank W Jr Estate; Beesley Jonetta D $365,000 $113
6509 Corinth 37122 9/8 Lawson Cassandra; Lawson Ryan Ensley Edward L; Ensley Lisa D Ray; Ray-Ensley Lisa D $365,000 $160
6330 Birchtree 37128 9/22 Tucker Laura R; Tucker Samuel T DR Horton Inc $362,150 $0
148 Dobson Knob 37135 9/27 Lavender Jessica; Lavender William Michaels Homes LLC $360,230 $0
1328 Stewart Creek 37129 9/12 Davenport Amanda; Davenport Jeffrey Scott Jr Neas Bradley A; Neas Leah C $359,900 $132
2163 Alexander 37130 9/1 Carney Charles R; Carney Lisa G King Coreen E; King Seth E $359,000 $151
104 Mercedes 37167 9/19 Kiser Casper Ray; Kiser Sarah Clarita Fields Alana; Fields Gregory K $357,000 $146
7315 Grainfield 37085 9/14 McLaury Ashlie J; McLaury Michael D Harmon Home Company LLC $355,000 $0
2680 Rucker 37037 9/12 Oldenburg Danial L; Oldenburg Stephanie D Sheppard Sharon $355,000 $135
620 Excalibur 37167 9/21 Lance Sterling H Jr; Lance Vicki V Pruitt Roger A; Pruitt Sharon A $355,000 $121
5033 Lady Thatcher 37129 9/8 Claflin Danielle; Claflin Joshua Michaels Homes LLC $355,000 $0
1219 Matheus 37128 9/11 Miller Craig; Miller Vallie Millennium Roofing And Const LLC $354,900 $0
313 Constitution 37167 9/11 Crotts Tara Jill; Porter Jamie Law J Scott; Law Kathy A; Law Kathy Ann $354,900 $135
1507 Oak 37128 9/5 Green Daniel L; Green Keeambra J NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $353,075 $0
8039 Vineyard 37086 9/25 McKinney Marilyn K Bingham Brad $352,500 $123
1013 Crowell 37037 9/11 Poston Clinton R; Poston Regina M Tidewater Const LLC $352,000 $0
3432 Lantern 37128 9/1 Brooks Diane E; Brooks Lawrence A Beazer Homes LLC $351,959 $0
1116 Friendswood 37037 9/1 Wilson Henry G Jr; Wilson Trina L Fumarola Brian A; Squibb Linda $351,000 $117
4558 Weakley 37122 9/26 Irvine Amanda; Irvine Andrew Moss Thomas J III; Moss Tracie L; Moss Tracie M $350,000 $205
3281 Shores 37128 9/12 Tanner Michael Braddy Brandy M $350,000 $174
1631 Elliston 37129 9/12 Bates Amy B Lane Sebrina C $350,000 $184
1804 Cabe 37135 9/21 Weybright Denise; Weybright Paul Stephens Jason $350,000 $123

Sumner County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPricePrice Per Sq Ft
1447 Boardwalk 37066 9/22 Mary K Junkroski 2000 Trust Campbell Cynthia C; Campbell H Neil Jr $1,350,000 $360
1050 Isaac Franklin 37066 9/18 Blackwell Jill; Blackwell Scott Odell Karen; Odell William T $1,100,000 $339
105 Affirmed 37075 9/1 Smith Amanda D; Smith Christopher A Tenut Jeffrey E; Tenut Veronica W $790,000 $159
2079 Morgans 37066 9/27 Kanaby Alison D; Kanaby Robert J Runyon Lisa S; Runyon Rodney D $755,000 $214
1170 Plantation 37066 9/28 Schirmers Carmen; Schirmers Gary R Cook Linda C; Cook Paul S $710,000 $143
338 Ab Wade 37148 9/5 Hunnicutt Frances P; Hunnicutt Julie; Hunnicutt Richard P Jones Frances B; Jones Jewell Jackson $610,000 $121
2170 Gorden 37066 9/22 Ellison Daniel R; Ellison Eileen S Byron Timothy J; Byron Verneda M $599,000 $96
1154 Chloe 37066 9/25 Armstrong Joe R; Armstrong Reba W Sweeney James S Jr; Sweeney Paula R $525,000 $94
498 Aplin Branch 37048 9/19 Hyde J Darren; Hyde Kimberly K Stryker Kimberly; Stryker Steven D $525,000 $103
131 Spy Glass 37075 9/18 Harris Jenny; Pericht Steven Kitzman Edward; Kitzman Johnye $518,000 $107
105 Crestwood 37075 9/6 Zager Larry; Zager Lydia Hinricher Anita C; Hinricher Mike R $515,000 $257
829 Main 37066 9/5 Oneal Ellis Dwight; Oneal Melissa McCormick Smith Gwynn K; Smith Mark T $515,000 $97
1049 Somerset Downs 37075 9/12 Gopalasamudram Tonya L; Narayan Sriram S Wilson Ashley Elizabeth Aldridge; Wilson Leonard R Jr $511,000 $141
1067 Roys Private 37066 9/21 Lazy J Investments Davis Angela D; Davis Steven $500,000 $184
1067 Dorset 37075 9/15 Bradley Barbara M; Patton Timothy K Kifer Bradley M; Kifer Courtney B $491,600 $130
118 Timber Hills 37075 9/18 Bliss Jacob R; White Kathryn D Jackson Evelyn; Jackson Wilbur Robert $480,000 $137
160 Montgomery 37072 9/5 Cook Gavin; Cook Jennifer Voland Brooke Elaine; Voland Randall Patrick $469,900 $207
138 Mulberry 37066 9/28 Woodcock Brittany; Woodcock Darrell Dean Jr Brown Family Revocable Trust $465,000 $134
2523 Grassland 37066 9/7 Fields Jeffrey W; Warden Judith A Canaday Fred W; Canaday Margie R $465,000 $125
101 Joshuas 37072 9/5 Narayan Raj; Patel Daksha Burke Deloris $459,500 $109
118 Copper Creek 37072 9/5 Christian John; Christian Mary Georgiou Alicia A $445,000 $131
1189 Fairvue Village 37066 9/6 Daniel T Knowles Revocable Trust; Elizabeth B Knowles Revocable Trust Ogden Pam $440,000 $114
114 Manor 37075 9/29 Scalf Aaron B; Scalf Mary C Yaeger Timothy J $437,000 $99
200 Keene 37075 9/21 Smith Diane; Smith Richard J Bryant Ivan; Bryant Kerri M $427,000 $123
136 Ervin 37075 9/29 Eckert Robert A Huffman Harold; Kaiga Anne $425,000 $160
459 Bay Point 37066 9/20 Wood Brandt Hoffman Rosemary W; Hoffman William G $425,000 $123
123 Caudill 37075 9/14 Atwood Carroll Joseph; McKinney Charlotte Parker Connie S; Vandiver Connie Sue $417,500 $127
1013 Shoreside 37075 9/12 Sutt Edward G; Sutt Melissa A Durant Tina L; Robinson Bernard; Robinson Tina L; Robinson Tina L Durant $417,000 $229
2028 Crencor 37072 9/22 Smith Damon A; Smith Melianie M Carnahan Stacey L; Leonardis Bonnie L $415,000 $146
1002 Del Ray 37075 9/27 Dever Robert; Meyers Terri Adkins Dwayne K; Adkins Joann A $408,000 $116
1216 Bayview 37066 9/18 Lenos John R; Lenos Melissa W Lam John S $405,000 $675
114 Ewing 37148 9/28 Patel Chirag; Patel Parul C Scruggs Connie L; Scruggs Dewel B $400,000 $136
814 Harris 37066 9/25 McGuire Andrea; McGuire Terrence Caldwell Linda B $400,000 $114
108 Meadowpointe 37075 9/27 Zaletel Christine A; Zaletel James Snyder Casey $399,000 $116
322 Nelms 37066 9/18 Bui Trang T; Tran Chan H Feathers Donna L; Feathers Timothy J $399,000 $88
805 Turnbo 37066 9/29 Patel Nirali; Patel Viral Wells Reginald J $390,000 $84
127 Pembroke 37075 9/27 Grimme Brandy; Grimme Kent Bruchas Linda Hargis; Bruchas Mark Edward $384,000 $105
113 Stoddard 37066 9/15 Rector Andrea; Rector Kevin Buentello-Gowen Kathrine; Gowen Stephen L $383,500 $94
100 Chadwick 37075 9/5 Bowman Brandy W; Bowman Sloan C Philpot Joseph $381,000 $91
1003 Abberley 37075 9/29 Easterling Jan; Easterling Scott Jennings Jamice M $380,000 $105
1079 Inneswood 37066 9/5 Brooks John Daniel; Brooks Melanie Maxwell Escue Cynthia Albright; Escue James Clifford $376,000 $110
1128 Longview 37075 9/11 Beck James Terry; Beck Mary Nell Andrews Edna P; Andrews Michael B $375,000 $98
1504 Seminole 37066 9/11 Wiley Brenda; Wiley Craig Crunk Richette Ann; Crunk William Oneal; Torok Richette Ann $375,000 $145
1008 Whispering Wind 37075 9/1 Franke Kenneth V Moore John; Moore Sharon $367,000 $116
1005 Peck 37075 9/20 Janan W Meyer Trust Judith & Charles Konesky Revocable Trust $364,900 $87
1005 Winton 37075 9/19 Hobbs Ruth Nixon Karl J; Nixon Patsy W $360,000 $125
735 Keytown 37148 9/25 Ball-Tubert Gregory; Tubert Shara Anya Faye Zimmerman Revocable Trust; Nunley Anya F; Nunley Anya Faye Zimmerman; Zimmerman Anya Faye $359,900 $95
119 Lake Ridge 37075 9/11 Denslow Jay C; Denslow Rebecca F Taylor Bruce M; Taylor Diana $358,900 $118
1078 Sunset 37066 9/20 Riggs Jeremy; Riggs Stephanie Flowers Larry B; Flowers Maureen A $350,000 $133
1103 Fairvue Village 37066 9/5 Khan Ali; Khan Lara Sharp Joe R Jr; Sharp Vicki L $349,900 $161
106 Windham 37075 9/5 Wright Brooke A; Wright Erica B Cansler Darrell D $349,500 $122
869 Loretta 37072 9/27 Leidy Marjorie G; Leidy Robert W Jr Bokesch Frank S III; Bokesch Jennifer $349,000 $120
106 Herons Nest 37075 9/14 Duarte Brenda; Hernandez Salvador Mendoza Padgett Brett Leon; Padgett Wendy $340,000 $118
712 New Shackle Island 37075 9/5 Fann Steve; Hale A Danny Kennedy Johnnie Faye $340,000 $146
107 Nathan Forest 37075 9/21 McCrary Jason L; McCrary Veronica L Ho Calvin; Ho Erica $339,900 $116
1003 Pittman 37066 9/12 Koerner Denise T; Lowder Robert III Johnson Linda; Johnson Robert $335,000 $83
108 Fountain Brooke 37075 9/6 Prairie Melissa Laurie; Prairie Timothy Joseph Wilbert Windia $330,000 $99
140 Captain Bell 37066 9/1 Troller Amanda; Troller Scott P Blakeslee Catherine; Blakeslee Crimm $330,000 $196
113 Terry 37048 9/14 Clements Daniel L; Clements Rebekah A Luckshis Dustin; Luckshis Nicole $329,000 $123
101 Chaparral 37075 9/28 Caloz Samantha Y; Giglio Michael V Frensley Elizabeth; Frensley William C $328,900 $166
102 Foxwood 37075 9/5 Hood Melissa; Hood Robin Everett Richardson Cody E; Richardson Marilyn C $325,000 $146
1619 Cairo 37066 9/19 Braase Darren B; Braase Tamra T Doyle Jeffrey Paul $325,000 $168
110 Wyncrest 37075 9/18 Martin David B; Martin Karen D Lyon John Douglas; Lyon John Scott $324,900 $107
2315 Cages Bend 37066 9/11 Nash Andrew W Richardson Brenda; Richardson Robert $320,000 $123
112 Fairways 37075 9/7 Wiggins James D; Wiggins Tamie C Sevigny Brenda L; Sevigny Roger J $320,000 $151
475 Ab Wade 37148 9/25 Grimm Kathleen; Grimm Richard Alan Escue Thomas B $319,900 $179
108 Strassle 37188 9/28 Garrett Nathan; Garrett Shari Johnson Kerry L; Johnson Leighann $319,900 $137
127 Cedar Ridge 37075 9/25 Csh Property One LLC Liu Li Fang; Zhuo Sheng Liang $318,000 $97
107 Judson 37075 9/11 Turnage Kendric; Turnage Anquinette Alarid Alicia A; Alarid Joseph C $317,500 $102
335B Palmers Chapel 37048 9/22 McKenzie John III Braswell Haley; Braswell John $315,000 $110
668 Cumberland Hills 37075 9/1 Odum Chelsey; Odum Michael Waldrum Cornelia C; Waldrum Joseph W $312,000 $137
133 Wyncrest 37075 9/5 Schultz Robert; Schultz Samantha Walkner Ashley; Walkner Joshua Christopher $311,000 $124
130 Ballentrae 37075 9/28 Wanke Theresa Jrr Holdings LLC $310,000 $105
209 Buffalo 37072 9/29 Rutherford Jeremy Scott; Rutherford Tracy Ridings Mary V; Ridings Ted L $310,000 $113
120 Country Club 37075 9/25 Browning Emily; Quinn Linda Kruckenberg Mark A; Kruckenberg Teresa S $310,000 $140
626 Cumberland Hills 37075 9/21 Pedigo Derek; Pedigo Shannon McCullough Tyler H; McCullough William C Jr $309,900 $103
913 Cynthia 37072 9/29 Alvarez Amanda; Romero Jose Sweeney Joy P; Sweeney Phillip P $309,900 $154
731 Starpoint 37066 9/7 King Nathaniel; King Rosemary Drummond Delane; Washington Sandra $308,000 $125
125 Allen 37075 9/11 Sarver Ronald C; Sarver Stacey L Satty Judy C; Satty William I $304,900 $188
1328 Dickerson Bay 37066 9/29 Powell Daniel; Powell Linda Shepherd Eugene III; Shepherd Jennifer A $300,000 $146

Wilson County

AddressZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPricePrice Per Sq Ft
579 John Wright 37122 9/14 Silva Jose; Silva Katia Shefi Ellie Deana Suc Trustee; Shefi Family Trust $735,000 $157
210 Camille Victoria 37122 9/11 Lawson Carol Y; Lawson James Eric Kasten Daniel; Kasten Melinda $623,000 $156
524 Five Oaks 37087 9/13 Hainline Denise B; Hainline Lowell David Fults Janice; Fults Jerry B $605,000 $163
203 Chandler 37122 9/20 Slezinger Daniel B; Slezinger Elizabeth Davis Clark Randall S; Clark Wendee D $590,000 $0
1009 Benton Harbor 37122 9/15 Dixon Cathy Smith; Dixon Thomas R Bednar Jennifer D; Bednar Kelly G $557,200 $135
728 Poplar 37122 9/18 Dennis Caleb E; Dennis Kalyn S Bowerman Ricky Lynn; Bowerman Susan Elizabeth $546,000 $159
823 Oak Knoll 37122 9/12 Werner Gina L; Werner Ronald D Oconnor Sherry $535,000 $151
5532 Franklin 37090 9/7 Huffman Christopher W; Huffman Samantha Givens Lana Fay $505,000 $181
812 Austins 37122 9/19 Edwards Mark E; Edwards Tammy D Longever Joseph James; Longever Mercedez $500,000 $134
207 Chesapeake 37087 9/25 Blackburn Autumn; Blackburn Ramsey Autumn; Ramsey Autumn Blackburn; Ramsey Brett Infinity Homes Inc $489,900 $0
804 Harrisburg 37122 9/15 Landry Corey; Landry Emily Holder Bradford S; Holder Jennifer K $485,000 $131
125 Navy 37122 9/7 Olson Ronald B; Olson Sandra J Robinson Dorothy R; Robinson Jonathan H $480,000 $229
2994 Kingston 37122 9/21 McMillian Ann H; McMillian George W Cameron Lori L $480,000 $149
159 Carter 37122 9/26 Gordon Family Trust; Gordon James S Trustee Clark Michael H $480,000 $247
211 Citadel 37122 9/1 Heider David W; Heider Tracy A Knott Jack T Revocable Trust $480,000 $184
1028 Kelsey Glen 37122 9/22 Long Greg; Long Stacey Deppa Manley Shaunia L; Manley Robert R III $475,000 $109
2005 Earl Pearce 37122 9/7 Hacker Brett L; Hacker Michelle C Barham Angie; Barham James R $472,000 $188
1800 Belclare   9/27 Richardson Donna Ann; Richardson Paul Don Hendrick John A; Hendrick Kimberly $449,900 $0
2390 Curd 37122 9/8 Neely Brittany; Neely Russell Foutch David B Member; Wright Farms $448,900 $402
2510 Curd 37122 9/14 Capriotti Todd Foutch David B Member; Wright Farms LLC $429,900 $374
0 Riverview 37122 9/15 Smith Joseph W; Smith Leslie B Fleming Homes LLC $424,777 $0
1216 Woodvale 37122 9/5 Calvert Kristy L; Calvert Miles C Alexander Jennifer S; Alexander Matthew R $420,000 $132
1144 Woodridge 37122 9/22 Mack Cortez Jr; Mack Rachel Schimborski David A; Schimborski Jessica J $419,900 $105
1007 Berkshire 37122 9/18 Zemanick Brian; Zemanick Kira Presley Odus Trust; Presley Richard Eldon Trustee $417,900 $118
2002 Port Andreas 37122 9/15 Arradi Halymah Jamal; Toomajan Yusif J Stacey Const Inc $417,900 $0
3744 Murfreesboro 37090 9/25 Dozier Sharla L; Dozier William V Szente John II; Szente Tracy $415,000 $159
315 Lakeview 37087 9/13 Barnett Kevin; Barnett Sierra Hite Robert S $415,000 $332
1100 Camden 37122 9/26 Buss Derek W; Buss Kristin Jones Co of TN LLC $412,432 $0
2152 Holloway   9/7 Stites Jessica M; Stites Patrick L Lanning Charles B; Lanning Helen $405,000 $94
960 Powell Grove 37090 9/26 Wilson James Tucker; Wilson Sierra Mack Wilson Shirley H $399,900 $237
103 Briana 37087 9/11 Graves Gayla; Graves Joseph Klingler Jesse; Klingler Jessica $399,000 $0
273 Quarry 37122 9/1 Horne Arnold E; Horne Cheri L Bavetta Angela; Bavetta Peter $397,500 $114
515 Cherry Blossom 37087 9/27 Spangler Lynn M; Spangler Steven M Vogel Clinton James; Vogel Debbie Ann $395,000 $0
721 Farmington 37087 9/11 Hiestand Jeffrey Lynn Jr; Hiestand Lynn Ashley Lyle Tanya R; Lyle Wayne $395,000 $0
4970 Franklin 37090 9/12 Gregory Raymond Sanders Beal Kenneth W $393,900 $216
611 Canterbury 37122 9/13 Hansen Jillian K; Hansen Scott Stroud Lisa M; Stroud Zack D $390,000 $126
543 Twin Lakes 37138 9/1 Miller Alexandra Williams; Miller Michael Lowhorn Kevin; Lowhorn Michelle $389,900 $153
208 Battalion 37122 9/25 Winchester Susan L Revocable Living Trust Thomas Gloria Alma $388,000 $189
9003 Brooks 37122 9/22 Acevedo Benjamin; Acevedo Christa Stegall Patrick L; Stegall Rhonda R $385,000 $110
207 James Matthew 37122 9/8 Hammer Amy; Hammer Jeffery Hardin Carl Douglas; Hardin Debra J $382,000 $134
1427 Alhambra 37087 9/12 Deiters Lucy M; Deiters Ronald J Fannie Mae; Federal National Mortgage Assoc $381,150 $101
5023 Lakeridge 37138 9/18 Rommel Courtney P; Rommel Kollin E Edwards Mark Living Trust; Edwards Tammy D Living Trust $380,000 $212
1015 Oakhall 37122 9/19 Butler Abby K; Butler Joshua D Dill Avery; Dill Jordan $375,000 $114
1151 Spring Creek 37087 9/22 Hollandsworth Janice; Hollandsworth Jason Zenker Blair Taylor Dr; Zenker Robert William $375,000 $116
105 Lexington 37087 9/8 Patel Priteshkumar; Patel Sureshkumar Stephens Charles E; Stephens Luana $375,000 $137
496 Horn Springs 37087 9/19 Prozeller Kimberly Anne; Prozeller William F Klein Kathleen A; Komorek Daniel; Komorek Kathleen A $375,000 $153
3053 Kirkland 37122 9/11 Newell Kelly Brearey Christopher J; Brearey Megan R $374,900 $103
3104 Village 37122 9/6 Kelsey Melinda A Robinson Frances W $374,900 $130
6006 Bluewater 37087 9/18 Patterson Carla R; Patterson Jack L Boggs Ashley D Member; TN Outdoor Prop LLC $370,000 $0
2150 Tuckers Gap 37090 9/20 BPI Lebanon Partners LLC Thacker C R Sr; Thacker Peggy L $370,000 $169
8858 Highway 109 37087 9/13 Steinberger Ashley; Steinberger Justin Bahena Gregorio; Escobar Mayela Zuniga; Zuniga Escobar Mayela; Zuniga Mayela $370,000 $144
303 Toby 37122 9/20 Crawford John D; Crawford Melanie M Street Debra A; Street Rodney D $370,000 $134
959 Horn Springs 37087 9/12 Aviles Carlos J; Aviles Theresa J Davis Jonathan M; Gurski Lauren $369,900 $114
1409 Wayfield 37122 9/1 Grant Adam; Grant Tricia Mutehart Duane $359,000 $136
1441 Trailridge 37122 9/5 Rasmussen Darrell B; Rasmussen Stephanie A Harper John W; Harper Shari Lynn P $358,000 $148
1115 Camden 37122 9/28 Artley Joshua Alan; Artley Rachel Monroe Smiley Christie Dawn $355,000 $0
311 Forest Bend   9/26 Clark Randall S; Clark Wendee D Bruner Sarah K $355,000 $99
415 Karlee 37087 9/25 Bauer Deborah J; Bauer Kenneth S Jr McKeever Michael; McKeever Susan $350,000 $130
4011 Dell 37122 9/20 Ledlow Charles Jared; Ledlow Grace F Desmarais Brian F; Desmarais Karen T $350,000 $166
0 Deer Ridge 37087 9/11 Ochieng April; Ochieng Josiah Sanderson Andy; Sanderson Kristin $350,000 $136
404 Golden 37122 9/11 Fluellen Monti; Fluellen Natasha Bowling Benjamin D; Bowling Mary F $349,900 $0
701 Crestmark 37122 9/1 CSH Property One LLC Boehm Allison G; Boehm William E III $349,000 $124
343 Toby 37122 9/28 Gilstrap Brandi; Sherer James W Franco Javier B; Franco Melesha S $347,500 $100
3009 Melbourne 37122 9/20 Clevenger Carol M; Clevenger Ronald L; Millsaps Brittany M Patterson Carla R; Patterson Jack L $346,000 $95
2013 Cairns 37122 9/12 Gabra Samia G; Mansour Mansour Cieler Jessica; Cieler Richard V $345,000 $106
2020 Pointe Barton 37087 9/12 Maloney Joshua L Swindell Gary T; Swindell Kelly R $345,000 $151
103 Normandy 37122 9/12 Sagatov Farhad Ulmet Karen; Ulmet Kevin M $345,000 $127
708 Crestmark 37122 9/22 Patel Tejaskumar D; Patel Urvi Patel Hinaben N; Patel Miteshkumer V $345,000 $119
3031A Trice 37087 9/27 Bassit Hani Belles Alexandria N; Belles Justin P $340,000 $136
108 Stonefield 37122 9/8 Krushelniski Steven Brown Corri; Brown Joseph Elijah $340,000 $135
393 Anthony Branch 37122 9/20 Tass Nicole M; Tass Steven M Clark Joshua; Clark Lindsay $339,000 $0
235 Cobblestone 37122 9/12 Stalder Alyxa Taylor Amy E; Taylor Ricky Courtenay Jr $335,000 $130
5302 Bend 37138 9/18 Griek Christy Van De; Griek Willliam Van De; Van De Griek Charity; Van De Griek William Harman Amy; Harman Steve H Jr $335,000 $128
1108 Stafford 37122 9/29 Rodriguez Elsie Jr; Rodriguez Juan Dr Lomas Amanda F; Lomas Ian F $334,500 $133
665 Greenhill 37122 9/6 Venus David; Venus Katelin Herring Richard C; Herring Suzanne Karr; Karr Herring Suzanne; Karr Suzanne $325,000 $184
2015 Woods 37122 9/25 McCombs Dustin M; McCombs Mindy K Acevedo Benjamin; Acevedo Christa $324,900 $182
721 Heritage 37087 9/7 Conroy Judith Bertha; Conroy William John Hutchison Joyce K $324,900 $88
1813 Brisbane 37122 9/15 Mikhail Goliana; Shehata Nady Smith Joseph; Smith Leslie B $320,000 $99
Hartsville 37087 9/18 Holt Judy; Holt Newman Judy; Newman Mike G Boggs Ashley D Member; TN Outdoor Prop LLC $319,900 $0
415 Weeping Elm 37122 9/5 Izquierdo Moises Cruz; Izquierdo Shavona Cruz Steakin Daniel E; Steakin Sharon $319,000 $139
112 Big Springs 37087 9/1 Cole Derek M; Cole Jessica M Johnson Lisa A; Johnson Robert L $319,000 $115
271 Page 37122 9/27 Velin Velinov Byrne Kari L; Byrne Thomas S $318,000 $107
433 Bonnie Valley 37087 9/22 Adams Pamela J; Adams Tony L Browning Esterlina; Browning Robert Floyd $315,000 $160
425 Independence   9/28 Smith Georgianna; Smith Jimmie Winchester Susan L Revocable Trust $315,000 $0
1714 Hartford 37122 9/11 CSH Property One LLC Neill Greg; Neill Tanya $314,000 $124
287 Cobblestone Landing   9/25 Crossman Bradley Philip; Crossman Jill Elaine Bende Teodor; Bende Zlata Emma $313,900 $0
2119 Putnam 37122 9/18 Rinehart Annmaria Artley Joshua Alan; Artley Rachel Monroe $310,000 $141
66 Harbor Pointe 37087 9/28 Simmons Jacqueline Eastland Const Inc $309,900 $0
618 Horn Springs 37087 9/22 Sanderson Andrew D; Sanderson Kristin C Brummett Karen S; Brummett Kevin D $307,000 $133
2093 Brookstone 37122 9/26 Peters Douglas J King Debra Y; King Randall Keith $305,000 $120
638 Pemberton 37087 9/15 Corbitt Amanda; Corbitt Robert Allen McBurney Emily J; McBurney Joseph D $305,000 $97
4454 Hunters Point 37087 9/6 Dickson Katlin; Dillon Edward Miles Dillon James D; Dillon Richard A $300,000 $117