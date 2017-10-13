Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 13, 2017

White House says Fed search down to 5 finalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Donald Trump has narrowed his search for the next Federal Reserve chairman to five final candidates. A decision is expected before the president begins a trip to Asia on Nov. 3.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations, says the five finalists are current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, current Fed board member Jerome Powell, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, former Fed board member Kevin Warsh and Stanford University economist John Taylor.

The president is scheduled to interview Yellen on Thursday. After that meeting, he will have met and discussed the job with all five candidates.

