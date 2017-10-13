Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 13, 2017

Haslam to attend grand opening of Hankook plant

Updated 7:01AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CLARKSVILLE (AP) — Fresh off a trade mission to drum up more business from Asia, Gov. Bill Haslam is attending the grand opening South Korean tiremaker Hankook's new plant in Tennessee.

Hankook broke ground on the $800 million plant in Clarksville in 2014. The company later announced it would move its North American headquarters from New Jersey to Nashville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the new factory.

When the 1.5 million-square-foot plant was announced, Hankook said it planned to create 1,800 jobs at the facility. Company officials have projected the factory will make around 11 million tires per year.

South Korean appliance maker LG Electronics Inc., broke ground at nearby site in Clarksville in August for a $250 million washing machine plant.

Haslam and Tennessee officials visited Japan and South Korea last week.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0