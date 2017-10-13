Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 13, 2017

Source: Trump to meet with Yellen to discuss Fed job

Updated 3:49PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a second term as head of the central bank, according to a source familiar with the administration's Fed search.

Trump has said Yellen is one of several candidates he is considering for the Fed's top job. Yellen's current term ends on Feb. 3.

Trump met with Stanford University economics professor John Taylor last week. He interviewed former Fed board member Kevin Warsh and current Fed board member Jerome Powell late last month. Trump has also said economics adviser Gary Cohn is being considered.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week that the president hopes to have a decision on the Fed position within a month.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0