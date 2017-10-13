Fans in low places: Sound woes mar Garth Brooks stadium show

VOL. 41 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 13, 2017

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans at the first big concert at Atlanta's gleaming new sports arena say a screeching sound made it impossible to hear country music star Garth Brooks' lyrics — even though they knew all the words to his songs.

WSB-TV reports some fans left Thursday night's show early. Others are asking for refunds.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium said in a statement late Thursday officials are looking into sound quality in sections of the upper concourse. Stadium officials say a breaker that powered speakers was tripped for "a small amount of time."

The $1.5 billion stadium opened this year and is home to the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United.

There have been issues with its retractable roof, which was open for the Falcons' regular-season home opener but closed for several other events.