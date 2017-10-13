Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 13, 2017

GM to shut Detroit factory for 5 weeks to control inventory

Updated 2:28PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors plans to shutter a Detroit car factory for five weeks, laying off 1,500 workers as it tries to keep inventory under control.

The Detroit-Hamtramck (Ham-TRAM-ick) plant makes the Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac CT6, Buick Lacrosse and Chevrolet Volt gas-electric hybrid. It will be shut down through the end of the year starting Nov. 20.

GM also plans to lower the assembly line speed at the plant starting Oct. 20. The company says fewer than 200 workers will be laid off on that date. GM says the action should stabilize production at the factory.

Impala sales are off 32 percent through September, while Volt sales are down 6 percent and LaCrosse sales are off 21. CT6 sales are up 51 percent for the year but fell 27 percent in September.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0