Antiques, Garden Show books Earl of Spencer

VOL. 41 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 13, 2017

The Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville announces Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales and godson of Her Majesty the Queen, will headline the 2018 event.

The 28th annual Nashville tradition will be held Feb. 2-4 at the Music City Center.

Spencer, who formerly served as one of the Queen’s Pages of Honour, has written six books, has worked as a reporter for NBC’s “Today Show” and is the owner of Althorp Estate, his family’s ancestral seat in Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom, the final resting place of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Althorp estate contains one of Europe’s finest private collections of paintings, furniture and ceramics assembled by 19 generations of the family for more than five centuries. Spencer will present what this year’s show’s theme – A Sense of Place – means to him.

Spencer will be speaking on Friday, Feb. 2, and will hold a book signing following his keynote presentation for his highly anticipated new book, “To Catch a King,” scheduled for release this fall.

Each year, the Antiques and Garden Show hosts more than 150 fine antiques and horticultural dealers as well as 15,000 show attendees from across the country, making it the largest show of its kind in the United States.

Proceeds from the show will benefit Cheekwood and the charities supported by the Economic Club of Nashville.

Additional notable speakers at the show include:

-- Richard Keith Langham, seasoned decorator and author of upcoming book “About Decorating”

-- Stacey Bewkes, founder and writer of popular design blog Quintessence

-- Susanna Salk, designer, stylist and stager as well as an author of many best-selling design books, most recently, “At Home with Dogs and Their Designers: Sharing a Stylish Life”

-- Timothy Corrigan, internationally renowned interior designer and author of “An Invitation to Chateau du Grand-Lucé”

-- Lewis Miller, distinguished Master floral designer and author of “Styling Nature: A Masterful Approach to Floral Arrangement”

-- Gil Schafer III, New York City-based architect and author of “The Great American House” and “A Place to Call Home”

-- Rita Konig, international interior designer and talented columnist for British House and Garden

-- Clinton Smith, Veranda editor in chief and author of “Inspired By Color”

NovaCopy partners with Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nashville-based NovaCopy has announced a multi-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The provider of managed IT and printer services will receive “proud partner” status and provide office technology, document solutions, and related services to the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and the stadium under the long-term agreement.

Recognized by Inc Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, NovaCopy has 11 branches throughout the South and has been operating in the greater Atlanta area for the past several years.

Gallatin Fossil Plant honored for innovations

Gallatin Fossil Plant received an award from a national publication as one of its 2017 Top Plants in the coal-fired generation industry.

POWER magazine, and its on-line and other print resources, is a leading source in the field.

Reporting on the Gallatin plant, the magazine stated, “It may not be the newest plant in the Tennessee Valley Authority fleet, but the Gallatin Fossil Plant has been retrofitted with some of the latest technology available to the coal power industry.

“It’s got new dry scrubbers, a lined landfill, an innovative haul road, and more changes on the way. The improvements are designed to keep the facility in service for another 20 years.’’

The Tennessee Valley Authority is under court order to dig up coal ash at the plant, an order it is appealing. TVA says it would take 24 years and cost $550 million using a lined landfill onsite or up to $2 billion and possibly a different timeline if it’s offsite.

In August, the judge said coal ash storage is leaking pollutants into the Cumberland River and violating the Clean Water Act.

Other winners were: Edgewater Generating Station, Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Rihand Super Thermal Power Station, Rihand Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India and Nabha Power Limited, Rajpura, Punjab, India.

Aries helps Lebanon achieve recognition

Aries Clean Energy downdraft gasification plant has been recognized for its involvement with the city of Lebanon.

The company designs and builds innovative bio-based downdraft and fluidized bed gasification systems using its eight patents (granted to date).

The Greater Nashville Regional Council presented the 2017 Local Government Award for Public Works & Utility Infrastructure to Lebanon, recognizing the city for its solid waste management and environmental stewardship through the city’s gasification initiative, its use of public/private partnerships, and the city’s other energy-saving and recycling programs.

The award honors local governments and public/private partnerships in the greater Nashville region which have exhibited outstanding accomplishment and achievement or innovation in several areas of public works and utility infrastructure.

In addition, Industrial Water & Wastes Digest has also included the waste-to-energy plant in its list of top projects for 2017. The award was announced at the Water Environment Federation technical conference in Chicago.

Hankook Tire Gauge Index picks Smoky Mountains

Headquartered in Nashville, Hankook Tire publishes the Hankook Tire Gauge Index, a survey of where Americans plan to travel in the fall.

The Great Smoky Mountains was voted as the ideal place for a drive and a visit this season with over one-third of Americans surveyed picking the national park. The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a quarterly survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about all things related to driving.

In addition, nearly one in five Americans (19 percent) report that Aspen, Colorado is their destination of choice followed by the Columbia River Gorge in the Pacific Northwest and the Catskill Mountains in New York (both 12 percent).

TN GOP tightens rules for running as a Republican

NASHVILLE (AP) – The rules for who can run as a Republican in deeply red Tennessee are getting harder.

State Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said last week that the GOP wants to remain welcoming to new supporters. But that doesn’t mean they should immediately be able to become Republican nominees come election time.

“This isn’t saying that we don’t want people to be Republicans – this is the standard that we have for people wanting to get the Republican nomination to serve in public service,” Golden said.

In the little-noticed change to party bylaws approved this summer, candidates must now have voted in three out of the last four GOP state or federal level primaries to be considered bona fide Republican candidates. For candidates seeking to appear on next year’s ballot that will mean voting histories can be scrutinized going back to the August 2012 primary.

The previous standard was for candidates to have voted in two of the last four GOP primaries.

Exceptions in the new rules will be made for candidates not old enough to have voted in the last four primaries, moved from another state or had an illness or military service that prevented them from voting. A letter from established Republicans to vouch for GOP newcomers could override the primary voting requirement, at the chairman’s discretion.

Challenging a candidate’s bona fide status requires a complaint from two Republican voters. But in another change, those complaints must be made from the same district the candidate is running in to avoid activists from trying to interfere with races outside their home areas.

Golden, who will have the final say over all challenges, said he expects successful efforts to oust candidates to be rare.