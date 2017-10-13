VOL. 41 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 13, 2017

Southern Festival of Books. War Memorial Plaza. Presented by Humanities Tennessee, this is the 29th annual Southern Festival of Books. The festival celebrates the written word with three days of activities, readings, panel discussions, vendors and more. Free and open to the public. 301 6th Avenue North. Friday and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: http://humanitiestennessee.org/programs/southern-festival-books

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

Nashville Steam Open House

Celebrate the Nashville Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway No 576 in Centennial Park, just west of the Parthenon, 27th Ave. North, at the train. Enjoy locomotive tours, vintage automobiles, food trucks, silent auction, kid’s activities and more. 4-9 p.m. Information: Nashvillesteam.org

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Fee: Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/

FRIDAYS THROUGH OCT. 27

Ghost Tours at Lotz House

Join Margie Thessin on Friday evenings as she shares stories of the Battle of Franklin at the historic Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue. Fee: $20. 14 and younger $10. Tours begin promptly at 6:30. Reservations required. Special tour times can be arranged for groups of six or more. Information: https://www.lotzhouse.com

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave. South, Nashville. Registration 7 a.m.; Ceremony 8 a.m., walk 8:30 a.m. Early bird check in available Oct. 11-13; noon-5 p.m. at Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead St., Suite 200. Information and registration: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/TN-MidSouth

Kidsville Family Festival

Live music, inflatable ball games, pumpkin painting, scavenger hunt, obstacle course, family yoga, food truck, child-focused vendors and much more. Fun for entire family. Centennial Park, corner of West End Ave. and 27th Ave. north. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: http://kidsvilleonline.org/festival

B-17 Flying Fortress Salute To Veterans Tour

Smyrna Airport will host the Madras Maiden, a historic aircraft from World War ll. The aircraft will be open to the public and available for flights and ground tours. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Flight fee: $450 for non-Liberty Foundation members, $410 for foundation members. Information: http://www.libertyfoundation.org, or 918 340-0243.

Nashville Beer Festival

Sample over 150 beers, wine and spirits samples, games, a DJ, dance floor, and football on big TVs. Fee; $55 for general admission, which includes a souvenir glass and unlimited tastings. $100 VIP ticket. Designated Driver tickets $15. The Fairground, 500 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville. 3-7 p.m. VIP access at 2 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvillebeerfestival.com

Nashville Whiskey Festival

Whiskey producers will lead seminars and pour from their finest bottles of scotch, whiskey, bourbon and rye. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Omni Nashville Hotel Grand Ballroom, 250 5th Avenue South. Fee: $100 general admission, $150 for VIP. Information: http://www.nashvillewhiskeyfestival.com

ARTable

This interactive fundraiser for Leadership Donelson-Hermitage, brings together artists and art enthusiasts for an evening focused on creating art. Mix and mingle with artists including Phil Ponder, Randy Purcell, and Larry and Tracey Rogers. The Clay Lady’s Campus, 1416 Lebanon Pike. 4:30 p.m., preview party; 5:30-9 p.m. main event. Fee: $25. Information: www.leadershipdh.org/artable/

OCT. 14-15

Vet Fest

A Celebration of Military Service featuring musical entertainment, games and activities for all ages, vendors, food trucks, tours of the historic park and many resources from area Veterans service providers. Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Fort Negley, 1100 Fort Negley Blvd. Hosted by Operation Stand Down Tennessee and VETLINX. Information: www.osdtn.org

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

If These Logs Could Talk – Irish Ghost Stories

Historic Wynnewood, guest speaker, Brian Allison, will share ghost stories that may have been told by Irish settlers in the area. Allison is the author of “Murder and Mayhem in Nashville” and local historic consultant. The program fee is included in regular cost of admission to Wynnewood. Fee: $5. 2 p.m. The house is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring lawn chair for program. Historic Wynnewood, 210 Old Highway 25, Castalian Springs.

Jazz on the Cumberland

The Jazz on the Cumberland summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays from 5:30-8 p.m. through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event.

MONDAY, OCT. 16

NALS After Hours Silent Auction

NALS, the association for legal professionals, will host its 5th annual NALS After Hours Silent Auction event at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, Nashville City Center, Suite 2600. This event is free and open to the public. The parking will be at a reduced rate of $2. As a way for NALS to give back to the community, 100 percent of the proceeds generated at the auction will be donated to the Tennessee Justice Center. 5:30-8 p.m. Information: https://nalsnashville.wordpress.com/

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Mayor Paige Brown, City of Gallatin will present State of the City Address. First Methodist Church. Reservations required. Fee: $18 by Oct. 13, $20 after deadline. $25 for non-members. Information: 452-4200

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

Network After Work

Network After Work events are for professionals of all industries and career levels interested in expanding their professional network. Upon entering, guests will receive a name tag color coded by industry, which allows for easy navigation. Network After Work events allow guests a chance to get their name and brand in front of some of Nashville’s top business professionals. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/network-after-work-nashville-at-bar-louie-tickets-36517959199

Salon @ 615

John Green will discuss his new book, “Turtles All the Way Down.” War Memorial Auditorium 301 6th Avenue North, Nashville. Fee: $28. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Additional opportunities include:

-- Wed. Oct. 18: Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor discuss their new book, “It Devours.” Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Free.

-- Thur. Oct. 26: Billy Collins will discuss “The Rain in Portugal”, his latest volume of poetry. 6:15 p.m. Blair School of Music, 2400 Blakemore Ave. Fee: $18, includes copy of book.

-- Fri. Nov. 3: Tamora Pierce will discuss her new book, “Tortall: A Spy’s Guide”, with one of the book’s co-authors, Julie Holderman. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, #14. . Free event. 6:15 p.m.

-- Mon. Nov. 6: Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis discuss, “The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid.” Main Library, 6:15 p.m.

-- Sat. Nov. 11: Elizabeth Gilbert discusses her new book, “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear.” Montgomery Bell Academy, 10 a.m. Free. Tickets available Oct. 2. Note: There will be no signing line at this event.

-- Tues. Nov. 14: Special Edition with Dan Rather. Rather will discuss his new book, “What Unites Us.” 6:15 p.m., War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Fee: $31.50, includes copy of the book.

Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group. – Learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste 200, Nashville. Information, registration: reintn.org/calendar. Additional opportunities:

-- Thursday, Oct. 19: Williamson County Lunch. Rehabbers, builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin.

-- Tuesday, Oct. 24: Self-Directed IRA Class. Mike Todd will teach you how to buy real estate through IRAs. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste 200, Nashville.

OCT. 17-18

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Job Fair

The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will partner with American Job Center - Tennessee to host job fairs in Murfreesboro, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday’s event will be held in the Veterans Recovery Center, 260 Glenis Drive. Wednesday: American Job Center - Tennessee, 1313 Old Fort Parkway. The job fairs are being held to provide veterans, active-duty service members and their spouses with easy access to a variety of employers who are veteran-friendly. Events planned for Tuesday include a resume-building workshop, opportunities to engage in mock job interviews and a “dress for success” course. Employers will conduct interviews during Wednesday’s event. Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared to discuss their skills and abilities. Free event. Information: christopher.vadnais@va.gov

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Cheatham County After-Hours Social

A casual Cheatham County Chamber of Commerce networking event held for business professionals of the county. There will be refreshments, light appetizers and door prizes. 5:30-7 p.m., Frontier Basement Systems, 5150 Highway 41A, Joelton. Information: www.cheathamchamber.org/

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Free Day of Music at Schermerhorn

Over 20 Performances of classical, country, rock and jazz on four stages. Fun for the entire family. Doors open 10:30 a.m. Music 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Kids Zone in East Lobby featuring our Instrument Petting Zoo, crafts and more. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/free-day-of-music-2017

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Haunted Museum

Tennessee State Museum’s annual ghost story festival, Haunted Museum. Children can listen to historic ghost stories and receive prizes as they follow along the ghost trail. Wear your costume. Refreshments served. Free event. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennessee State Museum, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville. Parking is free at the state employee lots to the west of the capitol. Information: http://www.tnmuseum.org/

Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival

This annual event features an extensive list of breweries, with wines, food vendors and live entertainment. The non-profit festival raises funds for local organizations in the hermitage and Donelson communities. Two Rivers Mansion, 3130 McGavock Pike. Fee: $35 for on-line prior to event, $45 onsite. $15 for designated driver. Noon- 5 p.m. Information: www.tennesseebeerandwinefestival.com

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

Women In Business Luncheon

Topic: Learn to lead using the most powerful performance enhancer known to mankind. Guest speaker Amanda Blanck, Managing Partner, Deviate, will show the primary tool behind every major success. Brentwood United Methodist, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $30 Business Partner, $50 Guest. Registration requires. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-luncheon-354446

Business After Hours

Grab a drink and connect with fellow Chamber members after work at our next Business After Hours at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. Join us in the distillery’s Oak Room to enjoy a taste of Nelson’s bourbon, chat with new businesses and devour delicious hors d’oeuvres from your favorite restaurants around town. Come as an individual or purchase a display table to endorse your business. Table space is limited - register early. Cost: Chamber member-$30, Future member-$55, Display table-$250 (includes admission for 4, a 6’ table and additional promotion among attendees). Pre-registration is required. Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, 1414 Clinton Street. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

Nonprofit Mixer

Come and go, come and stay – get to know local Williamson County nonprofits as we officially kickoff our CNM/Williamson, Inc. Partnership. Swankys Taco Shop, 1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106. Fee: Free. 3:30-5 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Black Business Mixer

You’re invited to an exclusive networking mixer hosted by Williamson, Inc., the chamber of commerce and office of economic development in Williamson County. Let’s chat about how the Williamson Chamber can work for you and engage with more than 40 black-owned businesses in the area. Light refreshments. Free. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Register by Oct. 24. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/black-business-mixer-355557

OCT. 27-28

Tennessee History Trail

This unique timeline program spans three hundred years of Tennessee history. Heritage interpreters and historian provide perspectives into the lives of everyday people from the past. Bledsoe Creek State Park, 400 Ziegler’s Fort Road, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $4; children under 10, free. Information: 452-3706

OCT. 28-29

Art for Inspiration Fine Art Show and Sale

Free event with live music and original art. More than 30 artists will showcase their work. St. Matthews Church and School, 535 Sneed Road, West, Franklin. Saturday 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: www.stmatthewtn.org