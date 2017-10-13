Benefit for Scott Hamilton CARES

VOL. 41 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 13, 2017

Nashville’s second annual An Evening with Scott Hamilton & Friends, a two-events-in-one benefit for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, is set for Nov. 19 with GRAMMY Award winner Sheryl Crow returning to headline the musical portion of the show.

The event starts with the 5 p.m. ice show at Bridgestone Arena. A dozen Olympic, world and national figure skating champions have signed on to support their friend. Among them are two-time Olympic gold medalist Katia Gordeeva, eight-time British national champion Steven Cousins and Olympic bronze medalist Jeffrey Buttle.

The skaters will perform to live music performed by an all-star cast of musicians that includes:

GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker, legendary guitarist and songwriter Steve Cropper, singer, songwriter and actor Charles Esten of the TV show “Nashville,” Bart Millard, lead singer of GRAMMY-nominated band MercyMe, 2017 ACM and GRAMMY nominee Cassadee Pope and GRAMMY-nominated artist and Opry inductee Chris Young

Tickets are $75, $50 and $35 and available through the Bridgestone Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster outlets.

Immediately following, an after-show celebration is planned at 7 p.m. at the Omni Hotel. This event includes “Nashville-Chic” attire with a seated dinner, dessert stations, live entertainment by 12 South Band, a Kiss-and-Cry booth, silent auction and more.

After-show tickets begin at $250 for single seats. Tables for up to 10 guests are $2,000, and several patron and VIP packages also are available.

Information: www.ScottCARES.org, info@scottcares.org.