Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 06, 2017

Titans tackle Lewan listed day-to-day after MRI exam on knee

Updated 4:11PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan is day to day after an MRI exam on his left knee.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday the exam found Lewan's injury wasn't serious. The Pro Bowl left tackle was hurt on the third play of a 16-10 loss in Miami.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota missed the Miami game with a strained left hamstring and is also listed as day-to-day. Mularkey says the quarterback got some rehabilitation work in Sunday night after the Titans (2-3) returned home and again Monday.

Mularkey says a decision on rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will come at the end of this week before the Titans host Indianapolis (2-3). Davis has missed three straight games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0