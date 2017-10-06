Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 06, 2017

City website, hotline centralize Nashville citizen concerns

Updated 7:26AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville has launched a one-stop website and hotline for citizens to submit a variety of concerns to the city, from potholes to code violations.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's office said in a news release that the website for hubNashville debuted Oct. 2 and is available in English or Spanish.

The website complements a call center that was expanded in July, which the public can reach by dialing 311 or (615) 862-5000.

The service lets people report issues without knowing which department to contact. Trained representatives can answer questions and help people request services from the right departments.

Government officials also plan to use data from the service to identify trends and be proactive about budgeting for services. The data will be made public online in the coming weeks.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0