City website, hotline centralize Nashville citizen concerns

VOL. 41 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 06, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville has launched a one-stop website and hotline for citizens to submit a variety of concerns to the city, from potholes to code violations.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's office said in a news release that the website for hubNashville debuted Oct. 2 and is available in English or Spanish.

The website complements a call center that was expanded in July, which the public can reach by dialing 311 or (615) 862-5000.

The service lets people report issues without knowing which department to contact. Trained representatives can answer questions and help people request services from the right departments.

Government officials also plan to use data from the service to identify trends and be proactive about budgeting for services. The data will be made public online in the coming weeks.