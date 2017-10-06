S&P 500 has longest win streak in 4 years

VOL. 41 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 06, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Solid gains for big technology companies helped push stocks higher on Wall Street, giving the Standard & Poor's 500 index its longest winning streak in four years.

Google parent Alphabet jumped 1.9 percent Thursday, and Facebook and Microsoft each climbed 1.7 percent. Apple rose 1.2 percent.

Netflix jumped 5.4 percent after raising its prices, and Constellation Brands rose 4 percent after the beer and wine maker raised its full-year profit forecast.

UPS fell 0.7 percent after Bloomberg News reported that Amazon is testing its own delivery service. Amazon rose 1.6 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,552.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113 points, or 0.5 percent, to 22,775, and the Nasdaq composite added 50 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,585.