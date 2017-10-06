United Derm brings in Texas management

VOL. 41 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 06, 2017

Nashville-based United Derm Partners, a dermatology practice management firm, has added Vitalogy Skincare to its group of partner practices.

Based in Austin, Vitalogy has eight central Texas locations that will increase United Derm’s national footprint.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vitalogy to the United Derm family, and believe its reputation for excellent care and comprehensive portfolio of services make it a great complement to our existing partner base,” says Jay Gunter, chief executive officer at United Derm.

“We also are excited that Vitalogy founder, Dr. Eric Adelman, and CEO John Ramm are joining our management team. Their outstanding leadership – along with a talented team of fellow practitioners – has made Vitalogy a trusted dermatology provider in the Austin area, and we know they will be instrumental in helping to execute our plans for expansion.”

Founded in 2007, Vitalogy provides Mohs micrographic surgery, medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and clinical aesthetic services through a team of 17 providers to more than 65,000 patients annually.

With the addition of Vitalogy, United Derm is now partnered with nearly 40 providers across 12 locations, serving approximately 130,000 patients annually.

Backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, United Derm provides operational support, regulatory assistance, revenue cycle management and managed care resources for dermatologists.

Franklin Financial makes Sm-All Stars list

Franklin Financial Network, Inc., the parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank, has been named to the Sandler O’Neill + Partners 2017 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars.

It is second consecutive year the company has been included on the list.

The Sandler O’Neill 2017 Sm-All Stars is a group of 29 public banks and thrifts that have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion.

Sandler O’Neill’s screening methodology examined growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. The report eliminated 375 institutions, or 93% of banks and thrifts with market capitalizations below $2.5 billion that trade on a major exchange.

Sandler O’Neill’s report stated: “The performance metrics of the remaining 29 institutions are outstanding, with the Class of 2017 delivering bottom line results that are markedly better that the industry as a whole.”

Franklin Financial’s Richard Herrington, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, says, “We are very pleased to again be named to Sandler O’Neill’s Sm-All Stars list, the only financial institution in Tennessee to be named and one of only eight in the South to be named.

“Our inclusion among this elite group is testament to the performance of our colleagues throughout the company, who successfully build long-term relationships with our customers through superior service and execution.

The company’s results also reflect the favorable dynamics of our core middle Tennessee markets, which remain among the most attractive in the country.”

VUMC continues as Vizient member

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has renewed its membership agreement with Vizient Inc., a health care performance company.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center,” says Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “Our strong history of working with academic medical centers underscores our ability to meet their unique needs as they serve Nashville and the surrounding area.

“They have such a strong reputation in their region, and it’s an honor to partner with them as they deliver high quality care.”

Managing more than 2 million patient visits each year, Vanderbilt is one of the largest academic medical centers in the Southeast.

Through the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, VUMC is working with over 60 hospitals and 5,000 clinicians across the state and in five neighboring states to share best practices and bring value-driven and cost-effective health care to the region.

“We look forward to the partnership with Vizient as we continue the process to clinically integrate our supply chain as well as assist those hospitals that we work with through our purchasing collaborative,’’ says Teresa Dail, Vanderbilt’s chief supply chain officer.

“The forward focus is how to utilize data to drive decision making as it relates to cost, quality and outcomes. With the combination of knowledge and data from the legacy University HealthSystem Consortium, VHA, Novation and MedAssets organizations coming together, this positions Vizient to address the complex needs of its membership in a comprehensive manner.’’

Airport shows off new BNA Vision plan

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport has unveiled its final plans for the renovation of the terminal and new plaza at Nashville International Air.

The airport will include a hotel and transit station to accommodate plans for future light rail.

The Airport Authority first announced the preliminary plan for BNA Vision for a major airport expansion in 2016 to accommodate passenger increases and the region’s robust growth.

“A world-class city and a world-class airport go hand-in-hand,” said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry at an event highlighting the new plans using video, renderings, a 3-D model and a dynamic virtual reality simulation.

The new design features aesthetic elements celebrating the spirit of Nashville, including the authentic craftsmanship of instruments, especially the acoustic guitar, and reflecting the natural beauty of the city’s many parks and green spaces.

As with all other airport capital improvement projects, no local tax dollars will be used to fund BNA Vision.

“Nashville International Airport is a critical component of our region’s continued economic development and our front door for travelers from across the globe,’’ the mayor said.

“With the inspiration found in BNA Vision, we intend to put the very best of Music City center stage from arrival to departure.’’

In Fiscal Year 2017 ending June 30, more than 13.5 million passengers traveled into and out of the airport, setting an all-time passenger record for the fourth consecutive fiscal year. Current projections estimate passenger traffic will exceed 23 million by 2041.

“The airport’s Board of Commissioners is focused on the long-term needs of our airport and the community it serves,” said Bobby Joslin, chair of the MNAA Board of Commissioners. “BNA’s pace of growth demanded proactive planning, and this capital expansion project is designed to meet the needs of the region’s passengers, both business and leisure travelers, for decades to come.’’

Comdata announces FR8Star partnership

Brentwood-based Comdata Inc., a provider of payment and operating technology, has launched a partnership with FR8Star.

Comdata partners with 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, including fuel, payroll and healthcare spending.

The FR8Star company is a web-based freight operations platform that provides carriers with the tools they need to find oversize, overweight and open deck loads as well as run day-to-day businesses.

“Especially for small fleet businesses that need immediate access to funds to manage everyday expenses, the partnership between Comdata and FR8Star will be an invaluable tool to boost operating efficiencies,” says Greg Secord, president of Comdata North American Trucking.

“Not only does Comdata provide the payment flexibility carriers and shippers need, but we also provide complete support for securing the proper state permits connected to a FR8Star load.”

Using Comchek Mobile, a debit card and digital app platform designed to transfer funds between companies and individuals in the trucking industry quickly and securely, carriers hauling loads booked on FR8Star.com will be able to receive fuel advances at the moment of pickup as well as full payment quickly after Proof of Delivery is received.

Piedmont urges year-round usage

Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its seasonal customers in Tennessee to restart services before cold weather sets in and to consider using the service year-round.

“Customers who turned off their service for the summer but plan on having it turned on again when it gets cold should call us now to avoid any potential delays in service,” says LaQuisha Parks, general manager of regional customer care operations for Piedmont Natural Gas.

When winter returns, Piedmont is inundated with calls from customers who want their service turned back on. Parks says customers should know they could save money and avoid all inconvenience if they would consider leaving their service turned on year-round.

“Keeping your service on year-round, even if you don’t use natural gas during the summer months, is perfectly safe, costs less and ensures you will have heat when the first cold snap of fall arrives,” Parks says “It’s just the smart thing to do all around.”

State hosts first STEAM Festival

The inaugural Tennessee STEAM Festival, Oct. 12-22, will host nearly 70 events statewide celebrating science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring in Murfreesboro and incorporates events at a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions.

Signature events during the Festival include “physics of fastballs” clinic with the Vanderbilt Baseball team, “science of fear” lecture and screening of Friday the 13th at the Belcourt Theatre, robot challenges with The Muse and Knox Makers in downtown Knoxville’s Market Square.

“The Tennessee STEAM Festival is like nothing we’ve seen before in the state,” says Discovery Center CEO Tara MacDougall. “We’re thrilled that so many organizations and businesses have stepped up to participate and offer truly unique opportunities to experience the fun and excitement of ‘STEAM’ in our everyday lives.”

The events range from art classes and virtual reality demonstrations to tracking monarch butterflies and the physics of chunking pumpkins.

Partners include:

• Belcourt Theatre

• Discovery Center, Murfreesboro

• Middle Tennessee State University

• Vanderbilt University

• Frist Center for the Visual Arts

• Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

• The Muse Knoxville

• Discovery Park of America, Union City

• Knoxville Museum of Art