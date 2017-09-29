Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

Haslam headed on Asia trade mission as Senate decision looms

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam is headed on trade mission to Asia next week to pitch companies in Japan and South Korea about investment opportunities in Tennessee.

The trip comes as Haslam mulls whether to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Bob Corker, a close family friend. Haslam has said he will announce his decision on that race by the end of the week.

Haslam will be joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe on the trip running from Monday through Oct. 13.

Japanese companies have invested more than $17 billion in Tennessee. South Korean companies have spent more than $1 billion in the state, including a $250 million LG Electronics plant being built in Clarksville.

