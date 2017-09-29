Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

State Sen. Lee Harris running for Shelby County mayor

Updated 7:16AM
MEMPHIS (AP) — Tennessee state Sen. Lee Harris says he is running for Shelby County mayor.

The Commercial Appeal reports Harris announced Wednesday that he is entering the race for mayor in the county that includes Memphis. The position opens up in 2018 because current Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell is term-limited.

A Democrat, Harris will not seek re-election to the state Senate, where he has served since January 2015.

Harris is a professor at the University of Memphis' law school and a former Memphis City Council member.

Former County Commissioner Sidney Chism is the only other Democrat in the race.

Trustee David Lenoir, County Commissioner Terry Roland and Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos are the Republicans in the race.

Primary winners will face off in the general election in Nov. 6, 2018.

