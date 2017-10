Nashville, Middle Tennessee private school tuition costs, information

VOL. 41 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 06, 2017

Information, including tuition, student-teacher ratio, enrollment numbers and more, for Nashville and Middle Tennessee private schools.

Schools listed include:

Davidson County

Abintra Montessori, Akiva, Bambini Montessori, Casa Dei Montessori, Children’s House, Children First Montessori, Christ The King, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Covenant, Davidson Academy, Donelson Christian Academy, Ensworth, Ezell-Harding Christian, Father Ryan High, Franklin Road Academy, Goodpasture Christian, Green Hills Child Development, Harding Academy, Harpeth Hall, Holy Rosary Academy, Jonathan Edwards, Lighthouse Christian, Linden Waldorf, Lipscomb Academy, Madison Academy, Montessori Academy, Montessori East, Montessori Centre, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville Christian, Oak Hill, Overbrook, Saint Ann, St. Bernard Academy, St. Cecilia Academy, St. Clement Coptic Orthodox, St. Edward, St. Henry Elementary, St. Joseph, St. Paul Christian Academy, St. Pius X Classical Academy, University School of Nashville

Robertson County

Christian Community Schools, South Haven Christian

Rutherford County

Bambini Village Montessori Preschool, Franklin Road Christian, Lancaster Christian Academy, Middle Tennessee Christian, Providence Christian Academy, St. Rose of Lima

Sumner County

The Edison School, Hendersonville Christian Academy, Hendersonville Montessori Academy, Highland Academy, Highland Elementary, Metro Christian Academy, Pope John Paul II, St. John Vianney Catholic, Sumner Academy

Williamson County

Battle Ground Academy, Benton Hall Academy, Brentwood Academy, The Classical Academy of Franklin, Creek Wood Academy, Currey Ingram Academy, Franklin Christian Academy, Franklin Classical, Grace Christian Academy, Montessori of Franklin, New Hope Academy, St. Matthew

Wilson County

Cedars Preparatory Academy, Friendship Christian, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy