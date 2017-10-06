VOL. 41 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 06, 2017

Nashville Oktoberfest. Enjoy four days of food, live music, vendors, beer and entertainment. Between 3rd Avenue and 6th avenue between Jefferson and Harrison Street. Free, family friendly event. Thursday and Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: thenashvilleoktoberfest.com

OCT. 5-8

International Black Film Festival of Nashville

The festival will serve the full spectrum of the industry by providing a venue to showcase the work of filmmakers from around the globe. Patrons will have the opportunity to view unreleased, independent and studio films, participate in industry-level workshops, master classes, industry parties, and high profile red carpet events with celebrity appearances. Thursday’s Opening Night film will be the critically acclaimed feature film “Marshall,” at 7:30 p.m., The Johnson Center, Belmont University. This film chronicles significant events of the life of attorney Thurgood Marshall. Information and purchase tickets: https://www.ibffevents.com

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Design Thinking, a workshop to identify and practice a few simple techniques that have the potential to transform your business. Speakers: Chrystal Gualtieri, Customer Experience & Innovation Consultant at Sharecare Inc., and Tony Threatt, Senior UX Designer- HeathIT Group, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

FRIDAYS THROUGH OCT. 27

Ghost Tours at Lotz House

Join Margie Thessin on Friday evenings as she shares stories of the Battle of Franklin at the historic Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue. Fee: $20. 14 and younger $10. Tours begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Reservations required. Special tour times can be arranged for groups of six or more. Information: https://www.lotzhouse.com

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Oktoberfest 5K Bier Run

This annual event is the second-largest 5K race in Tennessee with more than 1,500 runners. 100 percent of race proceeds benefit the nonprofit Historic Germantown Neighborhood Organization. Race begins 8 a.m. Starting and finishing at Farmers Market on 7th Ave. Registration $45 until Oct 5. $50 Oct. 6-7. Course certified by Nashville Striders, who will provide chip timing. Information: http://thenashvilleoktoberfest.com/5k-race

Main Street Festival

Annual event on downtown Gallatin’s Historic Square. Food, music and festivities for the entire family. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: 452-5692

Quilt Show

The Family Community Education Clubs of Robertson County quilt show. Robertson County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 4635 US 41 North, Springfield. Fee: $5 Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Trunk Show at 1 p.m. Information: http://robertsonchamber.org

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

OCT. 7-8

Handmade Harvest Vintage Farm Fair

Historic Cragfont, 200 Cragfont Road, Castalian Springs will host over 50 hand-selected artisans, live music, home tours, farmers market, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: http://www.cragfont.net/index.html

MONDAY, OCT. 9

Real Estate Investors Network

Monthly Main Event: This topic is Nashville’s hot market. 5:30 p.m., West End Community Church, 235 White Bridge Pike, Nashville. Information, registration: reintn.org/calendar. Additional opportunities:

-- Tuesday, Oct. 7: Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group. – Learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Oct. 19: Williamson County Lunch. Rehabbers, builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin.

-- Tuesday, Oct. 24: Self-Directed IRA Class. Mike Todd will teach you how to buy real estate through IRAs. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste 200, Nashville.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

Williamson 101

Learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover the many ways to get involved. Meet other new and existing partners at this fun, educational meeting. Williamson Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Light refreshments. Please register. Fee: Free. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Cheatham County Democrats Meeting

The October meeting of the Cheatham County Democratic Executive Committee will be held at 6 p.m., in the Denney Room (second floor) of the Pinnacle Bank at 524 South Main Street in Ashland City. TNDP communications director Jason Freeman will give a briefing on the new national Democratic policy initiative known as “A Better Deal” and what it may mean for local Democrats. Information, lottmanhouse@aol.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

One-Hour Wonder Lunch-n-Learn: Customer Service

Greg Garretson, owner of the Gallatin Chick-fil-a, will present this quarter’s meeting. Fee: Free for Gallatin Chamber members only. Limited space. RSVP by Oct. 3. Gallatin Public Library Conference Room. Noon-1 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

Nashville Steam Open House

Celebrate the Nashville Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway No 576 in Centennial Park, just west of the Parthenon, 27th Ave. North, at the train. Enjoy locomotive tours, vintage automobiles, food trucks, silent auction, kid’s activities and more. 4-9 p.m. Information: Nashvillesteam.org

OCT. 13-15

Southern Festival of Books

Presented by Humanities Tennessee, this is the 29th annual Southern Festival of Books. The festival celebrates the written word with three days of activities, readings, panel discussions, vendors and more. Free and open to the public. War Memorial Plaza, 301 6th Avenue North. Friday and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: http://humanitiestennessee.org/programs/southern-festival-books

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave. South, Nashville. Registration 7 a.m.; Ceremony 8 a.m. and walk 8:30 a.m. Early bird check in available Oct. 11-13; noon-5 p.m. at Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead St., Suite 200. Information and registration: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/TN-MidSouth

Kidsville Family Festival

Live music, Inflatable ball games, pumpkin painting, scavenger hunt, obstacle course, family yoga, food truck, child-focused vendors and much more. Fun for entire family. Centennial Park, corner of West End Ave. and 27th Ave. north. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: http://kidsvilleonline.org/festival

B-17 Flying Fortress Salute To Veterans Tour

Smyrna Airport will host the Madras Maiden, a historic aircraft from World War ll. The aircraft will be open to the public and available for flights and ground tours. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Flight fee: $450 for non-Liberty Foundation members, $410 for foundation members. Information: http://www.libertyfoundation.org, or 918 340-0243.

Nashville Whiskey Festival

Whiskey producers will lead seminars and pour from their finest bottles of scotch, whiskey, bourbon and rye. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Omni Nashville Hotel Grand Ballroom, 250 5th Avenue South. Fee: $100 general admission, $150 for VIP.

ARTable

This interactive fundraiser for Leadership Donelson-Hermitage, brings together artists and art enthusiasts for an evening focused on creating art. Mix and mingle with artists including Phil Ponder, Randy Purcell, and Larry and Tracey Rogers. The Clay Lady’s Campus, 1416 Lebanon Pike. 4:30 p.m., preview party; 5:30-9 p.m. main event. Fee: $25. Information: www.leadershipdh.org/artable/

OCT. 14-15

Vet Fest

A Celebration of Military Service featuring musical entertainment, games and activities for all ages, vendors, food trucks, tours of the historic park and many resources from area Veterans service providers. Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Fort Negley, 1100 Fort Negley Blvd. Hosted by Operation Stand Down Tennessee and VETLINX. Information: www.osdtn.org

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

If These Logs Could Talk – Irish Ghost Stories

Historic Wynnewood, guest speaker, Brian Allison, will share ghost stories that may have been told by Irish settlers in the area. Mr. Allison is the author of Murder and Mayhem in Nashville and local historic consultant. The program fee is included in regular cost of admission to Wynnewood. Fee: $5. 2 p.m. The house is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring lawn chair for program. Historic Wynnewood, 210 Old Highway 25, Castalian Springs.

Jazz on the Cumberland

The Jazz on the Cumberland summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays from 5:30-8 p.m. through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event.

MONDAY, OCT. 16

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Mayor Paige Brown, City of Gallatin will present State of the City Address. First Methodist Church. Reservations required. Fee: $18 by Oct. 13, $20 after deadline. $25 for non-members. Information: 452-4200

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

SALON@615

John Green will discuss his new book, “Turtles All the Way Down.” War Memorial Auditorium 301 6th Avenue North, Nashville. Fee: $28. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Other opportunities include:

-- Wed. Oct. 18: Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor discuss their new book, “It Devours.” Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Free.

-- Mon. Nov. 6: Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis discuss, “The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid.” Main Library, 6:15 p.m.

-- Sat. Nov. 11: Elizabeth Gilbert discusses her new book, “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear.” Montgomery Bell Academy, 10 a.m. Free. Tickets available Oct. 2. Note: There will be no signing line at this event.

-- Tues. Nov. 14: Special Edition with Dan Rather. Rather will discuss his new book, “What Unites Us.” 6:15 p.m., War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North. Fee: $31.50, includes copy of the book.

Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Free Day of Music at Schermerhorn

Over 20 Performances of classical, country, rock and jazz on four stages. Fun for the entire family. Doors open 10:30 a.m. Music 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Kids Zone in East Lobby featuring our Instrument Petting Zoo, crafts and more. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/free-day-of-music-2017

Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival

This annual event features an extensive list of breweries, with wines, food vendors and live entertainment. The non-profit festival raises funds for local organizations in the hermitage and Donelson communities. Two Rivers Mansion, 3130 McGavock Pike. Fee: $35 for on-line prior to event, $45 onsite. $15 for designated driver. Noon- 5 p.m. Information: www.tennesseebeerandwinefestival.com