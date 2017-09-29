Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

EPA to work in partnership with industries it regulates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says his staff will now work in close partnership with industries the EPA regulates.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he'll revive a Bush-era program to maintain an open dialogue with American businesses. Pruitt says the collaboration will boost the economy while delivering "better environmental outcomes."

The EPA's announcement includes statements from industry leaders cheering the initiative, including chemical manufactures, pesticide makers, electric utilities and oil and gas producers.

At the EPA, Pruitt has worked to delay or roll back numerous Obama-era limits on air and water pollution. Pruitt also has said he's unsure about the consensus of climate scientists that man-made carbon emissions are the primary cause of global warming.

